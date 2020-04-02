Religion infects another 2500 with coronavirus, kills 17

The Sophisticated Theologians® had better get to work on this one, telling us why God would let people assemble to worship Him—and then strike down thousands of them, killing 17. Yep, it’s in the Evening Standard, but also in other places (click on screenshot);
An excerpt:
A pastor whose church service has been blamed for sparking a huge wave of Covid-19 infections in France apologised today as countries across Europe continued to struggle to slow the rising death toll from the disease.
Thiebault Geyer said he wanted to say “sorry to God for my selfishness” after officials confirmed that around 2,500 of his parishioners have contracted coronavirus.
At least 17 of those have died after a mass outbreak of the virus among the thousands who attended a week-long gathering at the pastor’s Christian Open Door church in the eastern city of Mulhouse in February.
Pastor Geyer admitted he had not taken its threat seriously enough. “I would like to apologise,” he said. “Sorry to have taken this crisis lightly. Sorry to have read all the articles which tried to alert us. I couldn’t listen. I’m sorry to God for my selfishness.”
Now I’m not sure how palpable the threat was in February, or when in February the Christian Open Door church meeting took place, but the threat was already palpable in late February when they closed the Louvre. The pastor does, however, say that he was cognizant of a “threat”. But let’s put this one not at the door of Pastor Geyer, but at the foot of the Pearly Gates: God’s Doorstep. For if there was a powerful and omnipotent God, and a loving one, He would surely not kill those who gathered to praise him. After all, they are praising the correct God—they weren’t a bunch of goatherders prostrating themselves before a golden calf.
Or maybe God has just decided to keep away from this whole mess. In that case, the Sophisticated Theologians® owe us an explanation. It will almost certainly be that this is God’s Way, and we don’t understand it. (They can’t use the free will excuse for moral evil, because this is a physical rather than a moral evil.) And if that’s what they say, just shake your head in pity and walk away. These people purport to know a lot of stuff about God (if they didn’t, what would they write about?), but they punt when it comes to theodicy.
The pandemic is just more evidence—as if we needed any—that if there is a god, he’s either evil or indifferent. The most parsimonious one, though, is our own view: there aren’t any gods.
It’s curious that this pandemic isn’t weakening faith in America, but seemingly strengthening it. After all, if the Black Death and the Spanish Flu didn’t erode faith, what could?
h/t: Woody
Sorry to God?
Jesus Christ!
Religiosity correlates with insecurity. In insecure times we’d expect more religiosity. When in doubt grab the security blanket and pull the covers over your head.
Oh, and don’t expect an answer from god, he’s “mysterious”
Its why I have never taken much solace from the reports of religion waning. I always figured we are always just a calamity away from re-stocking the larder.
I am not referring to atheists of course – atheism takes intellectual work and is difficult to reverse. I am referring to the greater bulk of people who in good times just don’t claim to be religious at that moment.
Aren’t the southern megachurches doing the same thing in the US? I wonder if they will apologise, and apologise to the people they have hurt.
Their situation is far more unethical. They’re doing it after governors have given self-isolation orders and shut down businesses.
This guy held his event 17-24 February. Which was after lots of warnings had come out and most of us *should* have changed our behavior, but still 2-3 weeks before most of us *did* change our behavior. Schools were still in session, people were still going in to work, gyms were still open, etc. So, it’s hard to really blame the guy for lacking the foresight and caution that most of us lacked.
As GPJames points out though, even if we consider his event normal behavior for the time, he could at least apologized directly to the people who were affected, rather than only mentioning God. Sheesh.
The Pastor is at least contrite in his role in large scale man-slaughter. Over here our god-wallopers will remain defiant and in denial, by golly.
“It’s curious that this pandemic isn’t weakening faith in America, but seemingly strengthening it. After all, if the Black Death and the Spanish Flu didn’t erode faith, what could?”
Problem is that those who prayed and got better convince others that God was the reason. Those who prayed and died, well, they didn’t pray right, didn’t merit God’s grace the way we did, etc.
There are people who argue that faith was lost after the Black Death, although it took some time for the changes to unfold.
I’m reminded of two quotes:
Faith is one of the world’s great evils, comparable to the smallpox virus but harder to eradicate. (Richard Dawkins)
Most true believers, when faced with evidence that contradicts their beliefs, will hold on to those beliefs even more strongly. (Mark Thomas)
Sophisticated Theologians® owe us an explanation.
They do. I’m guessing a few will say the ones who contracted the virus were not sincerely god-fearing – just there for the free noms.
Mysterious ways.
Here you go:
“Why doesn’t God stop Coronavirus and mend the world?”
https://www.premierchristianity.com/Blog/Why-doesn-t-God-stop-Coronavirus-and-mend-the-world?fbclid=IwAR0kbPd_HgZqWs-eoPzt2CL4KF-fa5_vp9jYJY03HKq9T6oy2y9oXSWeX_Y
From Justin Brierley, host of the Christian podcast/radio show “Unbelievable.” It’s actually a very good show usually pitting non-Christians vs Christians in debate, with Brierley, an eveangelical Christian, doing a particularly admirable job as host.
But he’s written a book “Why After 10 Years Of Talking To Atheists I’m Still A Christian.”
In the above he synthesizes various theodicies, all which of course fail miserably for anyone not stuck in the Christian Bubble of thinking.
I wonder if we’ll see a rerun of the flagellants in the US.
To put things in perspective, Ligue 1, France’s top professional soccer league, was playing matches until the second week of March. Stadiums (and subsequent bars) filled with tens of thousands of potential carriers. So this pastor wasn’t the only one behind the curve. His apology is refreshing as very few who’ve made similar misjudgments have done so.
Indeed, the apology shouldn’t be unusual but it is.
For wherever two or three gather in my name, there am I with them.
Covid 1:9
That’s great!
“It’s curious that this pandemic isn’t weakening faith in America, but seemingly strengthening it.”
Religion always was the “opiate of the masses”, a way of dealing with hard times and the prospect of life being “nasty, brutish and short”.
Which is why places like Scandinavia are the least religious, while poorer countries are still largely religious, as was everyone in the Medieval era.
Meanwhile in the UK, the police are investigating a church selling plague protection kits: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-52136588
He has previous.
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://amp.ibtimes.co.uk/kingdom-church-london-fined-noisy-3am-sermons-by-aids-curer-dr-climate-wiseman-1550352&ved=2ahUKEwiGiKH4osroAhUFnVwKHXn2BiQQFjAAegQIAxAB&usg=AOvVaw1SPgVt32uUqSowfn6sLK7d&cf=1
Thanks kpspong, I didn’t know that. You have to love the dude’s name – “Climate Wiseman”!
This can only hasten the exodus of young people from Christianity (and I suspect all religions), who are disgusted by fundagelical stances on sexuality, gender, science and their unholy alliance with the fascist political parties.
Two comments on the Standard website:
“Why is he not being charged for criminal negligence and manslaughter?”
Because no-one made the idiots go running to the church to commune with their imaginary space fairy?”
I contemplate the pastor’s presumed/alleged responsibility in this situation, and compare it with that of a parent (in the U.S., and no doubt elsewhere) who, preoccupied with and distracted by their smartphone, leaves an infant in the car back seat to die from overheating, and for which they receive no legal wrist slap.
(A few months ago, the CEO of Blue Cross/Blue Shield Insurance in North Carolina lost his job, and was charged with child endangerment, due to driving under the influence. Apparently it’s not OK to endanger ones child, but OK to kill it by leaving it in a hot car, as if the latter were not endangerment.)
In defense of those who leave their child in a hot car (did I really just type that?), that’s an honest mistake, whereas driving drunk is willfully taking a unnecessary risk. “Don’t drink and drive” are the among the most common four syllables in the English language.
“It will almost certainly be that we don’t understand it.”
I’m not sure why this explanation offends you. Surely Science takes the same stand on things it doesn’t understand.
Yes, yes, I know you’re a religionist but you apparently missed my point. Theologians pretend to know a lot of stuff, but when they encounter a hard problem, they punt. In contrast, in science we don’t pretend to know things that we don’t and we admit it. But theologians blather on about goddy stuff that they pretend to know, which is annoying. In other words, they have a double standard about evidence.
To put it again, since you don’t seem to have gotten the point, I am offended because believers pretend that they know a lot of stuff for which there’s no evidence, but when faced with equally unevidenced stuff that’s hard to answer, they finally admit “we don’t know.”
Do you understand now? Don’t bother replying.
What historical basis is there for the idea that god would protect people in times of an epidemic? None. If god were real, and benevolent, the first two commandments would have been wash your hands and cover your mouth when you cough.
What basis is there? Well, after every tragic accident with survivors – car wreck, airplane crash, doesn’t matter- there will always be someone thanking god for having saved them, not infrequently while they are standing among the bodies of those who god apparently decided weren’t worth saving.
Same motive and response, I think.
The crassest example of this I saw on a report about a severe flooding somewhere in the Far East (Phillipines?) some years ago. A woman (sorry, I don’t want to be sexist, but calling her “it” would be silly) was interviewed about her experience in a hotel that became increasingly flooded. She was on the second floor, and she told the reporter how she prayed to god, asking it to stop the flooding. The water kept rising, and she started praying, and lo and behold, the water stopped rising just under her chin. She was convinced that god had received her prayer, and had stopped the water rising to let her survive! And the idiot journalist agreed! What about the people on the first floor?
In the executive order issued by Florida governor Ron DeSantis yesterday, the very first listed “essential activit[y]” that state residents are authorized to leave home to participate in is “[a]ttending religious services conducted in churches, synagogues and houses of worship[.]”
Florida is home to seven of this nation’s 100 largest “megachurches,” some of which have average weekly attendance in excess of 15,000 people.
Might’ve been more salubrious for DeSantis to have ordered everyone to stay home and handle snakes.
He’d need a Walmart-style snake delivery or you-pick-up service. 😃
I’ve been wondering – in a capitalistic free market society, isn’t every business [churches are certainly a business] considered essential?
Well, religion has found new ways to be deadly beyond ignorance, religious wars, and honor killings. Congratulations to religion…