Readers’ wildlife photos

Today is the final and fifth installment of lovely bird photos by Ralph Burgess, taken in South Africa’s Kruger National Park between September and December, 2019 (previous installments: 1, 2, 3, and 4). Ralph’s IDs are indented.

White-backed vulture (Gypus africanus), three photos:

 

 

White crowned lapwing (Vanellus albiceps):

Two photos of the woodland kingfisher (Halcyon senegalensis):

 

Yellow-billed kite (Milvus aegyptius):

Yellow-billed oxpecker (Buphagus africanus):

Yellow-breasted apalis (Apalis flavida):

 

8 Comments

  1. Janet
    These are simply spectacular, Ralph! Thank you so much for sharing.

  2. Mark Sturtevant
    Very good pictures! Those are all terrific.

  3. normwalsh
    They are lovely.

  4. merilee
    Gorgeous!

  5. EdwardM
    I am amazed at those face wattles on the Lapwing. Girls like weird things.

  6. lenoragood
    Absolutely stunning! I love the second one of the vultures with the red sky. And the Ox peckers. What fun. Thank you for sharing these.

  7. Debra Coplan
    Fantastic photos! Thanks for sharing.

  8. rickflick
    A joy to see. Thanks.
    There are many species of kingfisher around the world. It seems at first as though they inhabit a small, riparian, niche, and would not be abundant. But it seems to be a great way to make a living. They all have the enlarged bill for scooping up fish.

