Obama’s endorsement of Biden

Would that we had a President like this again! Here’s Obama’s endorsement of Joe Biden for President. The fact that Obama made a 12-minute video to do this shows how seriously he’s taking this election, and I can’t believe that Obama is making up all his plaudits for Biden just so a Democrat can regain the White House. It’s refreshing to see a President talk rationally and like a leader, not like a brat beating his chest or having a tantrum.

At 4:25, Obama gives a shout-out to the other Democratic candidates, including Bernie Sanders, whom he calls an “American original.” It’s important that he gave kudos to Bernie, as perhaps this will make it more likely that Bernie will campaign enthusiastically. We need Sanders’s supporters if the Democrats are to win. Obama also emphasizes the need for equity, expansion of Medicare, and giving everyone a public option for medical care.

Obama’s peroration begins at 9:30, excoriating the Republicans and saying that “pandemics have a way of cutting through a lot of noise and spin to remind us what is real, and what is important. This crisis has reminded us that government matters; that good government matters, that facts and science matter. . .” He calls the Democrats to unite, and indeed we must. For if we don’t hang together, we’ll surely hang separately.

The problem with watching this is you’ll get even angrier that we have such a moron for President.

And why is Elizabeth Warren the one major Democrat who hasn’t yet endorsed Biden? Is it petulance, or is she angling for some kind of position in a new Democratic administration?