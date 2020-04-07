Articles that shouldn’t have been written: whale-esque sobbing about a canceled graduation ceremony

Here we have a kvetcher of the first water: one Katarina Kovac, who in Huffpost’s “Coronavirus” section beefs about her graduation ceremony being canceled. But of course that’s true for every graduating student in America, and so she has to supplement her beef, producing a double filet of a kvetch. She not only is “heartbroken” about her canceled graduation, but also feels extremely guilty about being heartbroken.” Only an entitled and self-absorbed person could write a piece on this kind of faux angst (look at that smug expression, and why is she in an empty library?), and only HuffPo would find it worth publishing. It details a “grievance experience” broadcast to solicit double pity from the reader.
It has not escaped my notice that Ms. Kovac was an English Language and Literature major at the University of Michigan, and is set to start a job in the fashion industry.
Read and weep (or laugh):
It’s not that she doesn’t have a right to be sad—after all, I don’t know anyone who hasn’t had plans wrecked by the pandemic and subsequent quarantines. Single people can’t go out on dates, and where would they go, anyway? People who wanted to get married now must either postpone it or have a virtual wedding. And Kovac does recognize that other people have it far worse than her: people who have lost friends or loved ones, people who have lost their jobs, and so on. As she recognizes, “my problem is very much a privileged problem.”
Weddings are being postponed, and here I am, sitting on the bathroom floor, crying about my college graduation ceremony being canceled.
But can’t I be sad? Can’t I acknowledge the magnitude of the horror and suffering this crisis has brought to the world while still allowing myself to grieve what I’ve lost?
I’m sad for this time in my life that I had dreamed of since I was a young girl, when I learned what “Go Blue!” meant.
And so she cried about her own loss (apparently forgetting—see the headline—that she will still graduate, just without the ceremony—though I suspect many colleges will hold replacement ceremonies or fold them into next year’s). Her parents are sad too:
I sat on the bathroom floor in my parents’ home and sobbed. Hearing my whale-esque sounds of sorrow, worried family members came to my side and shared my pain. My mother, an immigrant to the U.S., had been looking forward to seeing me graduate from this university since the day I set foot on campus. She was 22 years old when the Yugoslav Wars broke out in Croatia, leaving her with a forever incomplete law degree. My father, a first-generation college graduate who has been steadfast in supporting my academic dreams while paying the interest on my student loans, had yearned for the day that he’d see me sport a commencement gown with honors cords and a University of Michigan stole, much like graduation at his alma mater.
I couldn’t remember the last time I cried like that. This wasn’t just a loss for me. It was a loss for my parents, too.
And of course she manages to throw in the social-justice angle, which would certainly appeal to HuffPost:
I’m sad that I’ll miss the chance to thank, in person, the professors who shaped my worldview so pivotally, who helped me to take a step back from my conservative upbringing and understand things about myself that I hadn’t known.
. . . And finally, I’m just sad to realize that my undergraduate experience overlapped with some of the most tumultuous times in our country: Donald Trump’s presidency, a slew of sexual assault allegations, mass shootings and a global pandemic.
The last (and superfluous) line, of course, has nothing to do with her canceled ceremony; she could be sad about all that even with a ceremony. But of course she wouldn’t be able to say anything new about Trump, sexual assault, and shootings. The pandemic gives her a reason to call attention to her feelings.
Why does this piece irk me so much? After all, we all have our disappointments and discuss them with our friends. No, it irks me because Kovac couldn’t keep her feelings to herself, but felt compelled to splash them all over HuffPost, and to blow them out of proportion by double-beefing in the national media.
But if she feels guilty about such kvetching, why kvetch in public? There’s nothing new in this piece except that a young woman shows herself to be self-centered enough to parade her double sadness in public. Social media being what it is, she may be forever typed as the “whale-esque sobbing girl.”
One lesson that life teaches is that it’s not always useful to tell people exactly how we feel, especially when the object is to get sympathy for ourselves. This is one example. If there were some lesson to be learned from Kovac’s whale-esque sobbing, perhaps her piece would have been worth publishing. But there is no such lesson.
Any why on earth did they choose to use a picture of her looking like the cat who swallowed the canary? That smirk is worse than the one supposedly made by MAGA Boy (and that wasn’t a real smirk).
Jerry, you nailed it! “One lesson that life teaches…,” she hasn’t had a life yet! Oh, she thinks she has, and she is in for a rude awakening beginning — about now.
Like the kind with sexual bits, this form of masturbation has no place in public; though it may feel good to her, no one else wants to see it. Literally no one, except like minded perverts.
Yes, exactly. It’s not the feeling that’s wrong, it’s the demand for public recognition. Because that indicates the person doesn’t get context, doesn’t have a reasonable evaluation of how their legitimate grief over not getting this rite of passage ceremony racks and stacks compared with other ongoing issues.
Sure you can be sad. Grieve with your family (and virtually with your) friends, and classmates. We understand this is really disappointing to you. But the rest of us don’t want to hear about it; we have more important things to worry about.
My daughter graduated from the University of Central Florida a couple of years ago. UCF rivals Michigan in size. I don’t think Kovac understands how minor an experience it is. You spend more time queuing to get in and out, and up to the stage, than you do getting your diploma. That lasts about five seconds. We should all feel terrible for her, though, and the trauma that she suffered due to the pandemic. It’s a gripping tale I can relate to; I went to the store the other day, and they were out of seedless rye!
Is the Huff Post running short of other “news” to publish, or is this their norm? Feel sorry for her parents, but note that very often those who have had a harder time in their lives succeed in making their kids’ lives so much easier that said kids grow up too entitled to understand hardship – and how close they are to becoming part of the suffering masses. She understands this on an intellectual level, but since she’s living at home and being comforted by her parents, my guess is she’s still being protected from that awful truth.
Full disclosure: I speak as an entitled baby boomer who had all the luck growing up in an expanding middle class within a solid nuclear family. Nevertheless, a necessarily cancelled commencement wouldn’t have brought me to tears. The younger generation – hah!
Perhaps feeling a bit guilty now, 50 years later, towards my long departed parents, I did not go to either of my undergrad or grad graduations. The beyond stupid more-or-less compulsory one from high school was enough.
I like to think my students got plenty of congratulations from me when they deserved it, no need to repeat long after they’d successfully finished. I’ll brag that I did drive half the small class home after, those who had the guts to come and write my class’s exam in a nasty snow storm one time.
I did attend the Ph.D. graduation one for a guy from Wuhan (of all places, with recent news; he works in Andover near Washington, and is okay so far from the virus). I cannot remember about the others for Ph.D. Seemed maybe kind of a bit like trying to take some inappropriate credit.
Most of the undergrads seemed to regard their degree as nothing much more than a meal ticket.
I’m a bit queer vis-a-vis ceremonies, perhaps. A good publication or two in top level journals seems far more a ‘congrat’ for Ph.D.s. At least the referees can really appreciate what was done.
Ostentatious displays of pride??
I wonder how she feels about having written an article about feeling guilty about feeling heartbroken?
I chose not to attend the graduation ceremony for my University of London degree, mainly because they were held at the Royal Albert Hall with several thousand graduating students drawn from all of the colleges of the university at each ceremony — very impersonal, and given the size of the hall, most parents would have needed binoculars to see their kids cross the stage to receive their diplomas.
A few years later, when I was teaching at another college of the University of London, the rules were changed to allow graduation ceremonies at each college, and I had the pleasure of attending several smaller-scale ceremonies for students that I had taught, and meeting their parents at the reception afterwards. That was a very rewarding experience.
My level of sympathy can be gauged from the fact that since doing so would have required to me to dress up in ridiculous clothes and pay for the ‘privelege’ of so doing I chose not to attend my own graduation ceremony (I got the degree, which is the important bit).
She is perhaps virtue signalling – for some people suffering, being a victim, is a virtue. Although for others unfounded suffering is a vice.
She does not feel guilty about anything. She wants to be praised for claiming to feel guilty.
There are so many of these very shallow and narcissistic people coming into adulthood. I really think the horrors of the first half of the 20th century are going to seem almost trivial compared to what is likely to come.
This woman’s clearly a twit, but I think our host took a cheap shot at English majors.
“I’m so guilty…in fact I’m feeling go guilty I must immediately write a long article in the Huffington Post about it.”
Give me a break.
LOL! I didn’t go to my own college graduation ceremony.
Another blight on the once-proud KK initials. At one time it was just me, my sister, Ken Kesey, and Kris Kristofferson. Then my sister got married and changed her maiden name; Kesey croaked, and ol’ Kris pretty much disappeared from the public eye. Worst of all, along came that godawful Kardashian Klan to debase our brand in toto.
Now this latest insult.
How long, O Lord, how long shall I take counsel in my soul, having sorrow in my heart daily? How long shall mine enemies be exalted over me? How long?
I assume your middle name doesn’t begin with K?
I guess we don’t have to read it.