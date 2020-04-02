Thursday: Hili dialogue (and Szaron monologue)

It’s Thursday, April 2, 2019, and we’re still here, thank Ceiling Cat. It’s now become hard for me to remember what day of the week it is without looking it up: every day seems like a weekend because the streets are so empty. Does anybody else have that problem?

It’s National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day, and that’s just what I’m having for lunch today (I’m out of tuna). It’s also National Burrito Day, National Ferret Day, World Autism Awareness Day, and International Children’s Book Day.

News of the Day: We’re still approaching hell in our joint handbasket. Emergency medical supplies are running low most everywhere, and the economic report due today will show millions more jobless—no surprise given the lockdowns. And, horrible as it is, Americans fearing “civil unrest” during a pandemic bought nearly two million guns in March. Why are gun stores still open? Related to that, government pandemic expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has been given increased security protection after death threats from conspiracy theorists who think he’s trying to undermine Trump. Can you believe this country?

The only good news, and by “good” I mean “not horrible” is that the dilatory and increasingly infected state of Florida has finally ordered lockdowns.

Stuff that happened on April 2 includes:

1513 – Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de León first sights land in what is now the United States state of Florida.

1800 – Ludwig van Beethoven leads the premiere of his First Symphony in Vienna.

1902 – “Electric Theatre”, the first full-time movie theater in the United States, opens in Los Angeles.

Here’s a picture of that theater (get a load of the ads), as well as an ad for it in the April 5, 1902 Los Angeles Times. “Moral and refined. Pleasing to ladies, gentlemen, and children.”

1912 – The ill-fated RMS Titanic begins sea trials.

1956 – As the World Turns and The Edge of Night premiere on CBS. The two soaps become the first daytime dramas to debut in the 30-minute format.

1982 – Falklands War: Argentina invades the Falkland Islands.

The animosity towards Argentina still lingers there. Here’s a sign someone taped to their window in Stanley, the capital of the Falklands. I photographed it when we stopped there on our Antarctic cruise on November 24 of last year:

1991 – Rita Johnston becomes the first female Premier of a Canadian province when she succeeds William Vander Zalm (who had resigned) as Premier of British Columbia.

2014 – A spree shooting occurs at the Fort Hood army base in Texas, with four dead, including the gunman, and 16 others injured.

2015 – Four men steal items worth up to £200 million from an underground safe deposit facility in London’s Hatton Garden area in what has been called the “largest burglary in English legal history.”

The perpetrators were all caught and jailed. But shouldn’t that be “largest burglary in English illegal history”?

Notables born on this day include:

1725 – Giacomo Casanova, Italian explorer and author (d. 1798)

1805 – Hans Christian Andersen, Danish novelist, short story writer, and poet (d. 1875)

1840 – Émile Zola, French novelist, playwright, journalist (d. 1902)

1891 – Max Ernst, German painter, sculptor, and poet (d. 1976)

1928 – Serge Gainsbourg, French singer-songwriter, actor, and director (d. 1991)

1942 – Leon Russell, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 2016)

1947 – Emmylou Harris, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Camille Paglia, American author and critic

1965 – Rodney King, American victim of police brutality (d. 2012)

Below is a famous (and salacious) written by Gainsbourg for Brigitte Bardot and recorded in 1967 by Gainsbourg with his paramour Jane Birkin. It’s called “Je t’aime. . . moi non plus” (“I love you. . . me neither.”) The heavy breathing (the couple is clearly singing in flagrante delicto) starts at about 2:30, and the sexual nature of the song led to its being banned in several countries. As Wikipedia notes:

The lyrics are written as a dialogue between two lovers during sex. Phrases include: “Je vais et je viens, entre tes reins” (“I go and I come, between your loins”)

“Tu es la vague, moi l’île nue” (“You are the wave, I the bare island”)

“L’amour physique est sans issue” (“Physical love is a dead end” [Gainsbourg sings ‘sensationnel’ in another version)

The song culminates in orgasm sounds by Birkin: mostly because of this, it was banned from radio in Spain, Sweden, Brazil, the UK, Italy, and Portugal, banned before 11 pm in France, not played by many radio stations in the United States because it was deemed too risqué, and denounced by the Vatican and the L’Osservatore Romano; one report even claimed the Vatican excommunicated the record executive who released it in Italy. Birkin says Gainsbourg called the Pope “our greatest PR man”.

After that, I’m sure you’ll want to listen to it. It was a huge hit in Europe. The translation is here. (TRIGGER WARNING: Beast with two backs.) I wonder what the prominence of the Eiffel Tower means here 🙂

Those who “passed” on April 2 were few, and include these two:

1872 – Samuel Morse, American painter and academic, invented the Morse code (b. 1791)

1987 – Buddy Rich, American drummer, songwriter, and bandleader (b. 1917)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hilis is begging for noms, as usual. But how can one resist that cute face?

Hili: A strange phenomenon. A: What phenomenon? Hili: You are calmly writing something and I’m hungry.

In Polish:

Hili: Dziwne zjawisko.

Ja: Jakie?

Hili: Ty sobie coś piszesz, a ja jestem głodna.

While the lodgers are at work, Szaron spends the days downstairs with Andrzej and Malgorzata, often with Hili in the same room (the two cats are still wary, but aren’t fighting). When Paulina gets home, she takes Szaron upstairs for his dinner and the night. Here he is in his quarters upstairs (not a carrier but a real cat bed) with a word of advice for all:

Szaron: One has to take care about social distance.

From Jesus of the Day, true words!

From Spencer Lucas on FB. I’d add to it to learn the difference between its and it’s, and how to avoid the grocer’s apostrophe (“Potatoe’s on sale”):

A polite pelican at the Emporium of Unique and Wondrous Things:

Titania really hates the self-important behavior of celebrities about the coronavirus:

This could be the turning point in the struggle against coronavirus. But why hasn’t the World Health Organisation consulted Mumford & Sons or Chaka Khan? This kind of negligence costs lives. https://t.co/gV9sddlhMj — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) March 31, 2020

A tweet found by Simon.

This is Toby he is now working from home… pic.twitter.com/RB6na9bUsT — Stuart Antony (@STU_ACTOR) March 31, 2020

From Gethyn, another crazy behavior produced by the lockdown. But the squirrels must like it!

2 weeks of isolation and we're out here making picnic tables for squirrels because we're insane pic.twitter.com/8WfHwyJQA4 — Lucy Small (@lucyleid) March 31, 2020

Jeremy found some tweets about a herd of wild goats taking over a locked-down Welsh town:

This shows what it’s all about. They’re scared of me (a human) in this. They don’t like people. They usually only come down from the Great Orme when it’s windy, and only the back streets at the top of Mostyn Street. Now lockdown means it’s empty, they’re going further than ever. pic.twitter.com/roZpNm61Qh — Andrew Stuart (@AndrewStuart) March 30, 2020

Tweets from Matthew. First, a corvid on covid. (Sound on if you want to hear its muttering.)

Ducks get deferred mortgage payments, too! (Sound on.)

I already told the Wood Ducks I’d defer their mortgage payments on our box for a year if they’d just move in to it. pic.twitter.com/czzzLPVuEX — Nancy DeWitt (@IdahoLark) April 1, 2020

What a civic-minded bear!

This is just a bear… being a good citizen. pic.twitter.com/OCqnUwioFZ — Bryan Leblanc (@bryan_leblanc) March 31, 2020

Another amazing case of mimicry. I retweeted it but got the first picture from Matthew:

I've seen lots of stunning mimicry, but never an example of a twig mimic with stripped bark! Imagine the mutations (sifted by natural selection) that produced this kind of camouflage. https://t.co/EXnEOP2dSN — Jerry Coyne (@Evolutionistrue) April 1, 2020