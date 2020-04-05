Note to readers

Perhaps because people are staying home more and spending more time on the Internet, I’m getting much more email than usual, often from readers contributing items and suggestions. While I’m grateful for this—after all, at least half of what I post comes from items noticed and forwarded by readers—I’m starting to have trouble keeping up with and acknowledging contributions. I’ve even lost some, which is really embarrassing.

Therefore, I’d like to ask people to accumulate their suggestions over several days, put them in one email, and then send them along, say, every three or four days—unless the item is time-sensitive. That will reduce the volume of emails I need to acknowledge and make me able to look stuff over more efficiently.

This does not include, of course, things like pointing out errors and typos I make (which I like to correct ASAP), links that don’t work, site issues like unposted comments, and the like.

Thanks! I’m Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus) and. .