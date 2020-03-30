Southern churches pack bodies in during the pandemic; Liberty University reopens with students on campus

On the evening news last night, NBC reported that churches in the South were packing in the flocks (hastening their slaughter, I guess), in defiance of social-distancing regulations. They interviewed one of the preachers urging his flock to assemble to find togetherness, salvation, and (indirectly) the means to a hasty exist via viral contagion. The preacher said something like, “”The church is not a non-essential. It is the most essential thing right now.”

Yeah, right. I wonder if you gave the parishioners a choice between being able to go to church for a few months, with no science being done, or leaving the churches empty and allowing scientists and healthcare workers to do their thing, which would they choose? Anybody who’s not insane would clearly realize that the most essential thing now is epidemiology, science, and scientific medicine. Nevertheless, the megachurches are filling up: a recipe for disaster.

Read and weep (from Bloomberg):

Excerpts are indented:

In Louisiana, which has seen a spike in cases and has a shelter-in-place order, the Life Tabernacle Church in the town of Central held services at 10 a.m. More than 550 parishioners attended, about half as many as the week before, pastor Tony Spell told a local news reporter. His state’s governor raised alarms Sunday that hospitals in nearby New Orleans could run out of capacity for breathing machines within a week as the state’s coronavirus death toll has climbed to the fourth-highest in the country. “We’re on a trajectory right now where we’ll not be able to deliver the care that people need when they need it,” Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” Edwards, who has limited public gatherings to 50 or under, last week urged “all faith leaders to heed this directive”

According to the article, this kind of insanity is also afflicting Ohio and Florida. In fact, it is insanity of a kind, for here we see faith clearly in conflict with facts, and, of course, faith wins:

Pastor Spell told local news outlet NBC15 earlier this month that he didn’t believe his congregation was in danger of infection. “It’s not a concern,” he said. “The virus, we believe, is politically motivated. We hold our religious rights dear and we are going to assemble no matter what someone says.” The church did not respond to request for comment.

How can a virus be politically motivated? Are there red ones and blue ones? Or does he mean that the advice of scientists and doctors was politically motivated? That’s doubly crazy.

It gets worse: some think that going to church makes them immune to infection—but only within the church walls:

The River Church in Tampa, Florida, also held services this Sunday. Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne posted a livestream of the services on YouTube, showing the sizable crowd. Howard-Browne said attendees were practicing “social distancing, or whatever” though the crowd appeared to be dense. “We are not a non-essential service,” Howard-Browne said during the service. “You’re probably going to get infected at some other place, not here.” The pastor condemned scientific reports about the virus and said that the pandemic was of less concern than the flu, a view that medical experts have disputed. The church did not respond to a request for comment.

Isn’t God empathic enough to recognize that it’s okay to worship him from home? There are online services, you know. And note the conflict between faith and fact again, belying theologians’ claims that religion is not at war with science. Well, now it’s at war with a virus, and faith won’t beat that virus. Science will.

Finally, preachers are arguing that they have a right to assemble in violation of regulations because it’s the First Amendment, Jake:

Solid Rock Church in Lebanon, Ohio, with 3,500 members by one recent count, held services Sunday in defiance of a letter from the local health department urging it not to meet, according to a local news report. The church, in a statement, cited its first amendment right to religious assembly.

No, this is a case where religious freedom must bow to the good of the greater society. Those parishioners who get infected in God’s House are going to leave and infect people who aren’t Solid Rock Baptists. Your right to assemble stops at the point where assembling can spread contagion to the entire community.

At any rate, this all demonstrates how religion infects everything, and puts the lie to the claim that “true” faith cannot be in conflict with science. The only way that would be the case is if churches like Solid Rock and River Church didn’t represent “true” faiths. But try telling that to the sheep being led to slaughter.

Meanwhile, in Lynchburg, Virginia, Jerry Falwell, Jr., decided to reopen the conservative and religious Liberty University (founded by his dad Jerry Falwell) after spring break, bringing students and faculty back to campus. Read about it in this New York Times article.

1900 Liberty students came back to campus last week, but 800 have already left (four who were from New York, including one who was running a fever and had a cough, were sent back home). And the school physician, one Dr. Thomas Eppes, Jr., refuses to give Falwell advice to close the school. That’s because Eppes is infected with a different virus: the God virus:

For critical weeks in January and February, the nation’s far right dismissed the seriousness of the pandemic. Mr. Falwell derided it as an “overreaction” driven by liberal desires to damage Mr. Trump. Though the current crisis would appear epidemiological in nature, Dr. Eppes said he saw it as a reflection of “the political divide.” “If Liberty sneezes, there are people who don’t like the fact that Liberty sneezed,” he said in an interview. “Mr. Falwell called me to listen to a view that wasn’t exactly his. Great leaders do that type of thing.”

Great leaders? In the meantime, the “regular” citizens of Lynchburg are described as “furious”. They don’t want to die. Falwell had earlier assured the mayor that the school would remained closed, but changed his mind (did he get a message from God?). And now Falwell is crying that he’s persecuted because the school is conservative and Christian:

“We think it’s irresponsible for so many universities to just say ‘closed, you can’t come back,’ push the problem off on other communities and sit there in their ivory towers,” Mr. Falwell said on Wednesday on a radio show hosted by Todd Starnes, a far-right conspiracy theorist. “We’re conservative, we’re Christian, and therefore we’re being attacked,” he said. Michael Gillette, a former mayor of Lynchburg and a bioethicist now working with its hospitals on rationing scarce ventilators, disagrees.

“To argue that criticism of Liberty is based on political bias is unfounded and unreasonable,” he said. “Liberty just did not take this threat as seriously as others have.” Again we have a conflict between what science says and what conservative Christians say. They cry political persecution, but surely it goes beyond that, because plenty of conservatives who aren’t religious loons are taking the pandemic very seriously. Finally, the students aren’t going to get full tuition refunds if they leave (they get a $1000 rebate). Some parents of Liberty students, as well as at least one professor, have begged Falwell to close the school. The paper says that his refusal to do so is a mystery. All of this has left even his critics scratching their heads. “It’s honestly hard to figure out what his motives are,” Mr. Best, the student who wrote the Facebook post, said in an interview. “If he had purely political motives, he’s being way more conservative than even Trump is being right now. Trump is at least allowing doctors to say their piece. Jerry is not. It kind of shocks me at this point.” Well, maybe the motives aren’t just political but religious as well. Maybe God has told Falwell to open the campus, for spreading the Word is more important than making some students sick. After all, they’re young and resilient. In the meantime, the students are flouting local regulations and the area’s medical facilities are ill prepared: On campus, the administration says it is adhering to Virginia’s public health mandates, but students are flouting them. While security guards appear to be enforcing state advisories requiring a six-foot distance from others and gatherings of no more than 10 people, students are still assembling in closer proximity to eat, play sports, study and use dormitory restrooms. Decals slapped on furniture that say “Closed for Social Distancing” have wound up on laptops and car bumpers. Study tables are farther apart, but shared computer terminals remain. While some students are trying to adhere to social distancing guidelines, they live in group houses, pile onto city buses and crowd the few businesses that remain open in Lynchburg. . . . Lynchburg is particularly ill-prepared to become a hot spot. Hospitals in the region have a total of 1,174 beds, only 55 of them intensive care, according to a recent analysis by the Harvard Global Health Institute. Those must serve 217,000 adults, nearly 50,000 of whom are 65 or older. Tests for the coronavirus remain in short supply. The students are young, so I blame what’s going to happen—and it will happen if viruses behave the way they’re supposed to—on Falwell and the campus doctor. If there are any deaths, put them at Falwell’s door. But he’ll just shift the blame to the Big Man in the Sky—the man whose will is inscrutable.

