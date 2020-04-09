Unpredictable results of the pandemic

If we knew in advance that a pandemic was coming, and could foresee what would happen, I suppose many of us would have predicted the lockdown under which most Americans now live. But I doubt that I would have guessed that, beyond the deaths, misery, and confusion, we’d also have to live with more minor but completely unforeseeable deprivations. Here are three that I’ve noticed:

1.) Nobody can get a haircut, at least not in a commercial salon or barbershop. The upside is: who cares? Who’s gonna see you? As with others who aren’t bald of depilated, I’m getting shaggier and shaggier (I’ll document this over time):

2.) Sports is effectively dead for the time being. Every night I watch the sports broadcast on the local news (only because it’s the last thing before my beloved but now scary national newscast), and it’s sad: they replay highlights from previous seasons of the Bulls, Bears, Sox, Cubs, and Blackhawks, and simply report that one event after another is canceled. I am not a big sports aficionado, but many people are, and this will be distressing to them. 3.) Dating is pretty much out of the window. You can’t meet somebody either online or in person, since there’s social distancing, and where would you go with them anyway? The classic dating ads tout a love of “long walks by the lake,” but Mayor Lori Lightfoot has closed Chicago’s lakeshore because people were congregating there and violating social-distancing norms.

Those are the three that I’ve thought of in the last day. Do you have other unpredictable outcomes?