Today is the final and fifth installment of lovely bird photos by Ralph Burgess, taken in South Africa’s Kruger National Park between September and December, 2019 (previous installments: 1, 2, 3, and 4). Ralph’s IDs are indented.
White-backed vulture (Gypus africanus), three photos:
White crowned lapwing (Vanellus albiceps):
Two photos of the woodland kingfisher (Halcyon senegalensis):
Yellow-billed kite (Milvus aegyptius):
Yellow-billed oxpecker (Buphagus africanus):
Yellow-breasted apalis (Apalis flavida):
These are simply spectacular, Ralph! Thank you so much for sharing.
Very good pictures! Those are all terrific.
They are lovely.
Gorgeous!
I am amazed at those face wattles on the Lapwing. Girls like weird things.
Absolutely stunning! I love the second one of the vultures with the red sky. And the Ox peckers. What fun. Thank you for sharing these.
Fantastic photos! Thanks for sharing.
A joy to see. Thanks.
There are many species of kingfisher around the world. It seems at first as though they inhabit a small, riparian, niche, and would not be abundant. But it seems to be a great way to make a living. They all have the enlarged bill for scooping up fish.