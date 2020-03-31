Reader Merilee sent some of us the link to this “bird opera”, which is really lovely, using birdsongs as the voices in the Mozart opera “The Magic Flute”.
Here are the notes from ShakeUp music. You’ll have to click below to get to the Vimeo site.
ShakeUp Music recomposed The Magic Flute Papageno/Papagena Duet into a colorful Mozart bird aria. Listen to an audiovisual Twitterstorm performed by our feathered fellows.
To see an original Mozart performance with Homo sapiens, go here.
My only issue is that there are no ducks. They could have ended the piece with one loud and rousing “QUACK”!
I’ve always loved this aria, human or boid. I sat next to a woman at the Canadian Opera Co. in Toronto a few years ago who had recently seen a Magic Flute in Ottawa. Apparently when Pappageno started in with his pa-pa-pa-pa some slightly crazy young woman up in the top balcony over the stage started pa-pa-pa-paing back and hanging over the balcony. She had to be dragged back up. Poor stage Pappageno…
Be sure to watch the credits at the end🤓
… Morpork? Is THAT what that is? A bird?
As in Terry Pratchett’s Ankh Morpork?
That was lovely! I am cheered by this. Thank you
merilee and Jerry.
Delightful!!! Thank you so much-
The video portion is BUSY – I’m dizzy from watching it
Great stuff, Spring and Birds.
Thanks, this brought a big smile.
I assume you have a copy of Peter and the Wolf? Major duck role there.