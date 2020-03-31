Reader Merilee sent some of us the link to this “bird opera”, which is really lovely, using birdsongs as the voices in the Mozart opera “The Magic Flute”.

Here are the notes from ShakeUp music. You’ll have to click below to get to the Vimeo site.

ShakeUp Music recomposed The Magic Flute Papageno/Papagena Duet into a colorful Mozart bird aria. Listen to an audiovisual Twitterstorm performed by our feathered fellows. Follow us on Vimeo

Facebook: facebook.com/ShakeUpMusic/

or YouTube: youtu.be/IMXD4h5w8D8

To see an original Mozart performance with Homo sapiens, go here.

My only issue is that there are no ducks. They could have ended the piece with one loud and rousing “QUACK”!