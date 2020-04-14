Part 2 of Ken Burn’s “The Gene” broadcast tonight

The tweet below came from Matthew, who may in fact be featured in this documentary. This tells us that Part 2 (the last part) of Ken Burns’s documentary “The Gene: An Intimate History” will be broadcast on PBS tonight. And it will probably be available for free on the show’s website for at least a short while. The broadcast is at 8 p.m. Eastern time, 7 p.m. Central; for other times, consult your local PBS station.

This part is called “Revolution in the Treatment of Disease,” and so will be more medically than historically oriented. The summary is indented:

Part Two begins with the story of the signature scientific achievement of our time: the mapping of the human genome. As scientists learn to read the genetic code, they grapple with the dangers inherent in increasingly sophisticated and easily available methods of intervening in the very essence of what makes us human, our DNA.

Well, one could quibble that our DNA is “the very essence of what makes us human.” I’d say that the morphology, physiology, and behavior coded for by our DNA is what makes us human. But arguments about “the essence of what makes us human” are always futile.

Part 1 is still free online (here), and it was pretty good. Part 2 will certainly be worth watching, especially if you’d like to know what genetics can do for human welfare (and not through stuff like creating transgenic animals or plants).

Part 2 of Ken Burns's The GENE airs tonight. Includes an interview with NIH-Oxford PhD student Audrey Winkelsas on her work designing RNA based therapies for neurogenetic disorders, including her own! Making miracles possible. https://t.co/MpmPJbZ4Ou — Walter J. Koroshetz (@NINDSdirector) April 14, 2020