Wednesday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s Wednesday, April 1, 2020—April Fools’ Day—and I’m guessing that people are too dispirited to post April Fool’s jokes, for fooling people doesn’t seem so funny now. I predict we’ll see a paucity of such humor today.
First, the food months. April is National Florida Tomato Month, National BLT Sandwich Month, National Soft Pretzel Month, National Soyfoods Month, National Grilled Cheese Month, and National Garlic Month. April 1 is National Soylent Green Day as well as National Sourdough Bread Day. Curiously, Soylent Green is not a real food, but a cracker from the 1973 dystopian movie of the same name (there is a Soylent food company but it doesn’t make “Green”). Soylent Green was made of PEOPLE, and today’s link suggests an April Fool’s joke.
It’s also Boomer Bonus Day, in which we Boomers (aka “seniors”) are supposed to get special prices on goods. Too bad everything’s closed. It’s also International Fun at Work Day (have fun at home!), National One Cent Day (celebrating the useless penny), and Edible Book Day. That’s right: today’s the day that people make books that can be eaten. Here’s one:
Finally, it’s National Atheist’s Day, with the poor placement of the apostrophe suggesting that it’s celebrating only a single atheist. People really should proofread their stuff.
Today’s Google Doodle (click on screenshot) goes to a bunch of information about its subject: Dame Jean Macnamara (1899-1968), described by Wikipedia as “an Australian medical doctor and scientist, best known for her contributions to children’s health and welfare.” Her research showed that there was more than one strain of polio, a fact that apparently helped in the development of Jonas Salk’s polio vaccine.
News of the Day: It’s too depressing to recount. Just read the front page of any good newspaper. More than 1,000 have died in New York City alone, with the state’s death toll increasing by over 30% per day. And healthcare workers everywhere are being struck down. Here are some more depressing data posted by a physician/scientist:
As for April Fool’s Day, here’s the Chicago Tribune‘s April Fool’s issue from 114 years ago (h/t Matthew)
Stuff that happened on April 1 includes:
- 33 – According to one historian’s account, Jesus Christ‘s Last Supper is held.
Here’s one reference for that #2 above. Oy, is that evidence weak, and, of course, it comes straight from Scripture. Reading my new book on the shroud of Turin, I find that there were many relics of the Last Supper circulating around Europe in the Middle Ages, including plates from that meal and some Last Supper bread. (Other relics include the True Cross, nails that supposedly affixed Jesus thereto, and, weirdly, some of Mary’s breast milk.)
More news:
- 1789 – In New York City, the United States House of Representatives achieves its first quorum and elects Frederick Muhlenberg of Pennsylvania as its first Speaker.
- 1854 – Charles Dickens’ novel Hard Times begins serialisation in his magazine Household Words.
- 1867 – Singapore becomes a British crown colony.
- 1918 – The Royal Air Force is created by the merger of the Royal Flying Corps and the Royal Naval Air Service.
- 1924 – Adolf Hitler is sentenced to five years imprisonment for his participation in the “Beer Hall Putsch” but spends only nine months in jail.
- 1960 – The TIROS-1 satellite transmits the first television picture from space.
Here’s a NASA documentary showing some of the weather satellite’s pictures:
- 1969 – The Hawker Siddeley Harrier, the first operational fighter aircraft with Vertical/Short Takeoff and Landing capabilities, enters service with the Royal Air Force.
Here’s a takeoff of a Harrier; I’m not sure if they’re still being used:
- 1970 – President Richard Nixon signs the Public Health Cigarette Smoking Act into law, requiring the Surgeon General’s warnings on tobacco products and banning cigarette advertising on television and radio in the United States, effective 1 January 1971.
- 1976 – Apple Inc. is formed by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne in Cupertino, California, USA.
- 1979 – Iran becomes an Islamic republic by a 99% vote, officially overthrowing the Shah.
- 1999 – Nunavut is established as a Canadian territory carved out of the eastern part of the Northwest Territories.
- 2001 – Same-sex marriage becomes legal in the Netherlands, the first contemporary country to allow it.
- 2004 – Google announces Gmail to the public.
Notables born on this day include:
- 1578 – William Harvey, English physician and academic (d. 1657)
- 1815 – Otto von Bismarck, German lawyer and politician, 1st Chancellor of the German Empire (d. 1898)
- 1873 – Sergei Rachmaninoff, Russian pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1943)
- 1885 – Wallace Beery, American actor (d. 1949)
- 1885 – Clementine Churchill, English wife of Winston Churchill (d. 1977)
- 1932 – Debbie Reynolds, Scottish-Irish American actress, singer, and dancer (d. 2016)
- 1939 – Ali MacGraw, American model and actress
- 1947 – Francine Prose, American novelist, short story writer, and critic
- 1950 – Samuel Alito, American lawyer and jurist
- 1955 – Terry Nichols, American criminal
- 1961 – Susan Boyle, Scottish singer
- 1973 – Rachel Maddow, American journalist and author
Remember when Susan Boyle stunned the audience and judges of “Britain’s Got Talent” in 2009? Everybody laughed at her at the beginning, but the snickers turned to shock and then to tears. Here’s her song: talk about feel-good moments! Since then she’s sold over 25 million records. I just watched it again, and I must have something in my eye.
Those who succumbed on this day include:
- 1914 – Rube Waddell, American baseball player (b. 1876)
- 1917 – Scott Joplin, American pianist and composer (b. 1868)
- 1976 – Max Ernst, German painter and sculptor (b. 1891)
- 1984 – Marvin Gaye, American singer-songwriter (b. 1939)
- 2017 – Yevgeny Yevtushenko, Soviet and Russian poet and writer (b. 1932)
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Editor Hili is impeding progress:
Malgorzata: Can you please vacate my chair?Hili: Not now, maybe later.
Małgorzata: Czy możesz zwolnić mój fotel?
Hili: Nie teraz, może później.
In nearby Wloclawek, where Leon’s staff Elzbieta (a teacher) is teaching remotely, Leon is also learning that way. Here he learns about snails:
Leon: Distant education. We are managing.
From Margaret Morgan on Facebook:
Posted by Angus Calder on Facebook:
From Barry, evidence that prayer is not only futile, but harmful:
From Titania. She forgot the additional good news, for the woke, that more men than women are afflicted:
Two tweets from reader Barry (be sure to play the video to see the nunchucks).
And a bunch of future patients:
Tweets from Matthew. About the first one he says, “Thread in which GG kicks the ass of the New York Times and rightly so. The UK press has same problem: political journos out of their depth.” The thread is here.
Crikey, these otters are bellicose!
A sizable brood! I hope Honey has as many this year:
As Matthew points out in his retweet, this shark has been around the block:
Ocean Ramsay diving with two other researchers (pictured).
Thanks Prof
So uplifting to see that video of Susan Boyle in these dark days that we are all plunged in.
I am finding it hard to type with my eyes leaking!
How was your steak and Rioja Reserva?
Envious of your meal and impressed you are up so early after enjoying it. 🙂
If you think Mary’s breast milk is weird you mustn’t got to the Holy Prepuce. 🤢
Prepuces. They are several.
Several umbilicals, too.
All I can think of is Burt Ward as Robin, saying, “Holy Prepuce, Batman,” and wondering to what he would be reacting.
The Mohel is probably Batman’s most obscure foe.
Way I heard it from someone who heard it from someone who heard it from someone who was supposedly there, it was a Seder dinner celebrating Pesach.
Why JC & his apostles were all sitting on the same side of the table, IDK.
The google doodle seems to show the reflection of the girl but shows the woman unreflected. Maybe Dr Macnamara was a member of
Black Sabbath.
1969 – The Hawker Siddeley Harrier.
Still a mind-blowing aeroplane 50 years on.
National Soyfoods Month? Sheesh.
I cannot tell you how many people come into our restaurant and proclaim me a genius for our baked goods. But, I’m not a genius, and most of the recipes I do are really simple. The”secret”? I use REAL food to make stuff. They have never had baked goods made with real food before. We even had one customer who asked what brand of boxed mix we use for our blueberry muffins.
National Soyfoods Month celebrates pretend milk, pretend butter, pretend cheese, pretend meat, pretend eggs, and whatever else they can conjure up out of soybeans. How about we rename it National Pretend Food Month? Or alternatively National Sanctimonious Vegans’ Month?
Stick with soy sauce. The rest of it is horrible.
Also, the soy industry in this country does not conduct itself honorably, for the most part.
L
You’ve got to admire the lass her British doughtiness.
Among the early satellites launched in the 1960s was Telstar, a communications satellite. It’s the one I remember most. The Tornados released a song called Telstar, a real earworm:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R0jUvufQgQo
Which otters are the Sharks, which the Jets?
Where are Bernstein and Sondheim when you need ’em?
The Professor could make a radio from a coconut, but he couldn’t patch a hole in a boat.
He was stuck on an island with Mary Ann so maybe he didn’t want to fix the boat.
What was Ginger, chopped liver?
Frightening that the latest predictions for deaths in the USA will surpass American deaths from WW1 and challenge or surpass WW2!
Sub