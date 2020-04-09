I’ve started up the “Photos of readers” section, and invite you to join. It should be interesting during the pandemic as people show the ways they cope with the lockdown.

For example, reader Mark Jones submitted this one with a caption:

I submit this portrait of me in lockdown, which I call Self-isolation Blues. I think it’s self-explanatory!

So send a photo or two (no more, please) of yourself during lockdown, along with a few words of explanation. This will be the Pandemic Edition the series.