Spot the cat!

Reader Alastair sent me a “spot the” photo that isn’t that easy. His notes are below.

As a long-time reader of your fine website I’ve enjoyed many spot the. . .  and cat-related posts over the years, so when my friend Katie put this picture up on Instagram I thought I should send it your way. I’d give it a difficulty rating of at least 8. The photographer gives her permission if you’d like to share it with your readers too!

Can you spot the moggy? Answer at 11 a.m. Chicago time.

  1. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted April 4, 2020 at 7:37 am | Permalink

    I found a cheeky 5 year olds face in the tree

  2. Andrea Kenner
    Posted April 4, 2020 at 7:38 am | Permalink

    I think I see him, but I’m not sure. Cats are expert at hiding, so I’m looking forward to “the big reveal.” Thanks!

  3. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted April 4, 2020 at 7:45 am | Permalink

    And no fair calling out its location.
    A good one!

  4. jeffggraham
    Posted April 4, 2020 at 7:53 am | Permalink

    Yay! I found it!

  5. MARGARET SHOFNERFFir
    Posted April 4, 2020 at 8:05 am | Permalink

    First time I spotted one of these. It’s a black cat with white throat, sort of hunkered down. I won’t say where; keep looking.

  6. Thomas
    Posted April 4, 2020 at 8:06 am | Permalink

    I reckon I have spotted this one – I can see two small points of light the right distance apart to be a pair of eyes, although the fur is pretty well indistinguishable from the branches among which the critter is lurking.I await the big reveal with interest.

  7. SHRUTI DUBEY
    Posted April 4, 2020 at 8:16 am | Permalink

    I think I can see the 🐈.

  8. Rik G
    Posted April 4, 2020 at 8:39 am | Permalink

    At first I thought I saw two cats, but nope, just one.

  9. GregZ
    Posted April 4, 2020 at 8:52 am | Permalink

    Not too difficult.

  10. Randall Schenck
    Posted April 4, 2020 at 9:01 am | Permalink

    Sitting right there in plan sight, after you blow up the photo.

  11. Frank Bath
    Posted April 4, 2020 at 9:18 am | Permalink

    I found it by its white ears.

  12. paultorek
    Posted April 4, 2020 at 9:21 am | Permalink

    So much for my Bayesian rules about where in a photo to expect the point of interest.

  13. Debra Coplan
    Posted April 4, 2020 at 9:25 am | Permalink

    There it is!

  14. Hempenstein
    Posted April 4, 2020 at 9:36 am | Permalink

    I tink I taw a paw.

  15. Nicolaas Stempels
    Posted April 4, 2020 at 9:41 am | Permalink

    Contrary to some other spot the …, I’d rate this one fairly easy.

  16. rickflick
    Posted April 4, 2020 at 9:52 am | Permalink

    She’s holding a Cheshire-Cat-like pose facing right. Right?

