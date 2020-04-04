A new book by Ayaan Hirsi Ali on sexual violence in Europe

Ayaan Hirsi Ali has a new book, her fifth, and the fourth to have a one-word title (the others are The Caged Virgin, Nomad, Infidel, and Heretic, and I’ve read all but the first). The last one, Heretic, was subtitled Why Islam Needs a Reformation Now, and was her manifesto not to destroy Islam (which many think is her agenda), but to reform it from within. I wrote about it previously, and thought that while the motivation was good, Muslims would never accept Hirsi Ali’s five suggestions for reforming the faith (example: “Muslims must not take the Qur’an literally”).
If Islam is to be defanged, making the extremist and violence-prone segments go away, it not only has to be from within, but there’s no good program for doing it—even from Hirsi Ali, who spent much of her life as an ardent believer.
And if the last book diminished Hirsi Ali’s reputation as an “Islamophobic” (it didn’t—the SPLC pronounced her, along with Maajid Nawaz, “an anti-Muslim activist” and then withdrew that characterization when sued by Nawaz), this book will restore it. For it’s about those immigrants—many of them Muslim—who commit sexual violence on and harassment of women in Europe. Click on the screenshot to go to the Amazon site, or see the HarperCollins publisher’s description here.
The sexual violence committed by immigrants to Europe, and its higher frequency among male Muslim immigrants, is an issue that, it seems, most European countries would rather keep under wraps, because it looks “Islamophobic” to both highlight it and, especially, to connect it with the misogyny endemic in much of Islam. “Grooming gangs” of young Muslims are reported on in the British press, but the ethnic/religious connection has stalled both investigations of the crimes as well as their highlighting by journalists. Of course there are many rapists and harassers who aren’t Muslims, or are non-Muslims from East Asia, but it’s ridiculous to avoid discussing how religion (which is largely equivalent to “culture” for many Muslims) might feed into sexual violence. How can you deal with such crimes without understanding their source? But then, of course, there’s the hard problem of “what do we do with this understanding?” That’s above my pay grade.
These are the issues that Hirsi Ali apparently deals with in Prey. Here’s HarperCollins‘s summary of the book, which I’ve excerpted (their emphasis):
Why are so few people talking about the eruption of sexual violence and harassment in Europe’s cities? Because almost no one in a position of power wants to admit that the problem is linked to the arrival of several million migrants—most of them young men—from Muslim-majority countries.
In Prey, the best-selling author of Infidel, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, presents startling statistics, criminal cases and personal testimony. She shows that, after a period when sexual violence in western Europe barely increased, after 2014 it surged. In Germany “offences against sexual self-determination” in 2018 were 36% above their 2014 level. Nearly two-fifths of the suspects were non-German. Asylum seekers were suspects in 11% of all reported rapes and sexual harassment cases in Austria in 2017, despite making up less than 1% of the total population.
This violence isn’t a figment of alt-right propaganda, Hirsi Ali insists, even if neo-Nazis exaggerate it. It’s a real problem that Europe—and the world—cannot continue to ignore.
Hirsi Ali explains why so many young Muslim men who arrive in Europe engage in sexual harassment and violence. She traces the roots of sexual violence in the Muslim world, from institutionalized polygamy to the lack of legal and religious protections for women.
A refugee herself, Hirsi Ali is not against immigration. . . Deeply researched and featuring fresh and often shocking revelations, Prey uncovers a sexual assault and harassment crisis in Europe which is turning the clock on women’s rights much further back than #MeToo has advanced it.
I’ll read it, as I’ve read most of her books, but be aware that this book is going to be excoriated for simply highlighting the problem, which everyone recognizes is a problem. It’s ironic that the publisher mentions #MeToo here, for that underscores the double standards of liberal societies when dealing with feminism and Islam. Islamic doctrine is explicitly anti-feminist, and, in the thesis of this book, has devalued women to the extent that it leads to both sexual harassment and rape, just as it leads to the oppression of women in most Muslim counties. So we have a clash of underdogs—underdogs whose defense is a classic virtue of liberalism. In this case it’s Islam versus feminism. In America, the UK, and the rest of Europe, the Left seems to have decided that, as “people of color”, Muslims are more oppressed than women, and so, as Hirsi Ali insists, this has exacerbated the oppression of women in the West.
I’ll report on the book after I’ve read it.
It seems to me that the problem of Muslim sexual violence towards women tracks back to ourselves in a most curious way. I am old enough to remember the years of condescension and sexual pressure put upon women sixty and seventy years ago. But then an astonishing change starting in the Sixties, where men in The West developed a new-found respect for women. It has accelerated through the last decade or two. It is we, in the West, who have changed, leaving the world of Islam far behind.
My former television studio had a project of getting women into television. At one time I had twenty six women (half of them gay-gals) working in my studios as trainees or interns. I had the privilege of becoming quite modern (for an older guy), full of admiration of the obvious intellect and determination of young women thirty years younger than myself, and I still thrill to see their faces on mainstream television.
“it’s ridiculous to stifle discussion of how religion (which is largely equivalent to “culture” for many Muslims) might feed into sexual violence.”
In Woke ideology it is utter heresy to suggest that the culture of a non-white person might be in any way sub-optimal.
(It is of course fine to denigrate and deride white culture.)
I’m very happy to see this post and happy you are promoting this book.
The confusion from people on the left can be astounding. I had one woman tell me how wonderful it was to see women wearing hijabs at the women’s march. When I expressed my utter outrage, her response was, “There’s all kinds of feminism.”
Since when do feminists accept the idea to bear the responsibility of dressing modestly so as to not excite men?
“The sexual violence committed by immigrants to Europe, and its higher frequency among male Muslim immigrants, is an issue that most European countries would rather keep under wraps”
Also depressing is that sexual violence by black men in South Africa (nominally Christian) seems to be as high as anywhere in the Muslim World.
I know I should read it. I want to read it. But, I think it would be too depressing.
The question is, what can be done about such violence. Lot’s of counseling? Deconvert them all?
The only solution I see is to replace oppressive and theistic values with liberal humanistic values. But I have no idea how this could be done.
Probably it won’t happen in the short term.
“But I have no idea how this could be done.”
Humanist values are for sissies, no traction with the deplorables.
We need to create a new oppressive religion:
* harm animals –> hell
* harm women or children –> hell
* procreate –> hell
Rather remarkably (for the Guardian) back in 2016 it produced a short video:
“NORWAY MUSLIM IMMIGRANTS ATTEND CLASSES ON WESTERN ATTITUDES TO WOMEN
Every asylum seeker in Norway must attend classes on female rights and respect for women. The lessons were made compulsory after a string of sex attacks by immigrants in the western city of Stavanger.”
‘Remarkable’ in a couple of ways:
1. The Instructor insists the classes are absolutely necssary.
2. Doubts are expressed as to whether they will make any difference.
It is well worth a watch (11 min).
http://www.theguardian.com/world/video/2016/aug/01/norway-muslim-immigrants-classes-western-attitudes-women-video
Looks like it might take another generation for a good level of assimilation. I would not be surprised if some of these immigrants, 10 or 20 years from now might return to a stabilized homeland, while their children and grandchildren remain in Norway.
Stopping the influx of refugees while also stealing all the qualified people from the third world would be a good start.
The focus should be to improve the economies of the Third World by intelligent policies like Microfinancing, putting birth control back on the agenda, fair trade deals etc.
I think globalization did far more harm than good.
Those are all tactical approaches to the problem, of dubious value it must be said. But the problem of the oppression of women in the Muslim world is far more complex than a handful of economic policies can address. Strategically, there needs to be an underlying shift in the way people think. Like Dr PCC, I have no clue how to do it but George Rumen’s most excellent comment (#1 above) shows that it can be done. We in the West have successfully overcome the thinking that for millennia have oppressed women. The real world effects are not complete and it hasn’t been a smooth ride, but it is ludicrous to deny that the way we think in the West hasn’t changed for the better. As Mr Rumen said above, it only recently happened here; we are not so far removed from the Muslim world. There is, as has been pointed out at WEIT many time, a direct connection between the West’s growing secularism and the change in the way we think about women, race, and the environment.
How something similar in the Muslim world is achieved on the ground (so to speak), I simply don’t know but it is my opinion that before it can, first adherence to Koranic morality must be abandoned. Without that I think it will be a hard and very long road.
It may have taken 100 years for the West to become more egalitarian, but for the immigrants, I don’t think they can be given that much time. Tough problem.
“But the problem of the oppression of women in the Muslim world is far more complex than a handful of economic policies can address.”
Valid point, however I think the plight of women in many non-muslim parts of Africa is as bad or even worse.
Globalization has been wonderful for the people in the poorest countries.
“The World Bank has just released its latest numbers, and according to them, the proportion of the world population in extreme poverty, i.e. who consume less than $1.90 a day, adjusted for local prices, declined from 36 percent in 1990 to 10 percent in 2015”
https://thehill.com/opinion/finance/408546-globalizations-greatest-triumph-the-death-of-extreme-poverty
I could make a strong argument for it hurting western countries but that is a different story.
How are Muslims underdogs? Okay, there’s the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, and there Palestinians are in a position of weakness (and the religious right in Israel does not seem to want a 2-state solution. Yes, I realize Hamas are bad guys too.). Then there are the sanctions against Iran. Why does Iran need nuclear weapons? Beats me.
Where else are Muslims underdogs. Don’t Muslim oppress non-Muslims about as often as the other way around? Muslims have a hard time in India these days, seemingly, and in China. But how do religious minorities fare in Pakistan? How in Indonesia?
I get it that Muslims often face discrimination in countries like US, France, Germany, etc. But what about ethnic minorities in Muslim countries?
Ok, I’m going to say it.
Do you think the minimization of grooming gang rape because of fear of disturbing delicate religious sensibilities might, in some small way, be related to the minimization of rape because of fear of disturbing the delicate religious sensibilities of Catholics?
“disturbing the delicate religious sensibilities of Catholics?”
I do not follow you;
the media often report on sexual abuse in the Catholic Church while doing their best to avoid the topic of Muslim grooming gangs.
Who cares about Catholic sensibilities?
They report on Catholic sexual abuse now. But the media spent decades not reporting on it.
I did not get it at first, but I think what Roger is bringing up is the relative silence and downplaying of Catholic priest sexual abuses from the more conservative half. Easy to find open reportage from mainstream media and from the left. But not from the right.
Most Muslims don’t go around raping women, but the idea that true believers in Islam aren’t told (in their holy books) that raping non-Muslim women is ok is a total joke.
Both in the Quran (Allah) and the sahih hadith (Mohammad) approves the raping of captured nonbelieving women. At least the imaginary Jesus didn’t push this kind of crap.
Possessions of the right hand are captured unbelieving women kept as sex slaves. Allah Oks raping them in Quran 33:50 and other passages.
The trusted or sahih hadith contain many nasty passages related to women. The worst of course, apply to unbelievers. The must trusted hadith are Bukhari and Muslim. For example: In this verse Mohammad advise his followers how to rape captured women.
Sahih hadith Bukhari 46:718 Narrated Ibn Muhairiz: We went with Allah’s Apostle, in the Ghazwa of Barli Al-Mustaliq and we captured some of the ‘Arabs as captives, and the long separation from our wives was pressing us hard and we wanted to practice coitus interruptus. We asked Allah’s Apostle (whether it was permissible). He said, “It is better for you not to do so. No soul, (that which Allah has) destined to exist, up to the Day of Resurrection, but will definitely come, into existence.”
Another example: Sahih hadith Bukhari 93:506 Narrated Abu Said Al-Khudri: That during the battle with Bani Al-Mustaliq they (Muslims) captured some females and intended to have sexual relation with them without impregnating them. So they asked the Prophet about coitus interruptus. The Prophet said, “It is better that you should not do it, for Allah has written whom He is going to create till the Day of Resurrection.”