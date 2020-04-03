Straight talk about coronavirus, and a chance to ask questions of a primary-care doctor

I don’t intend to fill this site with information or bad news about coronavirus, as you can get that most everywhere, including the New York Times, and most of the detailed stuff is above my pay grade. But I thought the information below was well worth passing along.

Are you tired of hearing the advice to wash your hands and keep social distance, given that you’ve already heard it a gazillion times on Facebook and we already know what to do? Then it’s time to educate yourself further. My primary care physician, Dr. Alex Lickerman, is the best doctor I’ve ever met, and I’ve known many. He’s not only extremely knowledgeable (he’s young but was head of primary care at the University of Chicago Hospital for seven years, leaving because he didn’t like the strictures of rapid patient turnover), but reads the scientific literature thoroughly and bases his advice on both that and his own experience. He also posts on his two-doctor practice’s website (he calls it a “blog”), ImagineMD, and has been putting up his thoughts and recommendations about Covid-19, updating them as new information becomes available. (You can sign up for a free email subscription.)

The post below, which just came out, is the sixth update in a Covid-19 series that started in February (links to the first five are at the bottom of this post).

Now I know that not everyone will be on board with any doctor’s take (it seems that everyone is an expert on coronavirus!), but do read it and take what you want from it (click on screenshot). I asked Alex if he’d be willing to answer readers’ questions, and he said “Yes. My aim is to stamp out misinformation and spread correct information wherever possible. I’ll answer as I have time.”

So I can’t guarantee that all readers’ questions will be answered or addressed, but if you want to know something, by all means put your query in the comments. But first read the article (click on the screenshot).

Topics covered in the post above include:

What are the symptoms and typical course of the disease?

How does testing for the virus work and how reliable is it?

How is the virus transmitted?

Should you wear a mask in public?

Can pets carry coronavirus?

How do you deal with “coronachondria”—the extreme anxiety associated with people experiencing this pandemic?

How do you deal with the possibility of gaining weight now that our normal activities, and much of our exercise, has been curtailed?

How long is this pandemic going to last?

After you read it, feel free to leave questions on these topics and others related to coronavirus in the comments.

Finally, the video below is proffered by Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus): Masks may soon be required or recommended for anyone going out in public, at least if you’re to meet other people. I found this video on how to make a dust mask, and given that it’s not easy for non-doctors or non-scientists to buy “regular” masks, this one looks acceptable, and has the advantage of being washable and therefore reusable. I offer this, again, for what it’s worth: I’m not a doctor or epidemiologist. It’s surely not great protection from inhaling aerosolized virus, but will keep you from touching your face (except for your eyes), and it should be a good reminder, when worn, not to do so.