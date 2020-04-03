Chicago during the pandemic

This is just fog, but this picture of downtown Chicago, taken from my crib two days ago, makes me think that the fog is a metaphor for the virus plaguing our city—and everywhere else.
The big building is the Willis Tower, formerly known as the Sears Tower.
Click to enlarge.
Looks like you’re many floors up. Must be a really nice view without the pandemic fog.
I miss Chicago. I lived in Park Forest as a kid and loved going into the city.
I think we are lucky that this isn’t November. A lot of gloom would not help.
The fog comes
on little cat feet.
It sits looking
over harbor and city
on silent haunches
and then moves on.
Is that a large mosque in the left mid-ground?
The fog is a metaphor for the virus is a haunting image. How cool would it be if you could put on some special glasses and see the virus on surfaces and in the air!