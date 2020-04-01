Coronavirus forces thousands of impoverished Indians to leave cities, walking hundreds of miles to get to their villages

When the coronavirus began spreading, and I hadn’t heard much about India, I thought to myself, “My god, when it gets there it will be a debacle!” I’ve been all over India and love the country, but it’s an incubator just waiting for an injection of virus. The cities are terribly crowded and there’s virtually no opportunity (especially in those cities) to “self-segregate”—especially for the poor who are often jammed together in shantytowns. (Even in the country entire families occupy small spaces, often one room.)
And since many live hand to mouth, a shutdown of commerce would lead to starvation. To this add the sub-par medical care, with even that completely unavailable to the impoverished, i.e., most of the populace. Finally, the nature of the country, with a lot of independent people who have only the bare essentials (India is the world’s largest democracy) means that a draconian lockdown à la China is unlikely to work.
Well, Covid-19 has struck India, there was a government lockdown of commerce, and that had a result I didn’t foresee: mass migration of the poor out of the cities in a desperate attempt to reach their home villages. As the article below notes, this is migration almost on the scale of the Partition: when Pakistan was created and the Muslims in India migrated to their new country, while the Hindus in Pakistan went south to India. The only difference is that the 1947 migration was larger, and a lot of people of different religions were slaughtering each other.
It will break your heart to look at the pictures in this Associated Press article (click on the link):
An excerpt (the story is mostly pictures, and that’s pretty much what we need to see to comprehend the disaster in progress):
Over the past week, India’s migrant workers — the mainstay of the country’s labor force — spilled out of big cities that have been shuttered due to the coronavirus and returned to their villages, sparking fears that the virus could spread to the countryside.
It was an exodus unlike anything seen in India since the 1947 Partition, when British colonial rule ended and the subcontinent was split between Hindu-majority India and mostly Muslim Pakistan.
India’s 21-day lockdown has effectively kept 1.3 billion people at home for all but essential trips to places like markets or pharmacies. But the world’s largest lockdown has turned into a humanitarian crisis for India’s improvised workforce.
They mostly live in squalid housing in congested urban ghettos. But with no daily earnings, no savings, and thus no way to buy food, they must head to their home villages to survive.
Train services are suspended, taxis are unaffordable and the hundreds of buses brought to the outskirts of New Delhi to ferry people home lacked enough seats.
That leaves walking. The government told India’s top court on Tuesday that 500,000 to 600,000 migrants have walked to their villages from cities.
As the crisis worsened, authorities scrambled to arrange transport, shelter and food for them.
But it was too late.
Reader John sent me a quote he found on Twitter purportedly from an Indian doctor, though he couldn’t authenticate it. But the sentiments are authentic enough, and let’s remember this when it comes time for us to step up for the poor countries:
Here are some photos from the article, with captions and credits:
This is a familiar sight to those who use buses to travel under normal circumstances; now it’s even worse. And buses are always crowded: NO social distancing:
Many of these people are going to get ill, and they don’t even have a bed to lie down on, much less food or medical care.
To me, this photo says it all:
Reader Enrico called my attention to two new articles on the likelihood of pandemic disasters in poor countries like India (here and here). The first article gives this horrifying fact:
It was called the Spanish influenza, but given the number of Indians it killed, the flu pandemic of 1918-19 should perhaps have carried a different name. Some 18m are thought to have died, or 6% of the country’s population at the time. A century later, with covid-19 lapping at India’s now far more crowded shores, fears are rising that the world’s second-most-populous country could again bear a disproportionate share of the global agony.
Eighteen million deaths in India! Imagine what could happen now. . . .
Much needed perspective. Heart wrenching.
Yes I saw the pictures yesterday. What a horrible crisis. Those crowds, mass-migrating, are practically designed to spread the infection. I can’t imagine what the countries’ infection rate is going to look like in a week or two.
Good luck to everyone on the subcontinent. Stay well.
The world is in for a rough future. And what kind of leadership has India? I hope better than ours.
Nope. It’s the horrible Hindu-centric BJP government of Narendra Modhi–a government that has no respect for modern science.
Time to watch and meditate on every episode (or at least a few) of the searing documentary “Reason (Vivek) Reason” by Anand Patwardhan. It consists of 16 separate videos, each about 13-15 minutes long. https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL05qSwQnAG9gaMAuoVM3i8wacYmrAEuTQ. Downloadable, free.
There’s supposed to be a complete English voiceover edition but I can’t find it. Though most of it is in Hindi and Marathi, every part of the documentary is spellbinding and makes one deeply sad and furious. An English voiceover version must be made available.
Part of a description of the documentary:
“At the same time, it stands apart, like a pillar in the garbage of a country we are currently living in, pointing out again and again that nothing is right in the Indian polity and society, trying to trace the reason why nothing is right and finding none at the end of it except the absence of hope – for the Dalits as a solid whole and Dalits as small entities – manual scavengers, daily labour, construction workers and so on.
Then he covers the victimization and merciless yet diabolic killing of innocent Muslims, he covers people who have dedicated their lives to establish and reinstate a secular India such as Narayan Dabholkar, Govind Pansare and M.M. Kalburgi, for students like Rohith Vemula and Kanhaiya who instead of researching for their Ph.D. are forced either to draw attention to their cause for justice and equality by committing suicide or fight for their rights granted by the Indian Constitution framed by Babasaheb Ambedkar, their guru, their mentor, their God.” https://scroll.in/reel/919132/watch-anand-patwardhans-award-winning-documentary-reason-is-on-youtube
Was reading this am about Burkina Faso. And most likely many other places in Africa have a similar scenario. Hardly bears thinking about.
Awful. I feel ashamed complaining about our relatively minor inconveniences.
Yeah.
Our daughter had been teaching English at the American Embassy School in New Delhi until just ten days ago, when she caught the last plane out–to Singapore and then SF, after the administration closed the school till April 20. She’s been teaching online. Most of the faculty are still there in lockdown, and the school in unlikely now to reopen the campus now. She fortunate in that the school will pay for her apartment to be packed up and her belongings shipped to the US.
Beyond the great tragedy of the many thousands of migrant workers who are homeless without their jobs, there is the equally ominous plight of the poor who do have homes. What many of them lack nonetheless is running water, so following an adequ
ate hygiene regime is impossible for millions, and, even worse, the medical infrastructure is terribly shaky. So far, as of today, there is a total of 1,723 confirmed infections across the country. The lockdown there is the largest in the world, restricting 1.3 billion people.
I’ve added an Indian doctor’s quote to that effect, as well as two links to articles about the crisis certain to come. It’s good that your daughter managed to get out.
Amen to that!
A government that has sent missions to Mars and Moon and manages the largest Medicare system in the world, builds record breaking constructions of hydroelectric projects like Polavaram, encourages record breaking numbers of women going to school, has first rate higher education system in its IIts, manages a weaponry system quite adequately etc. etc.. is indeed disrespectful of modern science. Thank you very much. A critic without a name is indeed self-respecting person.
So sad.
The poor and displaced will suffer terribly all over the world. Most wealthy nations are barely able to cope with their own Covid 19 cases. Unfortunately, we wont see many compassionate doctors flying to camps, Africa or Brazil