Chicago during the pandemic

This is just fog, but this picture of downtown Chicago, taken from my crib two days ago, makes me think that the fog is a metaphor for the virus plaguing our city—and everywhere else.

The big building is the Willis Tower, formerly known as the Sears Tower.

Click to enlarge.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on April 3, 2020 at 8:45 am and filed under Chicago, photography. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

5 Comments

  1. Chikkipop
    Posted April 3, 2020 at 9:16 am | Permalink

    Looks like you’re many floors up. Must be a really nice view without the pandemic fog.

    I miss Chicago. I lived in Park Forest as a kid and loved going into the city.

    Reply
  2. DrBrydon
    Posted April 3, 2020 at 10:39 am | Permalink

    I think we are lucky that this isn’t November. A lot of gloom would not help.

    Reply
  3. darwinwins
    Posted April 3, 2020 at 11:03 am | Permalink

    The fog comes
    on little cat feet.

    It sits looking
    over harbor and city
    on silent haunches
    and then moves on.

    Reply
  4. darwinwins
    Posted April 3, 2020 at 11:27 am | Permalink

    Is that a large mosque in the left mid-ground?

    Reply
  5. rickflick
    Posted April 3, 2020 at 2:16 pm | Permalink

    The fog is a metaphor for the virus is a haunting image. How cool would it be if you could put on some special glasses and see the virus on surfaces and in the air!

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: