Obama’s endorsement of Biden

Would that we had a President like this again! Here’s Obama’s endorsement of Joe Biden for President. The fact that Obama made a 12-minute video to do this shows how seriously he’s taking this election, and I can’t believe that Obama is making up all his plaudits for Biden just so a Democrat can regain the White House. It’s refreshing to see a President talk rationally and like a leader, not like a brat beating his chest or having a tantrum.
At 4:25, Obama gives a shout-out to the other Democratic candidates, including Bernie Sanders, whom he calls an “American original.” It’s important that he gave kudos to Bernie, as perhaps this will make it more likely that Bernie will campaign enthusiastically. We need Sanders’s supporters if the Democrats are to win. Obama also emphasizes the need for equity, expansion of Medicare, and giving everyone a public option for medical care.
Obama’s peroration begins at 9:30, excoriating the Republicans and saying that “pandemics have a way of cutting through a lot of noise and spin to remind us what is real, and what is important. This crisis has reminded us that government matters; that good government matters, that facts and science matter. . .” He calls the Democrats to unite, and indeed we must. For if we don’t hang together, we’ll surely hang separately.
The problem with watching this is you’ll get even angrier that we have such a moron for President.
And why is Elizabeth Warren the one major Democrat who hasn’t yet endorsed Biden? Is it petulance, or is she angling for some kind of position in a new Democratic administration?
It was a good speech. I was surprised at how much he said about Bernie Sanders but it’s a good thing to do. I totally agree with him that the pandemic has shown everyone why good government is important. Since it seems likely that the country opens back up in June or July, I hope voters don’t forget by November. I suspect that those that lost their jobs won’t forget any time soon.
Could there have been a more precipitous fall from dignity than the one from Obama to Trump?
It was like a smack in the teeth from Fate: “Yeah? Think you’ve finally made gains in your society? Think again, suckers!”
I think that’s exactly what Trump voters were thinking and saying in November 2016.
I was reluctant to say it at the time, because there was a lot of rationalisation about the motives of Trump supporters as ‘disenfranchised’, ‘left behind’, etc., and it was considered overly simplistic to suggest anything else.
But as time has moved on it seems increasingly obvious that Trump was elected out of spite.
A bit like Larry David setting up a ‘spite store’ in Curb Your Enthusiasm, Trumpites voted a lunatic into office because it would piss off their enemies.
It’s still the main reason why his supporters stick with him too, imo, that and the sunk-cost fallacy.
Excellent speech and all of it right on target.
Many thanks to our host for posting President Obama’s short, eloquent speech. Yeah, the contrast with his successor is, and has been from the start, staggering. The Faraday Institute could take this contrast as proof that God, whatever else He may be, has a really wicked sense of humor.
Great video endorsement from a great human being and dedicated public servant. I sure miss that guy.
One has to be so thoroughly infected with Trump derangement syndrome to get behind a Biden bid. Wow!! Holy possession by ideology! Biden wouldn’t make it through half of a first term.
No, all you have to do is realize that Biden is infinitely better than the solopsistic moron who runs our country now. And that is all rational people, but apparently you’re not one of them.
The only people actually suffering from TDS are Trump supporters. Most of the American right has been deranged by him in a way I’ve never seen before. All principles gone, all political beliefs gone, all decency gone; everything gone. Nothing left but that feral, crazed, delicious anger.
And their guns. They’ve still got their guns.
Well put.
I am glad that Bernie has endorsed Biden. Perhaps he can persuade most of his supporters to support Biden. Although the far right is a many fold greater threat to democracy and a civil society than the far left, the latter is still doing its best to have Trump re-elected.
There is a website called Counterpunch. On a daily basis it publishes a dozen or so essays from people on the real hard left. By the hard far left, I don’t mean college sophomores railing about cultural appropriation. No, these are people who seem to spend every waking minute thinking about the evils of capitalism and a corrupt political system where there is no politician worthy of their support except Bernie (barely). One such essay was written by David Swanson, entitled “Joe Biden Is Your Enemy.” The thrust of his essay is to refute those who think leftists should vote for Biden as the lesser of the two evils. He seems to actually believe there is no difference between Biden and Trump. He views Biden as a corporatist warmonger. He posts videos of Biden saying years ago that he would cut social safety net programs. He neglects to mention that Biden has now tacked left and what he said years ago is irrelevant to what he would do now as president. Swanson is not even happy with Bernie, whom he claims was his compromise candidate. Most importantly, Swanson neglects to mention that Trump is a threat to democracy while Biden is no such thing.
So, Swanson is an ideological absolutist of the left, meaning he would be very dangerous to democracy if he or people like him ever gained political power. Fortunately, this will not happen any decade soon. As always, the threat comes from the right. Swanson will not vote for Biden. Maybe, his vote and those of his compadres won’t matter. But, it is possible they could matter and this is why I loathe him.
https://www.counterpunch.org/2020/04/13/joe-biden-is-your-enemy/
Counterpunch is a reminder of why the hard far left has been out of power and ideas since the fall of Communism. It belongs in the dustbin of history.
On the positive side, more pragmatic leftists recognize the importance of this election. Even Noam Chomsky is telling folks to vote for Biden.
Biden is very far from a perfect candidate, but anyone who dreads the effects of capitalism gone mad should realize that Trump’s kleptocracy needs to be stopped.
In 2016, Counterpunch made clear that it preferred candidate tRump to Hillary Clinton, because the latter was planning a world war against Russia. Similarly, it ran pieces in
praise of Vladimir Putin, and even one piece of embarrassingly sentimental nostalgia for the good old USSR. My guess is that the magazine is staffed by a group of zombies who have been in suspended animation since
1948, and have not yet grasped that the USSR is gone, and Vladimir Vladimirovich is not General Secretary of Party there, exactly.
Bernie likes and respects Biden. And Bernie very much likes and respects Obama. That much was plain during the long walk the two of them took together down the West Wing Colonnade in 2016 when Barack called him to the White House to convince him to end the summer of his discontent with Hillary:
Warren has already agreed to endorse Biden– they were waiting for the arrangements to be finalized. Obama helped broker Bernie’s earlier-than-last-time endorsement. (All the preceding in the NY Times.) When it came, Obama probably felt he needed to move quickly to unite the Bernie faction to Biden. I think it would have been better to have Warren go first, with Obama as the piece de la resistance, but Warren is on board.
(And I should add, in agreement with Jerry’s sentiments, when ever I get too depressed over the current state of our government, I rewatch Obama’s eulogies for Clementa Pinckney or John McCain.)
Warren hasn’t yet endorsed Biden according to these recent articles:
https://www.mediaite.com/news/when-will-elizabeth-warren-endorse-joe-biden-report-says-thats-up-to-joe-biden/
https://freebeacon.com/democrats/wheres-warren/
Greg: Well done Badgers on Tuesday!
Y’all didn’t let the GOP voter suppression get to you.
Watching that brought a tear to my eye, in remembrance of what was compared to what is.
Obama’s speech reminded me of a few things:
1. The contrast between him and Prez. Coronavirus von Tinyhands.
2. How much I would have liked a third Obama term.
3. What an intelligent person sounded like as President. It’s getting somewhat hard to remember.
He gave me goosebumps.