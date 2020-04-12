Bill Maher on virus-shaming

Sadly, Bill Maher’s live show is defunct for the time being, and his monologues lose a bit with the absence of audience reactions. Still, here’s his latest take on “virus-shaming”: the misplaced rancor of the Offense Brigade about the virus’s name. Like Andrew Sullivan, Maher is hard on China for the country’s policies that promoted the spread of the virus.
It is curious, but perhaps a sign of the times, that we’re being told in no uncertain terms that we can’t call this the “Wuhan virus”, when nobody had any problems with stuff like “Spanish flu” (a term we still use) or “Lyme disease.” Perhaps the times have changed for the better in this respect, and I don’t like the term “Chinese virus” as used by Trump, who is a xenophobe and racist, but “Wuhan virus”? Who cares? As Maher says, we have bigger fish to fry.
Putting on my tinfoil hat here, but it wouldn’t surprise me if this weren’t a coordinated campaign from the Xi government.
The virus?
I side with Bill Maher on this one. AFAIK, there is a tradition of naming viruses after their places of origin. Was there a meeting of epidemiologists that decided against doing this, much like the astronomers decided that Pluto isn’t a planet?
Of course, Trump calling it “Chinese virus” is a whole other kettle of fish. We know his motivation is about blaming others in order to minimize his own responsibility and culpability, especially when it is immigration-adjacent. I am sure he considered calling it “the Wuhan virus” but felt that it wasn’t strong enough, or just thought no one knows where Wuhan is.
I think the WHO changed their naming rules to not include regional names a few years ago.
But of course that might be at the behest of China since China knows that they are the source of many viruses.
How about those German measles?
I caught the Hong Kong flu in early 1969 while traveling through France and was stuck in Lyon for a week in a small hotel whose owner would not give me ice for my high fever (my travel mate had to go to the local cafe for that) and the local doc came and gave me all kinds of meds in “ampoules”. (Outside Geneva a neighbor at our motel offered us suppositories for our coughs.) i virtually never get colds or flus, but I somehow caught this a few weeks after leaving California.
Didn’t the mainstream media call it all of those names until Trump did, and suddenly it became verboten? I like Trump about as far as I can throw him, but the knee-jerk attached to the guy is breathtaking.
“there is a tradition of naming viruses after their places of origin”
It may have been a tradition at one time, but it was usually wrong. Spanish Flu almost certainly didn’t originate in Spain, but as one of the few countries to remain neutral in WWI, the media in Spain was free to report on it and was the first to do so. Wartime countries were censoring the news of it in order to not affect morale. There are several likely candidates for the origin of Spanish Flu, with Kansas being among the most likely.