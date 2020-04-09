Photos of readers

I’ve started up the “Photos of readers” section, and invite you to join. It should be interesting during the pandemic as people show the ways they cope with the lockdown.

For example, reader Mark Jones submitted this one with a caption:

I submit this portrait of me in lockdown, which I call Self-isolation Blues. I think it’s self-explanatory!

So send a photo or two (no more, please) of yourself during lockdown, along with a few words of explanation. This will be the Pandemic Edition the series.

  1. GBJames
    Hey! Where’d you get that haircut?

  3. Jim batterson
    Great composition. Nice digs … if you must be locked down, this looks like a room to take some of the sting out of it.

  4. Rita Prangle
    Great sel-portrait, Mark!

  5. Rita Prangle
    Great self-portrait, that is.

  6. Roger
    There was a Bradley Cooper movie with a scene like that. he didn’t hype that one up as much as A Star Is Born though. Man he really went all out with the A Star Is Born hype. Haven’t heard so much baloney since I visited the Oscar Mayer baloney factory.

  7. Mark Sturtevant
    Very creative! I hope all of you are getting along!

  8. Janet
    Thanks for the cool photo, Mark. Looks like you are keeping yourself company.

  9. Kevin Henderson
    I imagine this picture easily transcends any language on earth right now.

