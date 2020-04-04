Spot the cat!

Reader Alastair sent me a “spot the” photo that isn’t that easy. His notes are below.

As a long-time reader of your fine website I’ve enjoyed many spot the. . . and cat-related posts over the years, so when my friend Katie put this picture up on Instagram I thought I should send it your way. I’d give it a difficulty rating of at least 8. The photographer gives her permission if you’d like to share it with your readers too!

Can you spot the moggy? Answer at 11 a.m. Chicago time.