Teaching and learning remotely: how well does this work?

This is just a short post to collect the opinions of readers, particularly if they’re either teaching remotely or learning remotely this semester (the situation for nearly all American colleges). It was my view, when I heard about this, that it would be a poor substitute for live teaching, though perhaps more so for small seminars than for large courses. And that remains my view. For without exception, all of my colleagues who are doing this—I haven’t asked anybody at the University of Chicago as this just started here—think it’s an inferior way of teaching.

I, for one, wouldn’t want to do this, though I’m no longer teaching. I used to teach a large required bio course on Ecology & Evolution (I did the evolution bit), with students numbering between 50 and 125. I really enjoyed lecturing, as there’s a performative aspect to it that gets your juices flowing. You can walk back and forth and gesticulate, which you can’t really do lecturing to a camera. And feedback from the audience, as well as student questions, are important. If you’re not getting your point across to them, you’ll know it! Lecturing to a camera, and giving multiple-choice tests (I always gave short essays), are just things I don’t want to do, not to mention the lack of labs (yes, we had labs).

As for graduate reading-and-discussion seminars, which I taught once a year, those would be virtually impossible to do remotely, at least as I conducted them. My ideal seminar comprised 12-16 students sitting around a round table and discussing stuff, and I would guide them and sometimes call on people to summarize readings or given an opinion. I just couldn’t do that properly by remote learning.

So while universities throughout the U.S. are touting the success of these programs, I think they’re only making a virtue of necessity, and that’s clear from what I hear from colleagues elsewhere.

There are two other downsides. First, most schools are charging the same tuition for a remote-learning semester as for an “in-person” semester, which seems unfair since it’s not the same experience. I can understand why they do it, as colleges are really going to be pinched for the next few years (endowments lower, research accomplishments interrupted, salaries paid for workers who don’t do as much, and so on). And, to be fair, I don’t know of any university that charges students housing or meals fees when they’re not in residence.

A more serious downside is that colleges may realize, “Hey, this is working to some extent! Why not just have a greater virtual presence and downgrade the ‘brick and mortar’ learning?” That is, we could see the expansion of “virtual colleges.” While that may make lectures accessible to more people, I don’t think that remote learning will be good for traditional schools, particularly the best ones. It will simply downgrade their image and make their degrees less meaningful.

So I hope that when the virus abates, schools will go back to doing what they did before, rather than becoming more like “e-colleges.”

If you have experienced the new wave of virtual teaching and learning, please weigh in below.