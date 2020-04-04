Quick duck report

I have more videos and pictures of Honey, Dorothy, and Wingman, but no time today (it’s supposed to be my day off). Perhaps tomorrow.

Let me put up just two pictures. First, Honey’s nest. As predicted, there were six eggs there today since there were five at the same time yesterday (mallards lay one per day). I have no idea how many she’ll ultimately lay, but it won’t be much more than a week until she sits firmly on the eggs and starts incubating. She’s also started pulling out her breast feathers to line the nest. Here are the six eggs, indicated with red arrows, from about 11 a.m. (It’s very hard to focus through the window and screen using a point-and-shoot.)

Here’s Dame Honey having a post-laying lunch around 11:30 a.m. Look at those beautiful brown eyes!

The University has also responded to the tremendous interest in Honey’s story (I’m told that it went “viral” on social media) by suggesting that perhaps they can put up a webcam by her nest to show her incubation and, perhaps, the Big Leap in about five weeks. This is an idea (what do you think?), but of course it will not be done unless it can be installed without disturbing her, which might make her abandon the nest. Right now it looks to be difficult, but the technical people and I are thinking about it.