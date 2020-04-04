Spot the cat!

Reader Alastair sent me a “spot the” photo that isn’t that easy. His notes are below.
As a long-time reader of your fine website I’ve enjoyed many spot the. . . and cat-related posts over the years, so when my friend Katie put this picture up on Instagram I thought I should send it your way. I’d give it a difficulty rating of at least 8. The photographer gives her permission if you’d like to share it with your readers too!
Can you spot the moggy? Answer at 11 a.m. Chicago time.
I found a cheeky 5 year olds face in the tree
I think I see him, but I’m not sure. Cats are expert at hiding, so I’m looking forward to “the big reveal.” Thanks!
Ditto.
And no fair calling out its location.
A good one!
Yay! I found it!
First time I spotted one of these. It’s a black cat with white throat, sort of hunkered down. I won’t say where; keep looking.
I reckon I have spotted this one – I can see two small points of light the right distance apart to be a pair of eyes, although the fur is pretty well indistinguishable from the branches among which the critter is lurking.I await the big reveal with interest.
I think I can see the 🐈.
At first I thought I saw two cats, but nope, just one.
Not too difficult.
Sitting right there in plan sight, after you blow up the photo.
I found it by its white ears.
So much for my Bayesian rules about where in a photo to expect the point of interest.
There it is!
I tink I taw a paw.
Contrary to some other spot the …, I’d rate this one fairly easy.
She’s holding a Cheshire-Cat-like pose facing right. Right?