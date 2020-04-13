Here’s the snow leopard!

Did you spot the snow leopard in this morning’s photo? You can see the reveal below, and I’ve also included one from the site that featured it: My Modern Met. The photo was taken by Saurabh Desai and sent to me by reader Pradeep.

Here’s Pradeep’s reveal:

And the one from My Modern Met:





I couldn’t imagine that the cats would be so cryptic on a brown background! Be sure to go to the MMM site to see more great pictures of the cat by Desai.