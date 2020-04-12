Readers’ wildlife photos: Sunday Duck O’ the Week

Evolutionary biologist and avid bird photographer John Avise continues our weekly series in which readers are challenged to name the species of duck show. Click below the fold to get the answer, along with John’s Duck Fact about the species.  A preliminary comment from Dr. Avise:

During these difficult times, I find it comforting to reflect upon the fact that life goes on as usual for all ducks and other creatures.  Here are my photos of our next Duck O’ the Week:

Click “read more” for the answer, a Duck Fact, and a range map:

 

It’s a Bufflehead (Bucephala albeola).

This is North America’s smallest duck.  It nests in tree cavities across Canada and the northern U.S., but winters farther south often in small flocks on open bays and lakes.   I took these pictures at a wetlands near my home during our idyllic winter days here in Southern California.

JAC: Here’s a range map from the Cornell site:

 

 

 

  1. Debra Coplan
    Posted April 12, 2020 at 8:13 am | Permalink

    Beautiful! I love the photo of Bufflehead flying upside down and the last photo of the landing. Amazing-
    Thanks!

    • lenoragood
      Posted April 12, 2020 at 9:04 am | Permalink

      Debra, you took the words right out of my keyboard. So to speak. 😉

  2. rickflick
    Posted April 12, 2020 at 9:29 am | Permalink

    Great shots. We saw them in southern Idaho through the winter, but not lately. They must have shifted north. A very handsome duck.

