I get emails from obscurantists: Is science based on faith?

Well, I’m not sure this person, a professor from Australia (name redacted) is being deliberately obscure, but the email below, which came out of the blue, certainly is a tough read. However, the aim appears to be simple: use a pile of quotes from Karl Popper and other people to refute the claim I made in a 2013 article in Slate (click on screenshot below).

If you haven’t read that piece, I think you should, as it’s a concise refutation of the notion that science is like religion because both depend on faith. This notion is used by religionists and accommodationists to show that, after all, religion and science aren’t so very different. (This, in turn, appears to be motivated largely by jealousy: science finds out stuff and religion doesn’t, but rather makes up stuff.) I wrote the piece to emphasize that the word “faith” is used very differently in the two areas. Here’s a short excerpt of my article, with the last paragraph highlighting the crucial difference.

. . . consider the following four statements: “I have faith that, because I accept Jesus as my personal savior, I will join my friends and family in Heaven.” “My faith tells me that the Messiah has not yet come, but will someday.” “I have strep throat, but I have faith that this penicillin will clear it up.” “I have faith that when I martyr myself for Allah, I will receive 72 virgins in Paradise.” All of these use the word faith, but one uses it differently. The three religious claims (Christian, Jewish, and Muslim, respectively) represent faith as defined by philosopher Walter Kaufmann: “intense, usually confident, belief that is not based on evidence sufficient to command assent from every reasonable person.” Indeed, there is no evidence beyond revelation, authority, and scripture to support the religious claims above, and most of the world’s believers would reject at least one of them. To state it bluntly, such faith involves pretending to know things you don’t. Behind it is wish-thinking, as clearly expressed in Hebrews 11:1: “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” In contrast, the third statement relies on evidence: penicillin almost invariably kills streptococcus bacteria. In such cases the word faith doesn’t mean “belief without good evidence,” but “confidence derived from scientific tests and repeated, documented experience.” The conflation of faith as “unevidenced belief” with faith as “justified confidence” is simply a word trick used to buttress religion. In fact, you’ll never hear a scientist saying, “I have faith in evolution” or “I have faith in electrons.” Not only is such language alien to us, but we know full well how those words can be misused in the name of religion.

You’d think that would be clear, but the email below came from a person who resurrects the old argument that because we can’t prove a priori that the methods of science—which use evidence, reason, predictability, testing, and so on—are the best way to understand the world, then adopting those methods is a form of faith.

And so the sweating professor fired off this email, apparently buttressing the equivalence of “faith” in science with “faith” in religion. Unfortunately, this individual doesn’t seem to grasp the idea of a topic sentence, and so never says explicitly why he’s writing me. Instead, I glean from this bout of logorrhea that the good professor is simply resurrecting the argument that science is based on faith. Read for yourself (if you can; I was exhausted at the end). I’ve put in bold the bits that I see as pivotal in his argument—if it is an argument.

Dear Dr Coyne, re your article from 2013 in Slate Magazine: I have examined your thesis that faith or belief does not play a role in science in the light of Karl Popper’s remarks about the nature of rationality: “The rationalist attitude is characterized by the importance is attaches to argument and experience. But neither logical argument nor experience can establish the rationalist attitude; for only those who are ready to consider argument or experience, and who have therefore already adopted this attitude will be impressed by them. That is to say, a rationalist attitude must be first adopted if any argument or experience is to be effective, and this rationalist attitude therefore cannot itself be based on argument or experience. . . .We have to conclude from this that no rational argument will have a rational effect on a person who does not want to adopt a rational attitude. Thus a comprehensive rationalism is untenable. But this means that whoever adopts the rationalist attitude, which is the basis of all scientific enquiry, does so because they have adopted, consciously and unconsciously, some proposal, decision, or belief or behaviour; an adoption that because, it is not itself rational, can only be irrational. Whether this adoption is tentative or leads to a settled habit, we may describe it as an irrational faith in reason. So rationalism is necessarily far from comprehensive or self-contained. . . Although an uncritical and comprehensive rationalism is logically untenable, and although comprehensive rationalism is logically tenable, this is no reason why we should adopt the latter. For there are other tenable attitudes, notably that of critical rationalism, which recognizes the fact that the fundamental rationalist attitude results from an at least tentative act of faith – from faith in reason. Accordingly we may choose some form of irrationalism, even some radical or comprehensive form. But we are also free to choose a critical form of rationalism, one which frankly admits its origin in an irrational decision (and which, to that extent, admits a certain priority of irrationalism).” (Karl Popper, The Open Society and Its Enemies, Vol. 2, 230-1, Translation modified). As mathematical cosmologists George Coyne and Michael Heller suggest, “We can confidently say that the greatest discovery of the [Ancient] Greeks was the discovery that one’s beliefs should be rationally argued for, that is to say, one should seek to ‘solve as many problems as possible by an appeal to reason, i.e., to clear thought and experience, rather than by an appeal to emotions and passions’ (Karl Popper, The Open Society and Its Enemies, Vol. 2, 224). But the question immediately arises as to how to argue rationally that your beliefs should be argued rationally? Karl Popper was a philosopher of science who fully understood the importance of this question. He wrote that ‘neither logical argument nor experience can establish the rationalist attitude; for only those who are ready to consider argument or experience, and who have therefore already adopted this attitude will be impressed by them. That is to say, a rationalist attitude must be first adopted if any argument or experience is to be effective, and this rationalist attitude therefore cannot itself be based on argument or experience . . .So rationalism is necessarily far from comprehensive or self-contained’. Why then should we not adopt irrationalism? Because when one confronts rationalism with irrationalism, one immediately sees that rationalism is a value. Therefore, ‘the choice before us not simply an intellectual affair or a matter of scientific methods or evidence, or a matter of taste. It is a moral decision, a matter of intellectual integrity’. Popper calls this kind of rationalism critical rationalism, the one which ‘recognises the fact that the fundamental rationalist attitude results from an at least tentative act of faith – from faith in reason’” (Coyne and Heller, A Comprehensible Universe, 8-9). As Karl Popper observed in The Logic of Scientific Discovery, “The empirical basis of objective science is nothing absolute. Science does not rest on a rockbed. Its towering edifice, an amazing bold structure of the theories, rises over a swamp” (quoted in Malachi Haim Hacohen, Karl Popper. The Formative Years, 1902-1945, 34, italics in original text). Science is a working methodology, not a quest for truth. As Hacohen points out, Popper recognized that epistemology, “which is nothing but general scientific methodology”, “did not justify statements, but investigated methods, and criticised procedures, pointing out contradictions and misapplications. It sought to clarify, criticize, and improve practice”. And so, for Popper, “[s]cience progressed not by discovering unshakeable truths but by eliminating errors. Change was its hallmark” (ibid., 229, 230). Cf., also the following remarks of Massimo Cacciari: “European philosophy (which is without doubt the ‘original phenomenon of Europe’, as Husserl remarked), even if based on unquestionable principles (insofar as they are believed to be self-evident), elaborates, interprets, and lives science essentially as an endless search. If the truth of principles is unconditional, science develops and is conceived of as an infinite horizon of tasks. Moreover, science attributes the character of mere approximation to any factual truth each time it touches it. The vocation (beruf) of European science is to stop an impenetrable border being imposed” (Europe and Empire, 60-1). Popper suggests that the traditional philosophical “problem of the rationality of our beliefs” is a false problem, and that “we may replace the idea of belief by that of action; and we may say that actions (or inactions) are ‘rational’ if they are carried out in accordance with the state, prevailing at the time, of the critical scientific discussion. There is no better synonym for ‘rational’ than ‘critical’” (Karl Popper, Unended Quest, 87). Cf. also the following remarks of Philippe Nemo: “It is important to stress that critical pluralism does not result in either scepticism or relativism. Indeed, there are ideas, propositions, knowledge that resist criticism (in the sense that they cannot be refuted), either because they include faulty reasoning or because available facts disprove them. Therefore, they must be held to be true until such time as they can be refuted . . . Critical rationalism implies that the Cartesian ‘tree of philosophy’ – planted in the soil of certainty, never doubting the old roots, forever growing new branches – is non-existent. It must be rejected. In the present state of science nothing lies a priori outside the bounds of criticism, including its foundations” (What is the West?, 65). “So-called scientific knowledge is not knowledge, for it consists only of conjectures and hypotheses . . . Although scientific knowledge is not knowledge, it is the best we have in this field. I call it conjectural knowledge” (Karl Popper, All Life is Problem Solving, 37). “The ‘world’ is not rational, but it is the task of science to rationalize it. . . . Ordinary language is not rational, but it is our task to rationalize it, or at least to keep up its standards of clarity. The attitude here could be characterised as ‘pragmatic rationalism’. This pragmatic rationalism is related to uncritical rationalism and to irrationalism in a similar way as critical rationalism is related to these two. For an uncritical rationalism may argue that the world is rational and that the task of science is to discover this rationality, whilst an irrationalist may insist that the world, being fundamentally irrational, should be experienced and exhausted by our emotions and passions (or by our intellectual intuition) rather than by scientific methods. As opposed to this, pragmatic rationalism may recognize that the world is not rational but demand that we submit or subject it to reason, as far as possible. Using Carnap’s words, one could describe what I call ‘pragmatic rationalism’ as ‘the attitude which strives for clarity everywhere but recognizes the never fully understandable or never fully rational entanglement of the events of life’” (ibid., 357, note 19), Regards Professor NAME REDACTED CITY REDACTED Australia

Note first of all that the Professor is trying to convince me (of something) using REASON. He is not spewing out irrational thoughts, but ones that, he thinks, will change my mind about the role of faith in science. By so doing, he undercuts his very argument that reason is a faith-based assumption. If it is, why is he using it?

Second, I’ve admitted many times that one cannot make a convincing a priori argument that the methods of science are the best procedure to find out about the world. And you know what? I don’t give a rat’s patootie! What is important is that those methods have been shown to “work”. What do I mean by “work”? What I mean is that if you want to predict phenomena, or intervene in nature to produce a desired result—whether that result be to get people on the Moon, cure smallpox, or figure out why, in nearly all bird species, if only one sex is ornamented or displays, it’s the male—you are best served by using the methods of science. Religious faith won’t work, nor will an irrational, willy-nilly approach. Philosophers who try to do down science by making this argument are engaged in navel-gazing rather than doing any useful work. Scientists rightfully pay no attention to this kind of blather.

Re Popper et al.: I haven’t checked to see if the quotes are accurate, but I don’t much care. For example, consider Popper’s putative claim that “Science does not rest on a rockbed. Its towering edifice, an amazing bold structure of the theories, rises over a swamp”. I can’t be arsed to look up the context of that claim, but the implication that the foundations of science are shaky is, to be delicate, what comes out of the south end of a bull facing north. And really, am I supposed to prostrate myself before Popper’s words because he’s Popper? Sorry, I won’t. We can judge the solidity of science by seeing whether its accomplishments are solid.

And of course they are. Yes, science is progressive. zeroing in on what’s true about the world (I’m assuming there is a real world with a definite character, and won’t argue about that here), and some of its conclusions have been wrong. Several Nobel Prizes, in fact, have been given for work later shown to be wrong. And there are still many things we don’t understand. Is there a multiverse? Where is all that dark matter, and what is it? What was the earliest form of replicator, and of replicators that could metabolize (“life”)? Some of these we’ll never know. But I’ll tell you one thing: the only way to get answers to these questions—answers on which everyone agrees—is through empirical investigation based on rationality, questioning, hypothesis forming, testing, and so on. In other words, we must use the methods of science, which include rationality.

As for my interlocutor’s argument (or rather Popper’s, for the professor continually osculates Sir Karl’s rump) that“[s]cience progressed not by discovering unshakeable truths but by eliminating errors. Change was its hallmark”, I have two reactions. First, eliminating errors often results in truths that do not change any further. For, as Sherlock Holmes said, “. . . when you have eliminated the impossible, whatever remains, however improbable, must be the truth.” When you have eliminated all the possible causal agents of bubonic plague: bad air, the wrong religion, imbalance of bodily humors, and so on, then what remains—and it is only the bacillus Yersina pestis—is the organism that produces the disease. That hasn’t changed, and I’d bet my house it won’t change. Likewise, DNA in cells will remain a double helix, a molecule of normal water will have two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atoms, and so on. These things are not “absolute truths,” in the sense that we cannot show that they could never be altered by more sophisticated analyses, but they’re close enough to absolute truths that we would be our life savings on them if given the chance.

Finally, the claim that science is somehow fallacious because what we “know” changes over time, well, that is as it should be. And anyway, not everything changes over time: I’ve just given a few examples. It is because we are rational and empirically oriented that what we know is subject to modification by further investigation.

Contrast that with religion, a “way of knowing” that truly is irrational. What theologians claim to be true largely doesn’t change over time (viz., the divinity and resurrection of Jesus, the dictation of the Qur’an to Muhammad, the bestowing of the golden plates on Joseph Smith by an angel). It doesn’t change because it is based not on reason or evidence, but on dogma, superstition, acceptance of what you’re told, scriptures, and revelation. It can be no other way with religious faith. And insofar as change comes (blacks can now be lay priests in Mormonism, you don’t have to eat fish on Friday, and so on), that change doesn’t stem through new observations, but from new revelations.

I’ve dealt with the Professor’s arguments for years, and discuss many of them in my book Faith Versus Fact. They are not new. What’s new to me are all the quotes, but there are no new arguments there. All the piling up of quotes produces is a bigger pile of worthless philosophical dung. In the end, the value of science—a toolkit of ways to understand the Universe—is justified by its results.

I will alert the Professor of this post, so feel free, if you’ve been able to hack your way through the thicket of prose in the email, to address him. (I think it’s a male, but don’t know for sure.)