Bill Maher on virus-shaming

Sadly, Bill Maher’s live show is defunct for the time being, and his monologues lose a bit with the absence of audience reactions. Still, here’s his latest take on “virus-shaming”: the misplaced rancor of the Offense Brigade about the virus’s name. Like Andrew Sullivan, Maher is hard on China for the country’s policies that promoted the spread of the virus.

It is curious, but perhaps a sign of the times, that we’re being told in no uncertain terms that we can’t call this the “Wuhan virus”, when nobody had any problems with stuff like “Spanish flu” (a term we still use) or “Lyme disease.” Perhaps the times have changed for the better in this respect, and I don’t like the term “Chinese virus” as used by Trump, who is a xenophobe and racist, but “Wuhan virus”? Who cares? As Maher says, we have bigger fish to fry.