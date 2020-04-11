Caturday felids: Two cat animations, cat duet, and a new book on cats from Princeton (plus lagniappe)

The first is an excerpt from the 1926 Charley Bowers silent comedy “Now You Tell One” (inter-titles are in French because the only surviving copy was found there).

The action starts 22 seconds in, after Charley has devised a formula to make grafted plants grow any object. He grows a cat’s tail by grafting a cattail to a pussy willow and attaches it to tail-less cat. He makes the mistake of leaving the room returns to find…well, I won’t spoil anything! Let’s just say the climax is truly cataclysmic.

Bowers started out as an animator and as you can see his skills extended to stop-motion animation.