Photos of readers

Today’s photo is from our own Greg Mayer, who appears to have made himself a Cuba Libre with way too much ice. His caption is indented.
This sort of takes the sting out of being isolated, doesn’t it?
(See if you can guess the allusion. And send in your own “lockdown” photo.)
That must be a new drink. Antarctic Libra.
“Cuba Libre with way too much ice”
I love Mt. Gay rum.
As soon as we get some more red grapefruit, I’m making us some Hemingway Daiquiris!
Hey, what’s the recipe for those? They sound good!
I wasn’t familiar with it and looked it up- apparently it’s the oldest rum distillery in the world.
I will have to try it. My wife makes the best iced tea (from a blend of teas) and gallons of it during the summer.
Nice. Enjoy.
I don’t get the “sting” allusion, but I agree a stiff drink helps during lock-down.
I’m guessing it’s something to do with Hemingway’s “iceberg theory”, but if I’m very wide of the mark it wouldn’t be the first time.
Perhaps a reference to “Casablanca”…
Rick: Henri wants us to finish this bottle, and then three more. He says he’ll water his garden with champagne before he’ll let the Germans drink it.
Sam: This takes the sting out of being occupied, doesn’t it, Mr. Richard?
Rick: You said it. [toasting] Here’s looking at you, kid.
Bingo!
So I was right – but only about being wrong…
