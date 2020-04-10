Photos of readers

Today’s photo is from our own Greg Mayer, who appears to have made himself a Cuba Libre with way too much ice. His caption is indented.

This sort of takes the sting out of being isolated, doesn’t it?
(See if you can guess the allusion. And send in your own “lockdown” photo.)
  1. BobTerrace
    That must be a new drink. Antarctic Libra.

  2. merilee
    Sub

  3. jblilie
    “Cuba Libre with way too much ice”

    Indeed!

    I love Mt. Gay rum.

    • jblilie
      As soon as we get some more red grapefruit, I’m making us some Hemingway Daiquiris!

    • Mark R.
      I wasn’t familiar with it and looked it up- apparently it’s the oldest rum distillery in the world.

  4. Mark Sturtevant
    I will have to try it. My wife makes the best iced tea (from a blend of teas) and gallons of it during the summer.

  5. ThyroidPlanet
    Sub

  6. Liz
    Nice. Enjoy.

  7. Mark R.
    I don’t get the “sting” allusion, but I agree a stiff drink helps during lock-down.

    • JezGrove
      I’m guessing it’s something to do with Hemingway’s “iceberg theory”, but if I’m very wide of the mark it wouldn’t be the first time.

    • davidintoronto
      Perhaps a reference to “Casablanca”…

      Rick: Henri wants us to finish this bottle, and then three more. He says he’ll water his garden with champagne before he’ll let the Germans drink it.
      Sam: This takes the sting out of being occupied, doesn’t it, Mr. Richard?
      Rick: You said it. [toasting] Here’s looking at you, kid.

