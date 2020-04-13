Spot the snow leopard!

No, “Spot” isn’t the big cat‘s name (Panthera uncia). This isn’t an easy “spot the. . .” picture unless you have a good search image. It was sent to me by reader Pradeep, and appears in My Modern Met, along with a lot of other lovely pictures by photographer Saurabh Desai, but I won’t give the link until the reveal lest you cheat!

A bit of information first:

. . . this photograph by Saurabh Desai showcases a male snow leopard hiding in plain sight. See it? We’ll give you a minute. If you’re having trouble spotting the camouflaged creature, here’s a hint: the big cat is not white, but brown.

Desai snapped this incredible animal photography, titled Art of Camouflage, in the early months of 2019. He began by trekking to the Spiti Valley located high in the Himalayas in North India with a single goal in mind. “I was on my search of the world’s most illusive cat,” he tells My Modern Met, “which is also known as ‘Grey Ghost’ in the popular local language.”

Desai ultimately made his way to the valley and near the high-altitude Kibber village. He was about five miles from the locale when he spotted the brown snow leopard, which is also called Shan in the local Ladakhi language. It turns out that the cat saw him, too. “The picture depicts the Snow Leopard trying to get off the cliff,” he recalls, “but observing our presence, it decided to wait until it got really dark and it stayed there on the edge.”

It is a testament to Desai’s patience and perseverance that he captured this image.

Indeed. Can you spot it? I’d rate this one “medium difficult”.  That’s a cryptic cat! I’ll put up the reveal at 11 a.m. Chicago time.

 

22 Comments

  1. Andy
    Posted April 13, 2020 at 7:30 am | Permalink

    That’s a good one! Other hint: it’s looking right at you.

    Reply
  2. Randall Schenck
    Posted April 13, 2020 at 7:31 am | Permalink

    Pretty easy to see for some reason. Lovely cat.

    Reply
    • Jan Looman
      Posted April 13, 2020 at 8:02 am | Permalink

      I thought so too. Spotted it right away.

      Reply
  3. A C Harper
    Posted April 13, 2020 at 7:34 am | Permalink

    Found it.

    And of course “Spot the Snow Leopard” would be a silly name. Something like Iggy or Jasper perhaps?

    Reply
  4. Rick Bannister
    Posted April 13, 2020 at 7:34 am | Permalink

    Spotted him! It must be easier than previous ones you have posted because I don’t usually find them.

    Reply
  5. darrelle
    Posted April 13, 2020 at 7:41 am | Permalink

    Wonderful picture and a lovely cat. I think the snow leopard may be my favorite cat.

    Reply
  6. enl
    Posted April 13, 2020 at 7:42 am | Permalink

    I usually have a terrible time with these, but this was easy.

    Reply
  7. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted April 13, 2020 at 8:07 am | Permalink

    Found it!

    Reply
    • ThyroidPlanet
      Posted April 13, 2020 at 8:11 am | Permalink

      I figured out it might be brown – I guess these cats are white or brown- two colors.

      Reply
  8. Dragon
    Posted April 13, 2020 at 8:07 am | Permalink

    Almost seems like it is smiling at the photographer. Just happened to look at the spot to begin with.

    Reply
  9. painedumonde
    Posted April 13, 2020 at 8:24 am | Permalink

    Looking for lunch!

    Reply
  10. sgo
    Posted April 13, 2020 at 8:28 am | Permalink

    Found it but only by blowing up the image. Then I found it staring right at me. Beautiful. There is also a rock formation that looks to me like a cat sitting up!

    Reply
  11. Roo
    Posted April 13, 2020 at 8:36 am | Permalink

    I think this one was easier because the face is so prominent, and us humans are designed to detect faces.

    Reply
  12. Debra Coplan
    Posted April 13, 2020 at 9:00 am | Permalink

    There it is-

    Reply
  13. Ray Little
    Posted April 13, 2020 at 9:06 am | Permalink

    Easy. And I’m terrible at image searches. 10 sec or less.

    Reply
  14. Teresa Carson
    Posted April 13, 2020 at 9:18 am | Permalink

    I found it! Beautiful animal.

    Reply
  15. GregZ
    Posted April 13, 2020 at 9:19 am | Permalink

    That was actually pretty easy.

    Reply
  16. GBJames
    Posted April 13, 2020 at 9:21 am | Permalink

    I’d call this one pretty easy. I zoomed right into him.

    Reply
  17. merilee
    Posted April 13, 2020 at 9:29 am | Permalink

    Found it immediately. Usually takes me forever.🐾🐾

    Reply
  18. lenoragood
    Posted April 13, 2020 at 9:30 am | Permalink

    Handsome cat. The coloring really does blend in.

    Reply
  19. darwinwins
    Posted April 13, 2020 at 9:44 am | Permalink

    Clearly, the snow leopard has spotted the photographer.

    Reply
    • merilee
      Posted April 13, 2020 at 9:52 am | Permalink

      And is saying “cheese”?

      Reply

