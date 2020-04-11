Andrew Sullivan is depressed (and so am I)

It’s always worth reading Andrew Sullivan’s weekly column in New York Magazine, and I thank reader Simon for initially calling my attention to it as well as sending me a link every Friday. Today’s column, as usual, riffs on three topics, and this week’s three are the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic, the new leader of the Labour Party (Keir Starmer, who promises to root the anti-Semitism out of Labour), and the similarities between the new pandemic and the AIDS epidemic of the Eighties through which Sullivan lived (he’s HIV positive but disease-free).

I’ll leave Starmer behind, as you can read that bit for yourselves. He was a mate of Sullivan in school, and Andrew likes him. I’ll give a few quotes (indented) from the other two pieces, concentrating on the first. Click on the screenshot for a free read:

Truly, the more I learn about the virus, and watch how people react to it, the more depressed I get. If you think about it, only an effective vaccine will efface its dangers, and such a panacea is, they say, at least a year away. People are working furiously on palliative drugs, but it’s early days and there’s no nostrum yet. And yet everyone seems to think that by mid-summer we’ll have business as usual: the stores will be open and we’ll go about our lives as we did before.

I don’t buy that. The virus will be with us then, there will be no vaccine, and how will they decide to open up the economy? For one thing, the virus will be getting hold in east Asia and Africa, and thus we’ll have a route back from those places to places that have already “flattened the curve.” If we open up business, will people still be afraid, going around in masks and avoiding other people? Will we have musical events, and sports? I doubt it.

Truth be told, I seriously doubt whether colleges will even open for the fall semester—at least with students in attendance. People seize onto any sign that the end is in sight: the news last night mentioned “the light at the end of the tunnel”. But I see not an iota of evidence for that, only a lot of wishful thinking. I hope I’m wrong, but what I see are futile attempts to restart the economy, more flareups of the virus, more subsequent lockdowns (perhaps local ones), and a recurring cycle that will sap the strength and will of not only business people, but of all of us.

Sullivan agrees, and I’ll give a few quotes:

All our carefully maintained, just-in-time supply lines have crashed in a matter of days. Our addictive elixir, economic growth, has evaporated. Global trade has been put on ice. We have no vaccine — and, barring a miracle, we won’t until next year. We have no effective treatments, although that may, with any luck, change. We have only very porous defenses — social distancing — which amount to a drastic, utterly unsustainable shift in how we live from day to day. And that’s it. We don’t know how contagious this virus is, how exactly it may mutate, how widespread it already is in the population at large, and even if it can reactivate in those who have recovered from infection. We obsess about the responses of our governments, as is only proper, and we parse charts and debate tactics, to gain some sort of edge on tackling it. But when you look at the graphs of the viral curve in most of the major countries, most of them are unsettlingly similar. Yes, there are some more successful countries like Germany, and some outliers, like South Korea, but the rest seem to be following the same rough trajectory. And yes, we are flattening the curve … but it’s a temporary flattening due to unprecedented global shutdown of human activity. We may well be able, by suspending our entire way of life for a long while, to keep this virus from wreaking excessive and immediate damage, and overwhelming our hospitals. But we will not have beaten COVID-19. We will merely have stretched out the time it takes to spread. The moment we relax, it will come back. Singapore, an early model for suppressing the virus, is now seeing a new wave after relaxing some controls. A leaked draft of a memo from the E.U. notes that “any level of [gradual] relaxation of the confinement will unavoidably lead to a corresponding increase in new cases.” The same risks of a rebound are being seen in China, in so far as we can believe a word that murderous dictatorship tells us. Meanwhile, I look around me and see a slow attenuation of social distancing — the park where I walk my dogs is increasingly crammed. Humans are social animals. There is a limit to our capacity to remain alone. In crises, in particular, our instinct is to seek one another, gather strength from our common experience. The virus exploits this mercilessly. It’s a brutal reality check, this thing — relentlessly ripping the veil off our delusions of control. So much is being laid bare. The promise of a truly globalized world, where government is increasingly international, and trade free, and all would benefit, was already under acute strain. Now, it’s broken, perhaps irrevocably.

Sullivan goes on to blame China for lying and minimizing the threat, as well as Trump and the World Health Organization, who bought into China’s dissimulations. He suggests that we should stop cozying up to China’s dictatorship. As he says, “And so the virus has forces us to accept another discomfiting reality: Integrating a communist dictatorship into a democratic world economy is a mug’s game. From now on, conscious decoupling [you’ll recognize Gwyneth Paltrow’s words there] is the order of the day.”

In the end, Sullivan adopts the attitude that Richard Feynman made famous when he was on the committee investigating the Challenger disaster, when he publicized the O-ring failure by saying, “For a successful technology, reality must take precedence over public relations, for Nature cannot be fooled.” And so Sullivan (and I) are dubious of those who are optimistic about an early end to the lockdown and the disappearance of the virus, the new and deadly instantiation of Mother Nature (he also gets in a few licks about postmodernism):

. . . the cold triumph of reality represented by the virus has been salutary. It’s been remarkable to observe something Donald Trump cannot lie his way out of. He tried. And he’s still trying. He’s gaming out various ways to get himself reelected in a pandemic, but the pandemic keeps reminding us that this is in its control, not his. His daily performances are not informing anyone about anything — they are failing attempts to impose a narrative on an epidemic which has its own narrative, and doesn’t give two fucks about Trump. And this is the truth about reality. It really does exist (whatever the postmodernists might argue). It’s complicated. And even if it can be ignored or forgotten in our very human discourses, it wins in the end. This virus is, in a way, a symbol of that reality. It can be stymied for a while; it can be suppressed and avoided. It can be controlled so it doesn’t overwhelm us in one fell swoop, metastasizing the damage. But it is unbeatable and is winning this war, as it was always going to, and only a vaccine can make a real difference. The coming months will be an unsatisfying series of starts and stops as we struggle to live with it. We are not, in other words, fighting and winning this war — we are merely negotiating the terms of our surrender to reality. And there is nothing more humbling for humans than that. And nothing more clarifying either.

The third section of Sullivan’s column, “Echoes of HIV” is an instructive comparison between how people reacted to the AIDS epidemic and how they’re now reacting to coronavirus. A short excerpt:

The most resonant feeling for me is simply the tension of not knowing when or if this virus is going to get you. An invisible thing haunted us all those years ago — and it remained confoundingly elusive. There were rules for staying safe — always wear a condom — and they were largely effective in the way social distancing is now. But they weren’t foolproof, accidents happened, as I found out to my dismay, and so you lived in a constant uneasy tension with life. . . .So now, as then, I feel a certain cold fear but also a calming fatalism. There’s only so much you can do. There’s no safe space in this universe. And so you learn to lean into the inevitability of risk, to live with a sense of impermanence, and, after a while, to find a place in your mind and soul where the plague can’t get you. This remained essential even after I knew I was HIV-positive, and the fear of infection abated. Then the suspense existed about the day your symptoms would start, when the first opportunistic infection would send you to the hospital ward. The political authorities, then as now, seemed clueless or panicked or simply helpless. And yet we carried on, scanning the horizon for a pharmaceutical breakthrough, which kept disappearing from view. The wait for that moment, like the wait for a COVID-19 vaccine now, became more poignant the longer it lasted and the more deaths and losses hit home.

Maybe it’s lack of sleep and the loss of concentration that goes with anxiety (it’s pervasive now; see here), but I can’t gin up much optimism today. Every time I hear that something is going to reopen on April 30 or the end of May, I say to myself, “Yeah. . . . right.” I’m about to bet a friend, influenced by Dawkins’s tweet shown below, $50 that there will be no general vaccine available by the fall. Again, I hope I lose.