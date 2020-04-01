Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ skepticism

Wednesday is Jesus and Mo Day, and today’s strip, called “guard”, came with an email note:

Today’s strip was inspired by this book review. The book, “Not Born Yesterday” by Hugo Mercier, is on my to-read list.

Here’s the book from Princeton University Press, and if you click on the screenshot you’ll go to the US Amazon link. It was published on January 28 of this year, and looks well worth reading.

Now to the strip, which shows another example of religious doublethink: