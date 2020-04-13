Today we have an unusual contribution: tree bark. The photos, which are numbered, come from reader Rik Gern, who sent the indented commentary below.

Trying to heed your call for more reader’s wildlife photos, but I hope these aren’t too far afield from what you’re looking for. I have others I can send once I figure out the Latin names, but this was easy since it’s the bark from a pecan tree.

There is an old dead pecan tree (Carya illinoinensis) in my back yard that has been cut down piece by piece until all that remains is a slowly rotting trunk. As it ages the bark seems to gradually loosen from the trunk. It’s intriguing how the texture seems to change with the light and varying humidity conditions. I took these pictures on a day when there was a slight drizzle in the air and one side of the trunk was dry and lighter in color, but the other side was getting wet, thereby bringing out more highlights and contrasts. These are basically just texture pictures; some of them look like rock formations (1-4) and some even kind of look like bone (7-8). Of course, if you look at anything long enough you can see a face (9) and if you keep contemplating it the imagination picks up where the senses leave off (10)!