Today we continue with the series “Photos of readers”, and feature reader James Blilie, who sent two photos. His narrative is indented.

And please send in your photo and a few words, preferably of you doing something during lockdown.

Here goes. Minor, temporary escapes from confinement. I am able to get outside a bit during our stay-home order: At least to my back yard. Here I am with early morning light on our pond. This is the view from my home office, pretty much. 30°F (-1°C) here this morning, hence the jacket. I always wear a hat. My usual #1 clipper all-over cut has grown shaggy.

I stocked up on lumber about a month ago, anticipating the stay-home order. I have a lot of home projects to work on. One is refurbishing our lower deck: replacing 33-year old cedar deck boards with pressure-treated ones. 340 old, rusty, stuck screws to remove on my hands and knees, then 340 more to install. So far. Much more to go. You can sort of see some of this work in the photo below. You can see one of the old, rotted stair stringers, the railings gone, and some new deck boards. (I replaced that door and the siding last fall due to water damage.) This kind of physical work—very different from my paying engineering work—has been satisfying and distracts me from all the distressing news.

Due to lack of reader interest in Caturday Felid posts, they have been suspended for the time being.