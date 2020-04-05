What happened to the election?

On March 17 I noted that I’d made a $100 bet with a friend that Donald Trump would lose his bid for a second term come November. My reasons were these:
Now that Trump has bungled the handling of the epidemic, makes daily statements about it so palpably stupid that even a “deplorable” can see through them, and gives himself a ten out of ten in handling the crisis, I think his chances of victory are even slimmer. And that’s on top of the economy, which is heading south so fast it will reach Antarctica before the summer.
Since then Trump has screwed up even more, repeatedly making dumb and even harmful assertions (“I might take chloroquine”), backtracking (pews filled by Easter!), praising himself, denigrating others (including governors) and generally looking like the narcissistic moron he is. It’s on view daily. And yet. . . his approval rating is as high as it’s ever been since right after he was elected: here’s the latest from FiveThirtyEight (click on screenshot to see more):
He’s declared himself a “war president”, clearly to bolster his popularity, despite the fact that he claimed that the virus was no big deal and the country would get over it quickly. (Then, of course, he backtracked, but now is sending mixed messages, still dangling the possibility of pew-filled churches on Easter). Easter is a week from today.
So, have you heard anything from Biden lately? I thought not. And it’s not really Joe’s fault, as anything beside coronavirus gets pushed from the news. On last night’s NBC News, for instance, the entire show was devoted to the pandemic, except for the obligatory “feel good” segment at the end (which is usually connected with the pandemic as well). That’s not the fault of the news: the virus is pretty much what we want to hear about.
But we’ve forgotten that there’s an election in November, and it’s our only chance to heave the
moron President out on his tuchas. People are going to forget about Biden, and that, combined with Trump being a President (however dreadful) in a crisis, would seem to bolster the chance of an Orange Man reelection. I’m worried: can we, or our republic, really stand another four years of this man? (Remember that Biden is not a man who excites me, but he’s surely better than Trump.)
Well, have your say in the comments, and here’s another poll:
I’m nervous.
See also:
Bill Maher – “Worst Responder” – Real Time, Friday April 4th 2020 (its on YouTube)
Ok ok – here : https://youtu.be/Z0saoqIprD0
That was great!
Sloppy writing:
Well, Friday was the 3rd. The video “appeared” yesterday, so – can I get away with “both”?
I really hope he isn’t re-elected but I voted that as of right now he would be. Ugh the world can’t take much more of him. He bungled this crisis so badly hundreds of thousands of Americans are going to die that most likely would not have. He has stolen masks from France and Germany off runways (Canada bought a warehouse in China, placed guards around it & sent an Air Canada plane to retrieve the masks in order to prevent Americans from stealing them – our historically closest ally – the one we’ve died with in wars, the one we helped when they were down). So, with friends like this…..it’s going to be a real chore for a president to fix the mess this one has made. Oh and he also told 3M not to send any masks to Canada. Canada actually is the only place in the world that produces the pulp to go in the masks. We typically work together on things like this. So his bungling has not only cost the lives of Americans, but people around the world – the US’s allies.
Well said Diana, we don’t need a bully at a time like this.
This one should get a few of your pundits out of bed. My vote was no as it has been for the past three plus years. The election primaries have been put on hold and the attention span of the media and public are short.
Maybe the democrats are afraid to make noise and point out the last 70 days of toddler performance by the white house. Who knows. If Bernie would just call it a day, they might move on. They still need to figure out how to hold an election and the republicans will be fighting it all the way. Trump already made lots of stupid talk about mail in voting and said you need to show up. Just like he goes to church every week, why not just mail it in.
How he has mailed in everything that bores him.
Washingtonian (the PNW one) here – we do all our voting by mail and it is fantastic. The voter pamphlet arrives weeks early, giving you enough time to peruse at your leisure. Then, when ready to vote, I get my coffee ready, sit at the table and somberly fill out my ballot. Postage on the envelope is paid, so I only have to drop it in the mail or in one of the plentiful ballot boxes. All states should do this. Our secretary of state, a republican, handles it with the seriousness it deserves.
However, the Republicans— always working to cripple the post office— have now ordered more local sites closed. (Because they aren’t… “profitable.”
Good luck with mail in with no post offices.
This is why state and local elections are so important. Elections have consequences, as they say.
However, the Republicans— always working to cripple the post office— have now ordered more local sites closed. (Because they aren’t… “profitable.”
Good luck with mail in with no post offices.
“anything beside coronavirus gets pushed from the news”
Ah yes – another thing a certain individual gets out of the Deal.
I’ve voted “no opinion”. With the Dems’ National Convention pushed back to August, and some saying even that might be too early, and so much volatility and uncertainty I really have no clue about what is going to happen except that things are clearly going to get worse in the US (and UK, too) in the next week or two. How people respond if the worst case scenarios come to pass is yet to be seen.
Put no, although I am by no means sure.
Trump is getting a popularity boost but it is about 5% according to FiveThirtyEight. Leaders always get a popularity boost in moments of crisis. GW Bush’s went up to 90% in the aftermath of 9/11. George HW Bush’s rating went up almost as much during the Gulf War.
Trump has managed 5% and I think that will dissipate fairly quickly. At any rate, his performance has provided plenty of material for anti Trump adverts.
Against that, Trump is positioning himself to claim anything less than total catastrophe as a victory. He’s now saying 100,000 deaths would be a good result and his supporters seem to have forgotten about when he said there were 15 and it’ll soon go down to zero.
My concern is that Trump’s supporters are passionate — actually maniacal — about Trump. I really doubt that many people are passionate about Biden (although I will certainly vote for him, or Bernie).
Sadly, I’ve heard it said that Republicans vote like their lives depend on it, while Democrats vote if its not raining and they don’t have anything else to do that day. I don’t think that is far off the mark.
Yes, that will determine the election, again. There is zero voter enthusiasm for Biden.
It’s hard to imagine anyone passionate about Biden. But this doesn’t really matter. The election will be overwhelming a referendum on Trump.
As a generalization, people tend to vote for president based on cultural issues, not economic ones. Conservatives have recognized this; liberals largely not. They vote for people whom they feel comfortable with; people whom seem to support their values. Realizing this, Trump has played the white masses like a fiddle. There is a major exception to this rule. Economic issues become predominant in times when a large percent of the population is suffering financially. Such was the case with FDR in 1932 and Obama in 2008. This is why Trump is so concerned now with the economy being in free fall. He is much less concerned with public reaction to his handling of the medical aspects of the pandemic. He knows that the vast majority of his supporters pay little attention to the reality of how he screwed up handling the crisis, costing thousands of lives. They believe him when he says he is handing the crisis perfectly, hence his bump in the polls. But, if there is widespread unemployment lasting to the election (which is highly probable) then he could be in deep trouble. This is why he talks continually about getting the economy re-opened. So, the election may very well hinge on whether people inclined to vote for him (but outside his cult) will blame him for the economic disaster. I don’t know what the result will be, but if forced to choose, I would lay my money on the pandemic being a net negative for him.
Yes, it becomes hard to stay in the cult when you are unemployed. And the big unknown at this point is how many will go back to work. He thinks simple and believes everything just bounces back but that is unlikely. Lots of people will have no jobs for a long, long time. Example, Boeing is offering early outs to thousands of employees because they know the future. Much of the retail world will not be back and the supply chains are all screwed up. Trump will force many to go back too soon and that will also cause damage.
They may not blame him though. They will just think they were all victims of circumstance and believe the whole world is going through the same thing.
I think sunk cost fallacy will also come into play, big time.
“This is why Trump is so concerned now with the economy being in free fall.”
Trump may think about his popularity – his tv ratings – but not about the people’s suffering. Another, perhaps more probable, explanation is that the falling economy affects his own wealth. It seems that he can’t pay some of his debts.
He hides is assets but we know that he considers that “conflict of interest” is something that does not apply to him. Would he allow people to die if it would be a way to save his fortune? Your guess is good as mine.
I think he talks about getting the economy re-opened because (1) if it is getting back on track by fall he can take credit, and (2) if it is not getting back on track, he can say, “I’m the one who’s been trying to re-open things. Dems have been calling for the government to force a total shutdown for months or even years.” I don’t think he’s a good president, but he’s very good at PR and media manipulation so I hope the Dems don’t underestimate him (as is their wont).
I switched to “yes” this time, but already tended in that direction for a while. Since last time, Biden vanished entirely and he had little presence before. I think he’s only the (likely) nominee, because all others tactically removed themselves and told the delegates to concentrate on Biden, which they did. I think it’s now more likely the Dems lose and it will be fine to them, as long as corporate America wins — and it will.
My boss, who is know dumb bell, but has been a Trump supporter the whole time, is convinced Trump is doing a good job.
It’s very odd to me. Like confirmation bias on steroids. He just can’t see or admit that he’s been wrong about this guy all along.
It seams so obvious to me that Trump is a second rate con-man and entirely unfit for high office. But try to get one of his supporters to see it!
Someone posted this on FB. It’s pretty funny. https://youtu.be/3pbTmXsfiYk
Well, it is full frontal.
I voted no, but I’m not tremendously sanguine about our situation. Fear and economic disruption often results in strengthening authoritarian tendencies in government. Also, the coronavirus crisis gives Republicans many new ways to suppress election turnout.
On the positive side, I hope that it will be like the election of FDR during the Great Depression. This would be a great opportunity for reform of the tax code and military spending, giving more support for regular citizens in education and healthcare. Unfortunately, Biden is no FDR. Basically I think this will go one of these two ways, which will determine our near term future. Hoping for the best.
I don’t even know. Last election, I was sure he wouldn’t win, right up until mid-October when the Malheur Occupation trial was wrapping up. (I know I probably mention this a lot, but it was sort of a watershed moment for me and my optimism about the electorate). Their crimes had been documented contemporaneously on social media. The state’s case seemed open and shut. They wheeled literal barrels of evidence into the courtroom. There was a shofar. And then they were acquitted. Despite the fact that their 41 day armed occupation of a federal facility was clearly a crime. The jury decided otherwise. That was when I realized Trump would win.
The United States is toast.
And we are out of butter.
Butter e-mails!! (Pronounced:Bud-duh eee-Maayuhlzzz!!!)
I think the correct response to this is: ‘lolsob’.
[ Monty Python style ]
[ trying Terry Jones ]
“Out of BUTTER?!”
Don’t look at the polls — look at the dynamic. Trump dominates everything.
It’s same as it has been since mid 2016. He can’t lose from this position, regardless of how many times the media hopefully reports that “Trump’s popularity has plummeted” (each it drops by 0.3%), or that “the walls are closing in” or “the cracks are starting to appear”.
It’s done, it’s finished. I understand people in the US don’t want to hear from a random outsider like me that your country is sunk, but it is.
To be honest, I’m stunned that this isn’t clear to everyone. It’s certainly clear to Republicans, otherwise Trump wouldn’t be out there each day giving hour long press conferences and spouting poisonous garbage. It works for them.
The good news is that Trump is too ignorant and has too short an attention span to turn the country into a police state as swiftly as Putin has, or to figure out any complex strategy for war and pillage; and the Republican machine will prevent any disaster big enough to cost them power. But that’s the bad news too.
Ah but dictatorships rarely happen all at once. But by bit and that’s what Trump counts on.
He is incapable of doing it. Those who are riding along side him and waiting their chance might be entirely different. People will be remembering the good old days under harmless clueless Trump.
Though I too want to see Trump gone, I disagree with many on strategy. I think the prevailing strategy – keep yelling that Trump is a moron, only do it louder and more abrasively – is not working. It makes Dems appear more interested in weaponizing the pandemic against Trump than they are in solving the problem. (That his approvals are rising despite poor crisis management might support this.) Although it may be counterintuitive to partisans, I think saying “I don’t like the job he’s doing as president but let’s work together regardless of party to solve the problem” might be an emphasis that gets more traction – not among the most highly active political circles, but among lots of regular people who don’t spend all day on politics. If you disagree, don’t worry – I’ve already caught lots of hell from my liberal friends for saying something like this on social media 😊 (Btw, today I checked the only pundits you can trust — Las Vegas oddsmakers — and the odds, as of now, favor Trump to win.)
I’m fairly confident tRump will lose the popular vote by a margin considerably larger than last time…(meh…yeah) but the Electoral College numbers…(possibly a somewhat smaller difference this time{?}….SAD!
By fall the coronavirus will not be the main topic—the depression will. And Trump’s camarilla of economic incompetents will have no idea what to do except more tax cuts. Rightly or wrongly he will be held responsible for a bad economy and Biden will be elected if he presents himself as an economy savior.
Hi Darwinwins. I agree about the fall topic, but fear Trump will have the upper hand. By favoring re-opening (or talking as if he did), he has already forced Biden to denounce him for saying that. So Trump has set the fall narrative (when, as you say, the economic crisis will have displaced the virus crisis): “I was calling for re-opening when Biden and the Dems were calling for long-term closure of everything.”
The better question is whether the Electoral College will elect President Barf again. It seems likely, thus making it (at least) an eight-year-long Twilight Zone episode.
And then we have Con Jr and Ivanka set to run, so the dynasty of swamp-thing imbeciles could continue.
However, the Republicans— always working to cripple the post office— have now ordered more local sites closed. (Because they aren’t… “profitable.”
Good luck with mail in with no post offices.
Everything we know about presidential elections indicates Trump will lose in November, perhaps badly. The most important factor affecting an incumbent’s share of the two-party vote is the state of the economy six months prior to the election. All signs say the economy will be terrible. Before you celebrate, consider the following. Trump might have lost anyway without the pandemic. But he will in fact lose because the economy was shut down to battle the pandemic. Some may believe that the policy option of shutting down the economy was chosen to battle the pandemic *and* to defeat Trump. (I am not saying I agree with this). The question is not: will Trump lose? He will. The question is: how legitimate will Biden’s victory be among those who don’t welcome Trump’s defeat?
I am not sure anything can be done to prevent or combat a conspiracy theory like the one above. However, it would be important to document beyond all doubt how the decision to shut down the economy was made and who agreed to it, beginning with Trump himself. Such documentation would offer a chance of refuting the 2020 Truthers to come.
In an extraordinary snub on Saturday, Wisconsin’s Republican-led Legislature collectively shrugged its shoulders at an 11th-hour call from Gov. Tony Evers to halt in-person voting, gaveling in and out of a special session in seconds without taking action.
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/04/04/wisconsin-republicans-reject-tuesday-primary-delay-164911
IN SPITE OF documented Russian election meddling in the 2016 United States presidential election, and years of warnings from security researchers about insecure voting infrastructure, the US has moved slowly to improve its election defenses. Now a new HBO documentary, Kill Chain, is attempting to lay out the urgency of taking action before it’s too late.
https://www.wired.com/story/hbo-kill-chain-election-security/
I’ve read that people tend to react to change in circumstance rather than to the circumstance itself and IF things are improving by the time November comes around, Trump might get rewarded for it, even if the improvement was caused by recovering from his errors.
I agree. There’s no way Republicans would let him do these gong show press conferences if it wasn’t working for them.
A lot will change will by November. With half the population on Trump’s side, the Dems would need to be highly effective politically to win, which, obviously, they’re not.
I voted no opinion but really I think it is too close to call. I fear that the covid-19 crisis will mean low turnout and that could be critical. My other possible irrational fear is that Trump may find some way to suspend or otherwise interfere with the election on the basis of needing emergency powers.
The Daily Show made a compilation entitled “Heroes of the Pandumbic” – if I find a YouTube version I’ll try to put it here.