How hamsters stuff their cheeks (and lagniappe)

I was going to do a somewhat complex post on consciousness today, but Duck Farming has been onerous and, as Matthew and I discovered on a Skype call today, we’re both having trouble concentrating during this period. Consciousness shall thus be postponed until tomorrow and instead we’ll have something not mindless but simple and biological.

This informative 4½-minute clip from BBC Earth features not only real-time X-rays of hamsters being bendy in their Habitrails, but also of them stuffing their famous cheek pouches, which in this species go all the way back to the hips! And they can push the stored food out of their pouches with their paws.

Readers with hamsters are welcome to share their experiences.

Lagniappe: This clip, which I found online, purports to be from the 2003 movie The Cat in the Hat, and the video was posted ten years ago. Prescient or what?

h/t: Rick