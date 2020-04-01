Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ skepticism

Wednesday is Jesus and Mo Day, and today’s strip, called “guard”, came with an email note:
Today’s strip was inspired by this book review.
The book, “Not Born Yesterday” by Hugo Mercier, is on my to-read list.
Here’s the book from Princeton University Press, and if you click on the screenshot you’ll go to the US Amazon link. It was published on January 28 of this year, and looks well worth reading.
Now to the strip, which shows another example of religious doublethink:
Interesting. The theme of the book seems to go against reality.
My thought, too.
OTOH, if you’re Born Again, you likely were born yesterday.
Well, it’s consistent with the author’s line of reasoning to predict that people *are* gullible to *certain kinds* of stories. Stories that tell them they’re great, everything they’ve done is right and proper, and they deserve everything they steal. (Only don’t call it stealing.) Those stories will pass the “whose side is the speaker on?” test. These stories will sell like hotcakes, no matter how much BS they’re packed with.
It’s nice to see JC reading something other than the bible. Doesn’t he usually defend against new ideas get into his brain?
With so many gullible people evident around us, I wonder if the book will explain that.