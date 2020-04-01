The first commercial Wizard of Oz release, never shown in theaters

Thanks to reader Barry to alerting me to this 8½-minute cartoon, highlighted in a short piece at Boing Boing. That piece largely draws on the Wikipedia article about this 1933 cartoon, The Wizard of Oz, which came out six years before the famous movie. According to the article, the cartoon version never made it into theaters because it used Technicolor, which was at that time licensed only to Walt Disney. In fact, what you see below didn’t appear for sale until 1985.
But we can watch it now. A few words about this version:
[This] is a 1933 Canadian-American animated short film directed by Ted Eshbaugh. The story is credited to “Col. Frank Baum.” Frank Joslyn Baum, a Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Army and eldest son of writer L. Frank Baum, was involved in the film’s production, and may have had an involvement in the film’s script, which is loosely inspired by the elder Baum’s 1900 novel, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. It runs approximately eight and a half minutes and is nearly wordless, working mainly with arrangements of classical music created by Carl W. Stalling.
It’s a lovely cartoon with a plot considerably different from that of the 1939 movie. There are no witches, no Cowardly Lion, and very few words spoken. Nor is the Wizard a little man behind the curtain. But there are a lot of pictures of bloomers and underwear—even the Wizard’s, as well as two salacious honeybees. But what the cartoon and movie have in common is the initial monochrome setting in Kansas that becomes multicolored when Dorothy and Toto arrive in Oz. I wonder if the movie’s director, Victor Fleming, got the idea from this cartoon.
This is wonderful.
Eight years before this cartoon there was yet another version of The Wizard of Oz starring comedian Larry Semon as the Scarecrow and Oliver N. Hardy as the Tin Woodsman. Yes, that Oliver Hardy. It’s not a very good movie but it has some obvious historical interest. The 1933 cartoon is far more interesting and entertaining.
Richly saturated colors. Pretty well done for the 1930s. I notice an element of Fantasia in this one. The wizard loses control and nature gets out of control. Sounds like a recurring theme. Frankenstein? Science has so often been the villain.