Only in America: Paul Broun brandishes a semiautomatic rifle in his bid for Congress

Paul Broun is a Tea Party Republican who was a state representative in Georgia until 2015; he lost in the Republican primary race for the U.S. Senate in 2014. He also lost in a 2016 Republican primary race for a seat in Congress.
He’s now running for Congress again this year, and here’s one of his campaign videos. Lest those of you who aren’t blessed enough to live in America think this is a fake, it isn’t. And in case you wonder what his gun is, an AR-15 is a semiautomatic weapon, classified as an “assault weapon.” These illegal in 7 states, though a few states allow ownership if you’re grandfathered in. Georgia, like all states south of Maryland, allows them.
Note the coded racism (“looting hordes from Atlanta”, a largely black city), the characterization of socialism as satanic, and the reference to this gun as a “Liberty Machine.” He even offers to give one of those Liberty Machines to one “lucky person” who signs up for email updates from his campaign site.
This video could have been made by The Onion. But again—it’s real!
Wikipedia has a bit more on this ad:
A campaign video where Paul Broun offered to give away an AR-15 rifle to “to one lucky person who signs up for email updates” from his campaign website. The video showed him walking through grass and shooting a rifle. The video says that during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic that Americans might need an AR-15 to shoot “looting hordes from Atlanta”. Broun lives in Gainesville, a white majority city about an hour outside the state capital Atlanta, which is a majority African American city.
In a phone interview Broun said that the phrase “looting hordes from Atlanta” was “not racial”, saying “Only the liberal press would take that kind of position” and “There are a lot of white people in Atlanta as well.” Broun was dismissive of the idea that his rhetoric might concern Georgian African-Americans or that it might increase the risk of innocent African-Americans being shot in majority-white neighborhods, and claimed “it’s about black people having the means of protecting themselves just as much as white people or Hispanic people or Asian people”.
Watch and weep.
Good grief – “Only in America” indeed!
Though Brazil isn’t much better. Apparently, that well-known medic Dr Jesus is going to save them from Coronavirus: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-latin-america-52269205/coronavirus-christ-the-redeemer-statue-in-rio-illuminated-as-doctor
Wow! What a jackass!
Another example of emergent fascism in this country.
So f’n sad.
What a moron. Should make you ashamed even if you are from the south. Nobody hunts anything with that gun and if you are actually a hunter of anything you would never go out with someone carrying such a weapon. Notice the commercial has him walking around with it, as if he was hunting. I guess maybe he is hunting dirt and he actually hits it. We just hope there were no people over in that direct he may have hit or a house or animal.
Only in *Fantasyland*
And they’re rarin’ to go in Idaho, too.
https://www.npr.org/2020/04/13/833010421/patriot-movement-calls-on-followers-to-defy-covid-19-restrictions.
People like Broun and Ammon Bundy are the type of people who will not accept a Trump defeat, especially if he claims the election was rigged against him. With enough weapons to supply a small army, these right-wingers, always bellowing about government tyranny, are ready, willing, and able to create widespread civil disorder, just waiting for a wink and a nod from Trump. This situation would give Trump the excuse to proclaim martial law and cancel the results of the election. The election will not be over until Biden is sworn in. This is not a sure thing.
I dunno Historian. Broun and Bundy against the Pentagon? I’m not too worried.
Historian: I think you underestimate the number of liberals who own guns, and are ready, however reluctantly, to protect the Republic.
But let’s say that I’m wrong. Let’s say that the liberals have largely abdicated any responsibility for self-defense, leaving that to the very government which they now claim is going to proclaim martial law. Well–whose fault is that?
This is for rickflick and Brujo.
It doesn’t take a vast army to create extraordinary civil disorder. A few thousand at most would more than suffice. And if Brujo is correct in his surmise (which I doubt) that liberals with guns would fight back then there is more than enough pretext for Trump to declare martial law and suspend civil liberties. If he should declare martial law a large swathe of the country would support him, mostly being Republicans. In other words, all Trump would need to jeopardize democracy as we have known it is for him to self-create his own version of the Reichstag Fire. It matters little if the military or civil authorities should suppress the civil disorder in a relatively short time, say a few weeks. The damage will already be done since Trump will have had his pretext.
And he starts lying right at the beginning of the video – saying your founding fathers wanted you all to own hand guns. Where do they make this shit up.
Well, they needed something so they could take over the airports in 1775.
I don’t understand, is he afraid of the grass or the ducks? Fat as he is, he should fear cardiovascular accidents more than anything else. (Not strokes, as he doesn’t seem to use his brain too much.)
Where would we be without idiots like this defending us from tyranny?
If you don’t have less on, you must have…
OK…first, “legal in seven states” should be “illegal” in seven states, according to the Giffords page that you link to. But even that is just wrong; I live in California, and I own an AR-15. They’re quite legal here (albeit with just weird restrictions, like you can have a non-fixed magazine, or a pistol grip, but not both), and I suspect (although I don’t know for certain)that they’re legal in the other six states as well.
Also, the claim that these are not “sporting rifles,” while it suits the anti-BOR narrative, is just wrong. AR-15s are among the *most* popular hunting guns.
Not an endorsement of Broun, BTW, he’s an idiot whether he has this rifle or some other or none at all. When people ask me what caused my final break with the GOP, it was Broun, a young-Earth cretinist (NOT a typo), being appointed as Chaiorman of the Subcommittee on Investigations and Oversight of the Committee on Science and Technology.
I’m not an American, so forgive the naive/stupid question, but what exactly do you need an AR-15 *for*?
I think you need one to demonstrate how macho you are.
Americans themselves don’t know the answer.
Steve Pollard: short answer is…at the moment, I don’t. I don’t need the CBR600F4i in the garage either. Or my Giant MTB, or my James Cave viola, or…I could go through my house, and as it turns out, almost nothing that I own could be justified if “need” were the criterion. All my camping gear? What’s that for–I have a house! The fishing gear? C’mon–there’s a Vons supermarket right down the street!
Do you have a license to drive that Honda? Is it registered in CA?
You ok with that?
Tell us Brujo, what are you hunting with this thing? Popular hunting gun in your dreams. Do you get by with the 20 bullet clip or do you need the 30 to hit something?
Randall: that kind of feeble sarcasm really doesn’t suit you. Here’s just one article about the popularity of the AR-15 for hunting; you can find a million others: https://www.primaryarms.com/blog/best-ar-caliber-for-hunting-deer-2018-guide. \Its popularity is largely linked to the modularity of the platform.
And what do I hunt with it? Little metal plates at the range. 10-round fixed mag. Why do you ask?
If you want to provide evidence that this weapon is popular for hunting anything, give me an article that actually shows this. You give a commercial, an advertisement for using the weapon for hunting deer. That is a sales pitch to purchase the weapon and that is all it is. You cannot use this weapon in many states to hunt deer. You cannot use it in Iowa that is for damn sure.
Using this thing at the range is not hunting. It is banging away at a range. You act as if shooting cans were a hunting sport.
Let me add this – I bet you would have much trouble getting any land owner or farmer to let you bring this weapon on to his land. So you can take your gun rights where???
Randall, as to the popularity of the Ar-15 for hunting, I’ll just refer you to max blancke’s comment; he pretty much covers it.
But may I suggest that you actually read comments before responding? I didn’t say that I hunted, with an AR-15 or anything else. I’m not a hunter. Nor did I offer any opinion of any kind about “gun rights.”
As for Iowa, my understanding is that it is not the AR-15 that is disallowed for hunting, but its most common chambering, the .223/5.56 (at least for deer). But in other chamberings (like the 6.5 Grendel) it would be. And I would be quite surprised if the .223 were disallowed for varmint hunting.
But of course, as always, I could be wrong. Please cite the Iowa statute that disallows AR-15s for any hunting purpose.
The Time citation in the Wikipedia article’s Hunting section seems fairly mainstream. Admittedly, it is only reporting the views of AR-15 enthusiasts and the other references cited are probably more partisan: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/AR-15_style_rifle#Hunting
For what it’s worth, I’m a gun-hating Brit.
Yes, I corrected the typo already. And I’m not responsible if the page I linked to has some incorrect information.
Daveyyyyy, Davey Crockett! King of the wild frontier.
It’s a shame that we can’t beam up idiots like Broun to the final frontier.
To make it worse – PCC(e) made what’s presumably a typo but also minimizes the issue – far from being legal in 7 states, these semi-automatic rifles are LEGAL in ALL BUT 7 states. And even in the 7 states where restrictions exist, weapons of similar or identical functionality are still available. Besides, with a lack of universal regulations, these rules are nearly toothless… As we see here in Chicago “About 21 percent of guns confiscated by police in Chicago are traced back to gun shops across the border in Indiana, a short drive from the city” ( https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/national-international/chicago-gun-trace-report-2017/27140/ {
Yes, it is a typo and I’ve fixed it. And of course I know the rule is flouted. I’m not an idiot.
USA RIP
He must be hunting the coronavirus. What a dickhead.
Stunted development.
What is he shooting at? Crickets? Too early in the year.
Looks to me like a “man” not too sure of his manhood.
I sort of figured that this was going to be more anti-gun hysteria, but having watched it ,he looks ridiculous.
It is as if he is LARPing a combat patrol, and he looks unfamiliar with the weapon.
That being said, a few observations-
” Nobody hunts anything with that gun”
Not true at all. They are great varmint guns. Most of the serious wild hog hunters also use the platform, although they use more powerful rounds than the standard .223.
Also, AR-type guns are almost universal for truck guns. What I mean by that is ranchers, at least, always have a rifle in their trucks when out on the range, where they are likely to encounter natural hazards or poachers. They are pretty rugged guns, and can rattle around behind the seat of your pickup with no problems.
“what exactly do you need an AR-15 *for* ?”
It is no more or less lethal than other guns. If it is chambered in .223, probably less lethal than something with a more popular hunting round. In places where rifles are legal, what it looks like should not be a big issue.
I have all sorts of things that would be unlikely to be classified under basic needs.
You’re right, Max, that people do use AR-15s to hunt and “what does one need it for” is kind of a silly question as both you and Bruno (above) imply.
But surely you can’t be blind to the issue of having these kinds of weapons so easily obtained and without any kind of limitations. Much of the anti-gun hysteria you sneer at derives from deep frustration with the obdurate refusal of gun rights people to acknowledge that we even have a problem, much less entertain even modest solutions.
Varmints eh. Are those varmints good eaten? A good truck gun you say. I have never heard of that one. So the state you are in is nuts enough to let guys carry loaded weapons in their vehicle. Tell me, do they let them legally shoot these weapons from a vehicle. Not in states I am familiar with.
Where I have actually hunted you cannot carry a loaded gun in a vehicle. And the gun must be broken down or in a case. You don’t get to advertise it in the back window. You cannot pursue animals from a vehicle either. You cannot shoot from a vehicle or from a road. And certainly you cannot shoot in the city limits.
Here is where I have seen these guns used – At elementary schools, at malls and at theaters. Killing lots of people in a very short time.