Sanders endorses Biden, Obama to do so today

The way I figure it, this election is now Biden’s to lose. The latest news comes from CNN (below; click on screenshot):
Yesterday we had this:
An excerpt from the NYT piece:
Senator Bernie Sanders endorsed Joseph R. Biden Jr. as the Democratic nominee for president on Monday, adding the weight of his left-wing support to Mr. Biden’s candidacy and taking a major step toward bringing unity to the party’s effort to unseat President Trump in November.
The decision by Mr. Sanders to back his former rival is an unmistakable signal to his supporters — who are known for their intense loyalty — that they should do so as well, at a moment when Mr. Biden still faces deep skepticism from many younger progressive voters.
In a surprise joint appearance over live-streamed video, the two men revealed a rapprochement forged amid extraordinary circumstances just five days after Mr. Sanders withdrew, a sign of how profoundly the coronavirus pandemic has changed the race. The uncertainty caused by the virus, the vast damage to the American economy and the fervent desire to deprive Mr. Trump of a second term prompted an earlier-than-expected alliance between two ideological rivals, aimed at bringing together disparate factions of the party.
“We need you in the White House,” Mr. Sanders said to Mr. Biden. “And I will do all that I can to see that that happens.”
Mr. Biden said: “I’m going to need you. Not just to win the campaign, but to govern.”
Now I’m not sure what Joe means by the last sentence, but one thing’s for sure: things will be better off if he wins than if the Big Baby wins. I’m not a huge fan of Biden, as you know, but I’m sure he’ll appoint better people to run the country then the current “President” did. And of course there are the courts: if you think Biden and Trump aren’t that different, think about whom the President will appoint to the federal judiciary, including the Supreme Court.
The next step is for Joe to appoint as his vice-presidential candidate someone who’s good, someone who’s savvy enough to run the country after Biden’s first term.
It is refreshing to see some signs of Democratic unity, and I’m thinking that promoting it is why Biden made the last comment mentioned. I think he wants to send the message to Warren/Sanders supporters that their policy agenda will be taken into consideration. To his credit, Biden didn’t pressure Sanders to withdraw, and apparently the endorsement arose out of extended, and evidently cordial, negotiations. All of this is good. Then there was Trump’s meltdown yesterday afternoon – truly scary, and more fuel for Daniel Drezner’s case that he’s the “Toddler in Chief.”
A great relief to me.
I am confident that, if elected, Biden will surround himself with well-meaning (non-mercenary) people with expertise in their area of responsibility, and a good work ethic (and real ethics throughout).
And I am confident that Biden would represent us on the world stage that would restore our alliances, etc.
Sub
I hope the Tara Reade allegations don’t blow up on him. They are getting more media coverage now.
My thought also – where do folks here think this will go? Minor allegation compared to Agent Orange, but will no doubt be fodder for the Trumpanistas – Creepy Joe.
Maybe if they’d chosen any other human being on the face of the earth as their candidate they might have a leg to stand on….but they didn’t. They chose Trump. They made their deal with the devil. They knew they wouldn’t be able to occupy the moral high ground credibly on any issue for the foreseeable future.
It’s one of the things that most frustrates them about the last three years, because they normally love wagging their fingers about liberal immorality.
Dems were apoplectic that Sanders took this long to finally endorse even though he was always going to.
Meanwhile Liz Warren still hasn’t endorsed anybody and it really just looks like she was holding out to negotiate an administration gig and ending up waiting too long for it to matter.
I’m not apoplectic at all. I think the timing was just fine. And I am grateful to Bernie for this.
Hopefully, Sanders can drag his followers along with him, though I expect some to whine about him “selling out.” With regard to the courts, the biggest problem I foresee is the Republicans keeping the Senate with McConnell in charge. While he’s been racing headlong to confirm unqualified and/or ultra-conservative judges (his motto is “leave no vacancy behind”), if a Democratic president is nominating them you can expect delay and foot-dragging. And if a SC opening comes up a year or so into a Biden presidency, expect to see the Merrick Garland scenario played out for 3 years.
Yep, Moscow Mitch made a science out of foot-dragging Obama’s nominations so (some day) he could pack the courts.
I hope Biden is elected (Hank help us); and that he calls Moscow Mitch out hard on this issue.
Let’s just review his hypocrisy for a moment:
https://www.politico.com/story/2016/02/mitch-mcconnell-antonin-scalia-supreme-court-nomination-219248
https://www.cnn.com/2019/05/28/politics/mitch-mcconnell-supreme-court-2020/index.html
Gee, how much time we got?
Nooo! We’ll be sucked into a black hole as spacetime goes hypo-critical.
Can the Democratic party get back the Senate? That would solve the problem quite drastically.
It will likely be very close. Republicans are defending 23 seats to the Dems 12, but, of course, incumbents have a big edge. The Dems have to flip 3 of those Republican seats (assuming a Dem vice-prsident.) This is the latest analysis from FiveThirtyEight, which rates 3-4 of the R’s seats as toss-ups.
The devious and dangerous demagogue must be defeated. Did you see the knucklehead at yesterday’s coronavirus task force presser? Perhaps his most embarrassing performance to date, asserting that “when someone is president of the United States their authority is total.” Whatever became of small-government, strict-constitutional constructionist conservatism?
I think the results announced yesterday from last Tuesday’s Wisconsin election — in which the Trump-endorsed reactionary sitting state supreme court justice was unexpectedly defeated, despite the Republicans’ having forced Democratic voters to wait on line at at a vastly reduced number the polling places in the middle of a pandemic — bodes ill for Trump’s chances in the Fall, certainly in WI, but across the three crucial rust-belt swing states he won last time by a combined vote of fewer than 78,000 ballots. I’d be astounded if he can pull off that hat trick again.
I saw that WI election result. I agree, it does not bode well for the cheeto. Encouraging. I think it is significant that despite the deliberate attempts to harm the health of both democracy and Democrats, the Republicans couldn’t pull off their anti-democratic election shenanigans.
The cheeto. I like that one, the toddler cheeto. Biden will win this event, there is no longer any doubt.
I have taken to calling him president Coronavirus von Tinyhands everywhere I can, in the hope that it might stick.
Writin’ that shit down …
“bode ill” (Lack of agreement in number is what I get for putting so many words between subject and verb.)
Trump endorsed Judge Kelly who received 693,000 votes while Donald Trump only pulled in 617,000 – and he STILL LOST to Karofsky’s 856,000 votes!
Tells me Wisconsin Dems are fired up and ready to go. (Surely, they needn’t have risked showing up merely for the formality of voting in the Democratic presidential primary, since the nominee was already a foregone conclusion.)
Pretty sure turnout there in November will exceed 2016 numbers (notwithstanding whatever fuckery Wisconsin Republicans try to pull at the polls).
Right on, Go Badgers!!!!
Biden better choose his VP very carefully.
Because polling is showing young people do not like him enough to show up in numbers at the polls.
Plus, he already trails Trump in polling, and people are getting concerned his decline in speaking ability is evidence of something organic going on.
Polls – Biden leads all. https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/polls/president-general/
“..he (Biden) already trails Trump in polling”
Nonsense. Biden leads Trump in most polls by double digits. https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/polls/
Young people never “show up in numbers” at the polls.
Hell, I’ve known that ever since I was part of the vaunted “youth vote” (the 10 million newly minted voters) that was supposed to make all the difference in the 1972 election, the first held after the 26th amendment lowered the national voting age to 18. Poor George McGovern got his clock cleaned in 49 of 50 states (including among the pitiful few of my coevals who showed up at the polls, despite McGovern’s having been the anti-war candidate).
Bernie Sanders might make a good vice-presidential candidate.
A 79-year-old running on the bottom half of the ticket with a candidate who’ll be two weeks shy of 78 on election day?
Now THAT would be the alter kocker ticket to end all alter kocker tickets. 🙂
Roger, it sounds like you get your news from Fox and Rush.
“The way I figure it, this election is now Biden’s to lose.”
Uh oh… 🙂
Appoints to the federal judiciary are obviously critical. I would like to see Biden nominate Merrick Garland. Perhaps as his first appointment, when Ruth Ginsburg retires.
Democrats better have control of the Senate if they want them to even come up for a vote.
That is a potential problem. What if McConnell is still in charge? I think Dems will have to come up with something to force a vote. Perhaps they can threaten to change the Senate rules once they have a majority and declare McConnell a non-citizen and a foreign agent.
Merrick Garland will be 68 by the time of the next presidential inauguration, awfully old for a SCOTUS nominee these days. (Garland was already old by modern standards when Obama nominated him in 2016. Naming an older moderate was Obama’s effort to find someone readily confirmable — an extended hand that McConnell and the Republicans haughtily slapped away.)
Recent presidents look for SCOTUS nominees in their 40s or early 50s, so that they can serve on the high-court bench for decades, probably the most perduring part of a president’s legacy.
I’m sure you are right about the age issue. I just thought it would be fun to see him make it after the GOP refusal. The GOP’s “spirited” approach to these things is disgusting and very damaging to our democracy. At this point, the Dems will have no choice but to retaliate in kind when given the chance. This will lead to deadlock and an inability of the government to function. Yet the problems that have to be dealt with mount, with no end in sight.
Oh, it would be sweet to see the Dems force Merrick Garland down Mitch McConnell’s throat. The only thing that would be sweeter would be to see Amy McGrath unseat McConnell for his KY senate seat in November.
I think we may have reached such a partisan point as to where no SCOTUS nominee can be confirmed unless the US senate and presidency are in the hands of the same political party.
I want the next Dem Pres (who I fervently hope will be Biden) to appoint SCOTUS justices who are no older than 55.
We need to stack the deck somehow after McConnell.
I hope for the sake of the world’s future that Biden wins. I think it’s highly unlikely though as Trump will drag the media along with him, making Biden all but invisible.
Pity Oprah didn’t run — she’s about the only other person capable of matching trump for grabbing the spotlight. In fact, I think the only person really capable of up-staging Trump is someone who is now sadly deceased — Frank Drebbin of Police Squad.
Leslie Nielsen? From Airplane? …Surely you can’t be serious?
…
Leslie Nielsen would make for a more serious candidate than a reality-teevee, tabloid schlump like Trump.
And don’t call Yakaru “Shirley.”
I was confident someone would step up to wallop that ball out of the park.
As for Leslie Nielsen being a better candidate, yes, but then I’m with Sam Harris on this – you could name any US citizen at random and they would make a better leader than Trump. Kim Kardashian. Robert Caro. Fudney Pitstop. Sammi Karamaramalam. They’d all be better…and I made the last two up. You guys just happened to elect the single worst human being on earth in 2016. Anyone would be an improvement.
Leslie Nielsen actually played a presidential candidate in “Wrong Is Right” (1982), a patchy but sometimes prescient political satire starring Sean Connery as an investigative reporter.
” …think about whom the President will appoint to the federal judiciary, including the Supreme Court.” Refusal to think about this subject is the defining characteristic
of bitter-ender Left ideologues, from the “Progresives” of 1948 through Nader (2000) to Jill Stein & Co. Senator Sanders’ decision to endorse Biden this early might reflect a certain awareness on his part of this trait among some of his own troops.
Yes Biden would make better SCOTUS appointments than Trump if he wins but he wont win so Biden’s nomination means more Trump SCOTUS judges.
I will never stop shaking my head in disbelief at people who think Biden has even a little bit of a chance against Trump. Trump destroys Biden in a landslide. I will happily bet another $1k with anyone who wants this action.
I would rather have lost my first bet on Trump becoming president but unfortunately the democrats helped me win that cash. I have once again bet on the Democrats to blow it and Trump to become president and once again I hope to lose that cash but I will not. The cash will once again be a consolation prize.
This one won’t be as big a payout though because Trump is the favourite this time. I almost never bet favourites but this one is a lock. Biden is a much worse candidate than Hilary Clinton. So much worse.
Why not bet a more realistic number, like $100? Is it because you know no-one’s going to take you up on a %1000 bet, even if they think Biden will win?
Upon what data are you basing your emphatic prediction? Certainly not polling. Real polling: The primaries.
People are doing their utmost to vote against Trump.
Biden won every county in MI. Biden got nearly as many votes as Trump did in the WI primary (and that’s against Sanders, who got better than 50% of what Biden got and some other votes for various dems.) despite the attempted GOP voter suppression.
I am not certain (certainly not nearly as certain as you appear to be) but the Dems seem much more fired up about this than the GOPers.
I heard many (many) “life-long republican voters” call in to my local NPR station and say, “I hate Trump. Give me a Dem I can vote for. [Biden is one I can vote for.]*”
And after 2016, I find it hard to believe there are enough Sanders supporters who are nihilistic enough to vote against Biden or sit it out.
(* They only ruled out Warren and Sanders, and this was also very consistent.)
Christ, I guess at least a pessimist is never disappointed (even should he end up a grand the poorer).
What do you mean by “Trump destroys Biden in a landslide”? If you’re saying that Trump will win over 50% of the popular vote, I’ll cover that $1k bet right now. (Only a fool would bet good green money one way or the other on the electoral college outcome this far out from election day.)