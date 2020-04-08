Bernie Sanders drops out of Presidential race

This was almost inevitable, and my first thought is, “Will his supporters vote for Biden, or will they stay home?” If the latter, we’re screwed come November. Oh, and will Sanders endorse Biden? I suspect so.

Click on the screenshot to read the CNN report:

And discuss below if you wish.

One Comment

  1. paultorek
    Posted April 8, 2020 at 10:38 am

    Sanders will definitely endorse Biden, and the vast majority of his followers will follow that suggestion. Although a few will stay home because it’s hard to get excited about Biden, and though I almost can’t blame them for that, I still will.

    Reply

