Monday: Duck report

As of 1:30 p.m. today, Honey still hasn’t appeared at the pond. It may be that she’s laid her allotment of eggs and is now incubating them. When I peeked at about noon, she was indeed sitting on her nest:

If she doesn’t show up for lunch in a couple of hours, I’ll know she’s doing serious incubation, which means it’s 28 days until ducklings. Dorothy is still coming to the pond for meals, so she isn’t through laying yet. (I can’t see her nest, and apparently the window on which she’s nested is inaccessible from the inside.) I’ll have to estimate when the ducklings will jump, and ask Facilities to build them a soft landing spot about 4 days before that.

It’s hard for Honey because her nest is on the ledge of the window circled below, 2.5 stories above a cement “porch”. You can see I’ve blocked the window so she won’t be disturbed when people pass by (the window is in the main stairwell).

I’ve put this up to keep Honey from being disturbed.

As I said, her nest is above a cement porch. This is where the ducklings will land when they jump, so you can see why I’m worried. But we shall overcome: Facilities and I are working on a soft-landing design—perhaps a tarp full of deep, soft mulch:

The ducks on their nests. First Dorothy, looking a bit like an ostrich:

Then Honey:

The nest with five eggs (three days ago). It’s a long way down! If Honey laid an egg today, and is also starting to incubate, she’ll hatch a brood of eight—smaller than last year’s.

Meanwhile, back at the pond, Honey had lunch yesterday along with Dorothy and Wingman. The latter two appear at the end of the clip:

Honey and her beau on April 2:

. . . and the Queen herself, having a bit of a rest and a scratch:

Wingman and an interloper drake. Note the curly tail feathers, a male ornament that, I think, attracts females, who don’t have them.

Honey and Dorothy feeding. Can you tell which is which? You should by now:

Honey on April 3, having a quick bath and a thorough preen after that day’s lunch:

Finally, our new duck sign again, photographed by me. Thanks to Facilities for making this and putting it up. You can see that Spring is coming to the pond: the daffodils are up and green is speckling the ground: