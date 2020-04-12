Readers’ wildlife photos: Sunday Duck O’ the Week

Evolutionary biologist and avid bird photographer John Avise continues our weekly series in which readers are challenged to name the species of duck show. Click below the fold to get the answer, along with John’s Duck Fact about the species. A preliminary comment from Dr. Avise:

During these difficult times, I find it comforting to reflect upon the fact that life goes on as usual for all ducks and other creatures. Here are my photos of our next Duck O’ the Week:

Click “read more” for the answer, a Duck Fact, and a range map:

It’s a Bufflehead (Bucephala albeola). This is North America’s smallest duck. It nests in tree cavities across Canada and the northern U.S., but winters farther south often in small flocks on open bays and lakes. I took these pictures at a wetlands near my home during our idyllic winter days here in Southern California.

JAC: Here’s a range map from the Cornell site: