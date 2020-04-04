Bart Ehrman offering free two-month subscriptions to his blog

I’m informed by reader Barry that, as a coronavirus special, Bart Ehrman is offering free two-month subscriptions to his “Membership Blog”. As you probably know, Ehrman, the James A. Gray Distinguished Professor of Religious Studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, is a prolific scholar and writer about early Christianity, with thirty books under his belt, including six New York Times “bestsellers.” His work has been controversial, especially to Christians, because he’s argued that Jesus wasn’t divine (though he existed as a person), that most of the stories about him in the New Testament were confected, and that there are numerous errors in Scripture as well as contradictions between the Gospels, and other stuff not exactly comforting to hardcore Christians (see here, for example).
Ehrman was brought up as a fundamentalist Christian but (as happens to many textual scholars of the Bible) lost his faith and became an “agnostic atheist”, whatever that is. At any rate, I’ve read a few of his books and like them, though I disagree with his very strong claim that the Biblical Jesus is based on a real person—an apocalyptic Jewish preacher. I don’t think there’s any extra-Biblical evidence for that.
But never mind. I’ve subscribed to his website (subtitled “The History & Literature of Early Christianity“) for the two-month trial period, and after that you can join for a year for $25, with every penny going to charities helping the hungry and homeless. (Now there’s an atheist acting like Christians are supposed to!)
To try it out, click on the screenshot below and register for free.
After that, you can access topics like the ones below. I haven’t yet perused his site, but now that I’m a temporary member, I’ll see what it’s about.
Did this. Watched a couple of videos with Dr. Erhman speaking earlier today. Very good. Sometimes sounds like a Southern Baptist preacher. Guess it can not be helped living in the “bible belt” for so long!
He writes some interest books, but Ehrman just can’t give up the idea that Jesus was a real person, even though the evidence for existence is pitiful. It’s analogous to believing in Mickey Mouse, publishing and talking about him and hold a university position involving Mickey. Then some SOBs argue even though all those movies and statues exist, there is no evidence that he’s real.
Although I don’t care whether Jesus really existed, I have to call you on this one. We really do know that Mickey Mouse was made up. All the evidence points to this. That he talks is enough for me. 😉
According to Wikipedia, the consensus is that Jesus was an actual person, though they discount the miracles of course.
No it isn’t.
For a start, Micky Mouse is a cartoon mouse.
Thanks for getting me off my dead a$$. I’ve read a number of Bart’s books and I’ve listened to many of his Youtube talks. I do like him, and I’ve been meaning to subscribe for a long time (I really really like the fact that he gives all the money to worthy causes), but somehow I never got around to it. It was easy enough to listen to his vids while I wash dishes and to read his books while I shovel food in the pie hole.
But now I’m subscribed, and I expect in a couple of months I’ll get a reminder that the freebie is up. And I’ll subscribe for the year.
As for the fact that he thinks Jebus did exist, that doesn’t bother me. Hitch thought so, too, y’know. As for me, I don’t know, but I wouldn’t be surprised if there were some fanatical preacher running around making noise and coming on like’s kind of nuts (his family and neighbors in his hometown thought he was crazy, so the bible tells us). For that matter I wouldn’t be surprised if there were two or more preachers running around and their doings got conflated into a single composite figure.
Sometimes I get the feeling that if I don’t declare that there never was a human being behind the legends and myths, well, I’m not a real atheist – I’m soft on christianity or something…
Surely the existence of Christianity itself is evidence for the existence of Jesus. You may not consider it good evidence, but it is evidence.
All religions, being human manufactured ideas, have founders. Every religion whose origin is not lost in the “mists of time” definitely has a founder (or founders). On that assumption, it comes down to a question of whether the character of Jesus in the New Testament is based on the founder of Christianity or not. I think it is a reasonable assumption to say that he is.
We can then ask how much of what is written about Jesus is true. Unfortunately (and I say this from the perspective of an atheist who is interested in history) the answer to that is probably very little. Obviously the resurrection is false and if Jesus did miracles and faith healing then he was a conjuror/con artist. Quite a lot of what’s left seems to be material from the Jewish Bible repurposed to make Jesus look like the Messiah.
So was the founder of Christianity a Jewish apocalyptic preacher in the first century? I’d say more probable than not (Josephus seems to think you couldn’t go to the shops without tripping over a couple). Was he executed by the Romans? That seems pretty plausible. As for the rest of it: the miracles are obviously bollocks but much of what’s left is probably made up.
“Every religion whose origin is not lost in the “mists of time” definitely has a founder (or founders).”
And usually the founder is someone who wrote the founding texts. Jesus is not even claimed to have done that.
“On that assumption, it comes down to a question of whether the character of Jesus in the New Testament is based on the founder of Christianity or not.”
The founder is more likely to be Paul, or a similar member of a Jewish sect that turned into Christianity. Founders more often claim to be messengers of a divine, then to be the divine themselves.
I often refer to christianity as Paulianity.
Not totally on point, and maybe I missed a mention of this, but the Friendly Atheist blogger Hemant Mehta was on Jeopardy! last week. He was a one-day champion. He did pretty darned well in the Books of the Bible category!
I saw those shows. I wish I had known who he was. If I recall, he never mentioned what kind of blog he ran.
I really don’t know either, but I’m happy to be living in a time when we can question it. Poor Thomas Aikenhead was not so lucky.