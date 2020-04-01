Coronavirus forces thousands of impoverished Indians to leave cities, walking hundreds of miles to get to their villages

When the coronavirus began spreading, and I hadn’t heard much about India, I thought to myself, “My god, when it gets there it will be a debacle!” I’ve been all over India and love the country, but it’s an incubator just waiting for an injection of virus. The cities are terribly crowded and there’s virtually no opportunity (especially in those cities) to “self-segregate”—especially for the poor who are often jammed together in shantytowns. (Even in the country entire families occupy small spaces, often one room.)

And since many live hand to mouth, a shutdown of commerce would lead to starvation. To this add the sub-par medical care, with even that completely unavailable to the impoverished, i.e., most of the populace. Finally, the nature of the country, with a lot of independent people who have only the bare essentials (India is the world’s largest democracy) means that a draconian lockdown à la China is unlikely to work.

Well, Covid-19 has struck India, there was a government lockdown of commerce, and that had a result I didn’t foresee: mass migration of the poor out of the cities in a desperate attempt to reach their home villages. As the article below notes, this is migration almost on the scale of the Partition: when Pakistan was created and the Muslims in India migrated to their new country, while the Hindus in Pakistan went south to India. The only difference is that the 1947 migration was larger, and a lot of people of different religions were slaughtering each other.

It will break your heart to look at the pictures in this Associated Press article (click on the link):

An excerpt (the story is mostly pictures, and that’s pretty much what we need to see to comprehend the disaster in progress):

Over the past week, India’s migrant workers — the mainstay of the country’s labor force — spilled out of big cities that have been shuttered due to the coronavirus and returned to their villages, sparking fears that the virus could spread to the countryside. It was an exodus unlike anything seen in India since the 1947 Partition, when British colonial rule ended and the subcontinent was split between Hindu-majority India and mostly Muslim Pakistan. India’s 21-day lockdown has effectively kept 1.3 billion people at home for all but essential trips to places like markets or pharmacies. But the world’s largest lockdown has turned into a humanitarian crisis for India’s improvised workforce. They mostly live in squalid housing in congested urban ghettos. But with no daily earnings, no savings, and thus no way to buy food, they must head to their home villages to survive. Train services are suspended, taxis are unaffordable and the hundreds of buses brought to the outskirts of New Delhi to ferry people home lacked enough seats. That leaves walking. The government told India’s top court on Tuesday that 500,000 to 600,000 migrants have walked to their villages from cities. As the crisis worsened, authorities scrambled to arrange transport, shelter and food for them. But it was too late.

Reader John sent me a quote he found on Twitter purportedly from an Indian doctor, though he couldn’t authenticate it. But the sentiments are authentic enough, and let’s remember this when it comes time for us to step up for the poor countries:

Here are some photos from the article, with captions and credits:

This is a familiar sight to those who use buses to travel under normal circumstances; now it’s even worse. And buses are always crowded: NO social distancing:

Many of these people are going to get ill, and they don’t even have a bed to lie down on, much less food or medical care.

To me, this photo says it all:

Reader Enrico called my attention to two new articles on the likelihood of pandemic disasters in poor countries like India (here and here). The first article gives this horrifying fact:

It was called the Spanish influenza, but given the number of Indians it killed, the flu pandemic of 1918-19 should perhaps have carried a different name. Some 18m are thought to have died, or 6% of the country’s population at the time. A century later, with covid-19 lapping at India’s now far more crowded shores, fears are rising that the world’s second-most-populous country could again bear a disproportionate share of the global agony.

Eighteen million deaths in India! Imagine what could happen now. . . .