Unpredictable results of the pandemic

If we knew in advance that a pandemic was coming, and could foresee what would happen, I suppose many of us would have predicted the lockdown under which most Americans now live. But I doubt that I would have guessed that, beyond the deaths, misery, and confusion, we’d also have to live with more minor but completely unforeseeable deprivations. Here are three that I’ve noticed:
1.) Nobody can get a haircut, at least not in a commercial salon or barbershop. The upside is: who cares? Who’s gonna see you? As with others who aren’t bald of depilated, I’m getting shaggier and shaggier (I’ll document this over time):
2.) Sports is effectively dead for the time being. Every night I watch the sports broadcast on the local news (only because it’s the last thing before my beloved but now scary national newscast), and it’s sad: they replay highlights from previous seasons of the Bulls, Bears, Sox, Cubs, and Blackhawks, and simply report that one event after another is canceled. I am not a big sports aficionado, but many people are, and this will be distressing to them.
3.) Dating is pretty much out of the window. You can’t meet somebody either online or in person, since there’s social distancing, and where would you go with them anyway? The classic dating ads tout a love of “long walks by the lake,” but Mayor Lori Lightfoot has closed Chicago’s lakeshore because people were congregating there and violating social-distancing norms.
Those are the three that I’ve thought of in the last day. Do you have other unpredictable outcomes?
Rapidly approaching a basic beans and rice diet as the local fancy grocery store no longer has an olive bar or exotic cheese.
My go-to meal these days is black beans and rice, with other stuff mixed in: eggs, some stir-fried pork, or the like.
I’m told that black beans and rice is a nearly complete diet. But I’m getting pretty sick of it!
We ordered out from our favorite local Indian restaurant last night. Got a bottle of wine with it. It was excellent and there are enough leftovers for tonight, too! (Except the wine’s all gone.)
I got turned on to black beans at Mexican restaurants. One day at home I made chili and decided to use black beans instead of the usual kidney beans. I’ll never go back! Black beans are the best.
True fact.
Absolutely! When I was young I hated chili because I hated kidney beans and my Mom always made her chili with kidney beans.
I still hate kidney beans but have long since come to love chili. Real chili of course has no beans. But even chili with beans is great as long as the beans are black or pinto, heck even white beans.
I don’t care for kidney beans (except in certain recipes, where they work) but I can eat them.
Black beans are my favorite. In Chili I use about 60% frijoles pintos and 40% frijoles negros.
Mixing them is good too.
What kind of meat do you like to use? Ground beef and or pork is good and easy, but if I feel like taking the time pork butt and beef stew meat are a step up.
I have acquired the idea that pinto beans are better than black.
I agree. I recoil at the constant assertion that black beans are somehow inherently superior.
I just like the flavor better; but pintos are great too.
I was only railing at how most upscale Mexican restaurants in SoCal offer black beans as if everyone agreed that they were better than the pinto bean (refried beans usually) offered at the lower end places. It’s certainly ok to personally prefer one over the other. I enjoy pretty much all kinds of beans, just so you know.
Paul,
When it comes to refried beans I think both black and pintos are delicious. But whichever are used, they have got to be made with LARD!
I would likely agree with you if I knew the facts. I have had a sneaking suspicion that my liking of refried beans correlates almost exactly with the amount of lard used in their preparation. It’s probably harder to hide the lard in the typical black bean preparation.
🙂 Just about anything is better with lard.
My stylist (cutter?) works from home, and we have agreed that is probably a bad idea for the time being. Things are going to start getting interesting in a month or so.
We have been surviving on three winter favourites that are easy to prepare, and use simple ingredients: Moroccan harira, which is a chickpea (garbanzo) soup, Minestrone Soup, and Mulligatawny soup. Amazing how many recipes start with: “Sauté onions, carrots and celery”. Recipes can be found with a quick Google search.
I didn’t expect to be listening this morning to John Prine and feeling sad.
Last night I watched the 2005 interview of Prine by Library of Congress poet laureate Ted Kooser that one of our fellow commenters had linked to yesterday.
It’s great.
I relocated to the mountains of Virginia in early February. Just under the social-restriction wire. I wonder how or if the movers would be able to cart all my stuff. We sold our Williamsburg house and when we closed, we were met by a woman in gloves and masks, shown into a room with table, chairs, stack of documents and Lysol wipes, hand sanitizer, etc. The woman left the room and told us to knock on her door if we had questions.
With a large landholding in Floyd County, Virginia, we purchased a small tractor. Both deal and the delivery are traditionally sealed with a handshake, but not in these times. Both sides were uncomfortable with the absence. I wonder if it voids my warranty.
By the way, Prof. Ceiling Cat, Emeritus, you have surface in your alma mater’s social media. Check out Lord Botetourt’s Facebook page.
I just looked but can find no such Facebook page.
Try @lordbot
Yes. Twitter. Four houses of four each william and mary alums quarantined. Pcc(e) in one of the houses. Pick the group with whom you would like to quarantine. Interesting selections from several walks of life.
It’s an ill-wind that blows no good. I am at best indifferent to sports, and the lack of it not only doesn’t bother me, it’s made group calls with co-workers more pleasant because I don’t have to listen to them talking about the last game, and then asking if I saw it, or what team I support. Also, being married, I not only don’t date, but my wife cuts my hair.
1/ For approximately the 2500th time, I’ve just cut a bit of my own hair (assuming a little snip or two, once a week for 50 years.
2/ Sports is doing it, not watching it, once you’re old and need to: so about 150 km. done on bike, small amount on rollerskis, and poling machine from ConceptII, no rowing macine says hip surgeon for 2 more months.
3/ On our last date, we each donned a mask separately, she to buy enough stuff to make 6 months worth of granola, me to get drinking water (our well is very clean, but much too ‘tasty’–hardest water in southern Ontario I’d guess.
My dog needs a groomer seriously. I’m too small and he’s too big to bathe him. He’s an Australian shepherd so maybe when this is back to some interaction between groomer and the paying and of the client he’ll look as if he’s been herding sheep instead of cats.
End of client
My dog needs his nails trimmed — I don’t see well enough to do it. I also don’t have cutters. He also needs grooming — he’s small, but terrified of water, and I’m short and it’s a mell of a hess if I get him in the sink for a bath. Oh, well. This, too, shall pass.
Don’t know if you’ve ever tried them, but there are dog grooming wipes pretty commonly available. I’ve never tried them on dogs, but I’ve used them on cats before and they work reasonably well. Not as thorough as a shampoo, but not bad and much easier. They should be available for delivery from on line pet stores. Amazon has a large variety.
Mine, too.
I cut her nails once and nicked the quick and then vowed that, if that was going to happen to her again, it would be because someone did it, not me.
I think PetSmart (select locations) is still grooming, but I don’t know what restrictions might be in force.
Might try a cornstarch dog bath or dry shampoo.
Reblogged this on The Logical Place and commented:
At least I now have a valid excuse for looking shaggy.
My kids cut my hair (very short). I don’t watch sports, but my sons are swimmers and this has a normalizing effect on their lives. What was once a distinguishing characteristic among their peers has now temporarily vanished.
Life without work is hard for those who like to work. I miss work. This is not my life:
Working Man
Now hand lotion is getting hard to find. All that hand washing and purelling has dried out people’s hands.
Luckily for our household my wife has hoarded hand and body lotion for decades. We won’t run out in our life times.
It’s funny how quickly social distancing has become a “norm”.
Anyway, you regularly make posts bemoaning the quality of modern pop music and I usually respond by saying that good quality music is still available but you have to go and see the bands live. Clearly that’s not happening at present and I normally spend the summer at three different music festivals. Two have been cancelled and the third can’t be far behind.
I’ve had to cancel a couple of concerts I was really looking forward to also. I’m sad because I may not get another chance to see at least one of them, Tool.
I was also looking forward to seeing Jerry in Tallahassee. The kids were looking forward to it also. Probably wont’ get another chance to see him either.
Looking good, Professor!
Pretty soon he will be a gray version of 1972 if he’ll just grow a beard.😂
“If we knew in advance that a pandemic was coming, and could foresee what would happen,…”
Everyone with investments would have sold in massive numbers, tanking the economy.
Tanking the stock market you mean. Donald Trump thinks the economy and the stock market are the same thing, don’t fall into the same trap.
Wow – you mean, even _I_ could be President of The United States?
Seriously though- I was talking broadly- I understand your point… actually I don’t know the difference so I’ll have to read about it.
You mean the way some US senators who had received a confidential briefing on COVID-19 in January did?
Scum.
They claimed a third party made all decisions for their portfolio
I hope they tell us all who they have, I want their company.
I wonder how they signaled the sales- tug on right ear lobe, wipe down forearms, … touch face! AAAAGH!
One of John Oliver’s recent coronavirus videos shows an Italian official criticizing mobile barbers. It is sadly hilarious,
I can’t go to the dentist. It’s not the dentist’s fault. The PA government said so. At first even emergencies were forbidden, and people with emergencies were told to go to the emergency room – which does not do dentistry!
I’m glad my abscess and root canal came right before the virus reached Pennsyltucky and things got shut down.
Now, enough people protested to the government that I do believe there are certain things a dentist is allowed to do.
I can’t see well, and I need my glasses checked. I haven’t even tried to see my eye doctor. I suspect she’s shut down, too. I don’t know if she’s able to see patients with an emergency.
(And eye emergencies do happen, too. A young man suddenly was seeing double. The eye doctor took one look at him and sent him straight to the emergency room. In no time at all he was in the operating room to have a brain tumor removed.)
These little local distilleries have added hand sanitizer to their repertoire. There’s a wonderful distillery just down the street from me, and in addition to their fine booze and fine bottled cocktails, they are now giving out their own fine hand sanitizer to customers who can order booze on the website and then come down to the distillery and cellphone call inside and someone will bring their purchase out to them.
Don’t have hair on top any longer so starting to look like larry from the three stooges.
If you wanted to know about the most expensive waste of time, the no longer acting secretary of the navy can take that prize. Modly is the name to forget but he spent $243,000 and 35 hours round trip to speak directly to the crew of the Roosevelt and trash their fired captain. Made the flight, not commercial by any means, but on a C-37B, same as a Gulf Stream 550, cost per hr. $6,946. This is how the military spends our money these days. Don’t you feel safe?
He wanted a mission, and for his sins they gave him one. It was a real choice mission, and when it was over, he never wanted another.
He also got shitcanned and got 14 days in quarantine due to coronavirus exposure. Couldn’t’ve happened to a more deserving fella.
Never thought I would witness a concert played to an empty house but that is exactly what happened with the last performance by the Berliner Philharmoniker before the lockdown.
They had already decided it was unsafe and unwise to allow an audience in but with extra spacing the orchestra decided to play the planned concert and it was streamed live, also free.
They are also showing quite a bit of free stuff online. There is also the option of a trial free week for their subscription service, although card details needed and you have to remember to cancel. That said, 150€ a year is a good deal when under normal circumstances there is a live performance streamed nearly every Saturday and an extensive archive available all of the time.
https://www.berliner-philharmoniker.de/en/
I occasionally watch Circle TV that we get via antennae, and they now show live and taped concerts at the Grand Old Opry with great artists playing to an empty hall.
Trapped for a month at my mountain farm in Central France. My only distraction are four half-grown Muscovy ducks, and from my Conservatory I can watch them parade back and forth to the pond a hundred yards away. The lack of feminine company is a torment. What do women look-like? What do they smell like? What should I say if I meet one after all these weeks alone? Hope I don’t start to quack. George…
One unforeseen consequence COULD be that on average we get a bit fitter. One way in which people are using the time in enforced lock down is by taking up exercise, often following some tv ‘guru’ or alternatively in other cases dusting down bits of exercise equipment that have remained embarassingly unused for months (or years) previously. Of course we will have to see if the initial enthusiasm is maintained but if it is it could be a small positive outcome of the pandemic.
Admittedly my speculation assumes that the number of previously inactive people taking up exercise will out-number those whose previously vigorous sporting activities have been curtailed by the lock-down. However, my feeling is that the latter group will find some way to keep exercising so there could be a net increase in exercising. It’s a nice thought anyway that the pandemic might lead indirectly to a few premature cardiac arrests being avoided.
In my county they are threatening to shut down the bike trail because many walkers and runners aren’t social distancing on it. Why do idiots have to ruin it for the rest of us?
Could be. I can see it going the other way though too. Sitting around eating, drinking, watching TV.
In favor of your speculation, I’ve been looking for weights to buy for working out at home since I can’t go to the gym. I haven’t been able to find any. Nothing used from private sellers, nothing from the local sporting goods stores. I talked to the proprietor of a local sporting goods store yesterday. He asked what I was looking for, I said, “Weights, preferably an Olympic bar with center knurling, about 500 lbs of weights, a power rack and a good bench.” He laughed. He said he had a pair of 2.5 lbs Olympic plates and one 80 lbs cowbell. He said he’d been wiped out, but sometime next week he has a truck coming in with 20,000 lbs of weight equipment. But you have to be quick because the last such truckload he got was mostly gone within 4 hours.
So apparently people are buying fitness equipment like crazy. Me? I’m still stuck doing pull-ups, push-ups and squats with a backpack filled with cat litter (clean!). I’m definitely going to lose ground at this rate. Which is frustrating because it’s much harder to get it back at my age than it was even 10 years ago.
Entropy takes over. People will mostly choose the ground state. It’s very hard on elite athletes. Some will walk more, but mostly it is the psychological effects that put a burden on most.
Stress can take years off many people’s lives.
I get worried when Trump says we are approaching the peak of the virus. I’m afraid his MAGATs will take this as a cue to relax social distancing and masks thereby prolonging the virus.
During my last few trips to buy groceries I have seen several people (total of about 10 so far) wearing their mask under their chin instead of over their mouth and nose. All of these people were black. I have seen reports of higher incidence of the virus among blacks. Why would a person bother to wear a mask in public if they are going to wear it under their chin???
Because they’re afraid of being shot if they wear it over mouth and nose?
Seriously? Social distancing is what is prolonging the virus, the quickest way to get through it is to let herd immunity develop. The current plan seems to be to destroy our economy while we isolate waiting for a miracle cure or, more likely, waiting 18+ months for a vaccine, which may never arrive.
I’m glad you’re not in charge of the response: you just want to let the virus rip and millions of people die.
You must be in charge of the Trump plan. Anti-human psychology is the govt. plan.
rooks I think you’d be happier watching Hannity and Ingraham.
I recommend OANN – One America News Network
John Oliver highlighted OANN in his piece on Sunday
Saw that. It was good. Oliver is a national treasure.
I’d never heard of OANN before I watched the Oliver piece. Holy shit. You couldn’t possibly parody that operation.
All the way to and including the romance with Trump.
Just look at the numbers difference between Norway and Sweden (several other examples as well) to see how wrong you are.
In the absence of a vaccine or other effective therapies, no matter the different ways this pandemic is fought at some point authorities are going to have to make a decision; when do we pull the trigger and open our economies back up? Without a vaccine or other effective therapies our only solution has been to shut down our economies. That has been effective but it is not sustainable. Norway, for example, has got control of their epidemic and expect to open back up on 27 April. What happens if the virus returns on 1 June? It will return.
The hard truth is that our civilization cannot survive 18 months of shut economies waiting for an effective therapy. We are really under the gun. I can’t speak for anyone else, but this is my primary anxiety.
(I do think there is hope for much faster resolution – and that’s what I’m clinging to.)
Surely ‘open up our economy’ is NOT a black/white, AKA 0/1, matter. That’s the crux, and the hope, for countries whose ruling (party/criminal moron) isn’t so bad as that in in U.S.
I realize it is still early and some relative numbers may change considerably. But a situation with two countries
right next to each other,
very similar populations,
among the world’s best in health systems, but
two governments who decide quite differently what to do, and finally,
9 times the number of deaths in the country with only twice the population,
that seems to me getting very convincing that anything even remotely like the ‘let tham die in droves and get lots of immunity for those left standing’ strategy has been by now pretty surely shown to be a grave error.
Rooks is factually correct – the fastest way through would be to let the virus run its course. Of course that’s not acceptable and people like rooks say it mostly for shock value and, in some cases, because they are not moral people.
However, it must be stated that at some point in the future we will have to return to work and the virus is not going anywhere. We will have to make this kind of calculation at some point. Hopefully we will have enough immunity and proper therapies so that the number who die is not unacceptable. Remember, we tolerate more than 40000 flu deaths every year in the US and we still all go to work. Once we have a vaccine, much of this problem will be workable. Until then, we may have to make a very difficult decision somewhat along the lines that rook makes.
The virus could be eradicated in a couple of weeks if EVERYONE followed the social distancing. The virus is unsustainable without hosts to pass it around. If people want the economy to return they should focus on their behavior and not the economy.
Lemme guess: you got your medical degree from the same school as Diamond & Silk?
That’s a very frightenng comment, espeically for those of us who live in poor countries with marginal health care.
There is, however, a third way. We are spending trillions on stimulus and the economy of the world has tanked, and this si truly intolerable (again especially in poor countries where people have no savings and, shortly, no food). If we had, early on, bought everyone in the world high quality masks incorporated into a full-face mask, even if it cost $100 each, we’d have come out ahead and saved the world in the process.
We can still do something like this on a smaller scale. It cold solve the problem quickly.
As for sports, the horses are still running at Gulfstream. Available on TVG.
We’re in the process of moving from a house that we’ve lived in for 35 years, and all the places that would normally take donations of unwanted items–ARC, Goodwill, Salvation Army, etc.–are closed. On the positive side, I never would have predicted the number of items people will haul away from a parking strip.
Hey, Gary. I think you mentioned once that you were a John Prine fan. I put a link in #2 above to an interview he sat for in 2005 with the poet laureate of the Library of Congress. Thought you might find it interesting.
Gonna miss that guy somethin’ fierce.
Australia has done a good thing for golfers. They allow groups of two plus distancing rules.
When your two balls occasionally end up very close on the fairway, walk fast and pick the better lie. You’re neither allowed to handle the ball to see which is which. But remove it from the cup at the end of the hole with a sterile wipe (and, half the time on average, say ‘Oops, sorry, wrong ball!’
I am bingeing on podcasts while doing a lot more baking, and recently heard PCC(E) on an episode of the Infinite Monkey Cage.
The whole family has started bingeing The Great British Bake Off show now available on Netflix. It has led to baking. Just cookies and tiramisu so far, but much more is in the works. Next is some sort of lemon cake with Limoncello curd and a lavender sauce.
One unforeseen consequence is that Trump can’t sell his hotel in Washington.
https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/490406-trump-dc-hotel-sale-on-hold-report
The reason why he is ostensibly trying to sell it is because of conflicts of interest, but I did read somewhere that the Trump organisation needs the cash to service its debts. It may be that Trump will notch up another bankruptcy.
Selling it because of conflicts of interest…that is funny.
Guess now the Saudis will have to figure out some way to funnel money to Trump other than by booking 500 rooms a pop at his hotel for no plausible reason.
They were trying to sell it because the value will plummet as soon as Trump leaves office. The grift is based on Trump being in the White House.
If people practised ‘hygiene’ like Mayor Lightfoot they could get their hair done too! But if you stay unhygienic you have to stay shaggy. Tant pis.
I think this pandemic is a good demonstration that there is no free will
Unforeseen consequences: Local paint stores in our area are extremely busy. Apparently people are doing home beautification during quarantine. Also, the garden centers of local hardware and yard item business are selling quickly out of plants, mulch, soil and yard ornaments as exterior landscaping projects exponentially increase.
What I did not foresee is outdoor activities being curtailed. Like ski areas and boating reservoirs closing.
The Einstein hairdo is always ‘nice’, sports could use no socks like Einstein, and one could possibly date your cousin, also like Einstein.
Then again … Einstein didn’t like the quantum stuff … so not all Einstein is legit …
Even marry her.
Late last year I had a front tooth removed to be replaced by an implant in September. So, I’ve been going around with a gap which may endear me to locals as that’s rather common here in the Wild West of Idaho. Only, I don’t have confidence the dentist will be able to finish the job and give me back my normal appearance. Maybe sometime next year.
Lots of excuse to frown (mouth closed) these days, unfortunately.
Ha, yes. 🙃
abandoned animals, house pets – and after the tiger got the virus (true??), there will be ignorant cat owners who dump them. Dogs abandoned due to cost or irrational virus fears. If strays or lost are seen, please notify local shelters?
I’m going for the Einstein look.
You can call me Al.
Ok, Al. But don’t think that means you can call me Betty. 🙂
Related to number 2 – a separate Sports Section has disappeared from the Denver Post, and the sports writers are actually writing some interesting personal life stories, e.g. the local MLB umpire who is spending much of his time preparing and delivering food relief.
A few random things I didn’t anticipate:
In my neighborhood, people putting out boxes of free things to share, such as citrus and in one case, notecards intended to be sent to elderly shut-ins
Not gaining weight. This isn’t due to an exercise regimen, but I simply don’t feel much like eating.
How quickly some environmental aspects have improved, such as less air pollution. Makes me hope that after this mess is largely over, people will think, “gee, we can positively affect the environment.”
Larry Smith
A potentially useful link –
Ponytail Haircuts: Best 40 Ponytail Hairstyles For Boys And Men:
https://atozhairstyles.com/articles/mens-ponytail-hairstyles/
There have been reports of people having virtual first dates. It wouldn’t surprise me if the major dating apps have added such functionality. The apps could presumably interface to Zoom or equivalent to enable an online meeting without having to exchange phone numbers, email addresses, etc.
To be followed by virtual marriage, virtual consummation of the marriage, to be followed by virtual progeny for the baby carriage.
Your point being “what’s next?” Well, virtual dating does reflect a positive outlook. It assumes the pandemic will one day be behind us and we’ll live to see it.
People won’t know if they’re virtually married to a real person or an AI construct. Their virtual offspring could be half AI.
I have no doubt that AI/human hybrids will be stigmatized.
“.. virtual consummation..” sounds like it needs much study and practice.
The Easter visit to my sister and her children had to be cancelled due to the restrictions. So we sent each other little presents.
My Easter Bunny was very resourceful. I received canned food with one my favourite spread: cooked Mettwurst and Niedersächsisches Heidefrühstück (literally “Lower Saxony Heath Breakfast”). Yummy. 🙂
Bizarre, but true: in New Zealand, the Easter Bunny and the tooth fairy have officially been designated as key workers: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-52189013/jacinda-ardern-tooth-fairy-and-easter-bunny-are-essential-workers
Thank you for the reminder. The story made it to Germany, too.
https://www.welt.de/newsticker/dpa_nt/infoline_nt/boulevard_nt/article207064315/In-Neuseeland-ist-der-Osterhase-systemrelevant.html
I am letting my beard grow out. I call it “The Darwin”. The wife hates it.
It’s not surprising that there was a run on toilet paper and guns, but I didn’t expect a run on….dogs?
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-03-25/newest-shortage-in-new-york-the-city-is-running-out-of-dogs
This morning’s talk radio said something about the NBA televising a Horse competition. Horse! The sports fans are getting desperate.
My kid appreciates school. No doubt 40 years from now, he’ll be telling my grandkid to suck it up, ‘back in my day when we had the coronavirus, we treasured the opportunity to do what you’re whining about.’
1. Choosing colleges. Campus visits are out. My daughter is a high school junior and wants to play a sport at the division 2 or 3 level. She cannot go to recruiting tournaments or camps. We had planned to mix one with our spring break and another with our summer vacation and those are out.
2. Hiking – as ridiculous as that seems. The state parks are closed. The national forests are closed. The local university has closed its forest land. I am forced to hike illegally.
3. Libraries are closed. Thank ceiling cat for Kindles.
A variety of surprises come to mind:
1. Hospitals not being able to handle anything (almost) but Covid-19 patients. This will also cause loss of life for people who were scheduled for life-saving procedures.
For example, after an angiogram it was determined that my son-in-law could get stents. Had he needed open heart surgery, it couldn’t have been done now.
2. Learning that ventilators may not help people survive if they must use them for too long. Are these people being offered a choice if they’d prefer a different kind of death? Also, learning that a Covid-19 patient when told that he needed a ventilator was more concerned about the cost and the impact on his wife.
3. Learning that Blacks and Latinos have a much higher percentage of deaths from Covid-19.
4. The unbelievable unpreparedness of the federal government for a pandemic.
5. The federal government leaving it up to each state to obtain its’ own critically needed medical supplies, etc.
6. I hadn’t expected much from our president but, he exceeded my greatest fears. Touting a drug that hasn’t been fully tested and approved (and, which he may own some of).
Using his press conferences for election purposes rather than sticking to pandemic matters. Trying to exert influence over distribution of relief money to big business. Etc. We all knew that he was incompetent and a liar.
7. Finding out today that Churches and other religious entities can receive handouts as though they were small businesses.
7. Finding out today that federal funding for most community Covid-19 testing sites stops tomorrow, ostensibly to allow “states to dictate their own priorities” which “will
ensure each state has the flexibility and autonomy to manage and operate testing sites within the needs of their specific community and to prioritize resources where they are needed the most”.
8. People wearing gloves and/or masks to protect themselves and/or others but then throwing them on the ground.
There’s so much more, but to end on a positive note, I am thrilled to see the heroism of the medical profession, first responders, employees of essential businesses, etc. And, how wonderful to see the many good things being done by so many human beings.
I live in area with very few cases and the hospitals are empty. I talked with an ER nurse and they are starting to see emergency that come from people avoiding doctors and hospitals. She mentioned gall bladder complications and even heart attacks.
If you are truly sick, you still need to go to the doctor.
All but 3. may be surprises. But the negation of 3., had it been a fact, would be the surprise.
In a country with a (3rd world/make a shitload of money from the public) style of health system, the impoverished, and the xenophobicly, sometimes racially, discriminated against, are surely going to be much worse off in a pandemic in every way, especially the probability of being killed. Statistics about other earlier than most deaths from diabetes and heart disease already say so.
My daughter is feeling aggrieved because the public exams for those a year older (A
levels) and a year younger (GCSEs) have been cancelled, but she had/will have the stress of taking them.
My son, in the year below her, is equally aggrieved because he really only got his act together at school when his mock results weren’t what he was hoping for, and now he won’t have a chance to improve on them. School was closed without notice, so he didn’t get to say goodbye to his friends and no-one knows if/when his leavers’ Prom will take place.
My youngest is only 11 and so exams aren’t an issue for her, but she enjoys school and misses the routine and social side of attending.
Nice Hawaiian shirt Jerry!
When I’m not wearing tie-dye, I’m wearing Hawaiian! 🙂