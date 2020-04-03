Ssssh. . . Honey is nesting. And we have a new sign!

As of today, Honey has laid five eggs: one per day. I can see her nest when I peek behind the cover I’ve put up. She’s still laying, of course, and pops out one egg in the morning, after which she and Dorothy, who’s also nesting—but whose nest is hidden behind a locked door—head to the pond for a huge lunch.

I suspect Honey will have laid all her eggs a week from now, and then she’ll sit tight for four weeks. Then. . . .DUCKLINGS! Dorothy is roughly synchronized, I think.

But more on nesting tomorrow. Here’s a sneak peek.

I lift this cover only when she’s on the pond, so I don’t disturb her laying.

And. . . we have a new duck sign! Look at this beauty! Thanks to the people in Facilities Services, especially Katie Peck, Associate Director of Campus Environment.