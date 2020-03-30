Southern churches pack bodies in during the pandemic; Liberty University reopens with students on campus

On the evening news last night, NBC reported that churches in the South were packing in the flocks (hastening their slaughter, I guess), in defiance of social-distancing regulations. They interviewed one of the preachers urging his flock to assemble to find togetherness, salvation, and (indirectly) the means to a hasty exist via viral contagion. The preacher said something like, “”The church is not a non-essential. It is the most essential thing right now.”
Yeah, right. I wonder if you gave the parishioners a choice between being able to go to church for a few months, with no science being done, or leaving the churches empty and allowing scientists and healthcare workers to do their thing, which would they choose? Anybody who’s not insane would clearly realize that the most essential thing now is epidemiology, science, and scientific medicine. Nevertheless, the megachurches are filling up: a recipe for disaster.
Read and weep (from Bloomberg):
Excerpts are indented:
In Louisiana, which has seen a spike in cases and has a shelter-in-place order, the Life Tabernacle Church in the town of Central held services at 10 a.m. More than 550 parishioners attended, about half as many as the week before, pastor Tony Spell told a local news reporter.
His state’s governor raised alarms Sunday that hospitals in nearby New Orleans could run out of capacity for breathing machines within a week as the state’s coronavirus death toll has climbed to the fourth-highest in the country. “We’re on a trajectory right now where we’ll not be able to deliver the care that people need when they need it,” Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” Edwards, who has limited public gatherings to 50 or under, last week urged “all faith leaders to heed this directive”
According to the article, this kind of insanity is also afflicting Ohio and Florida. In fact, it is insanity of a kind, for here we see faith clearly in conflict with facts, and, of course, faith wins:
Pastor Spell told local news outlet NBC15 earlier this month that he didn’t believe his congregation was in danger of infection. “It’s not a concern,” he said. “The virus, we believe, is politically motivated. We hold our religious rights dear and we are going to assemble no matter what someone says.” The church did not respond to request for comment.
How can a virus be politically motivated? Are there red ones and blue ones? Or does he mean that the advice of scientists and doctors was politically motivated? That’s doubly crazy.
It gets worse: some think that going to church makes them immune to infection—but only within the church walls:
The River Church in Tampa, Florida, also held services this Sunday. Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne posted a livestream of the services on YouTube, showing the sizable crowd. Howard-Browne said attendees were practicing “social distancing, or whatever” though the crowd appeared to be dense.
“We are not a non-essential service,” Howard-Browne said during the service. “You’re probably going to get infected at some other place, not here.”
The pastor condemned scientific reports about the virus and said that the pandemic was of less concern than the flu, a view that medical experts have disputed. The church did not respond to a request for comment.
Isn’t God empathic enough to recognize that it’s okay to worship him from home? There are online services, you know. And note the conflict between faith and fact again, belying theologians’ claims that religion is not at war with science. Well, now it’s at war with a virus, and faith won’t beat that virus. Science will.
Finally, preachers are arguing that they have a right to assemble in violation of regulations because it’s the First Amendment, Jake:
Solid Rock Church in Lebanon, Ohio, with 3,500 members by one recent count, held services Sunday in defiance of a letter from the local health department urging it not to meet, according to a local news report. The church, in a statement, cited its first amendment right to religious assembly.
No, this is a case where religious freedom must bow to the good of the greater society. Those parishioners who get infected in God’s House are going to leave and infect people who aren’t Solid Rock Baptists. Your right to assemble stops at the point where assembling can spread contagion to the entire community.
At any rate, this all demonstrates how religion infects everything, and puts the lie to the claim that “true” faith cannot be in conflict with science. The only way that would be the case is if churches like Solid Rock and River Church didn’t represent “true” faiths. But try telling that to the sheep being led to slaughter.
Meanwhile, in Lynchburg, Virginia, Jerry Falwell, Jr., decided to reopen the conservative and religious Liberty University (founded by his dad Jerry Falwell) after spring break, bringing students and faculty back to campus. Read about it in this New York Times article.
1900 Liberty students came back to campus last week, but 800 have already left (four who were from New York, including one who was running a fever and had a cough, were sent back home). And the school physician, one Dr. Thomas Eppes, Jr., refuses to give Falwell advice to close the school. That’s because Eppes is infected with a different virus: the God virus:
For critical weeks in January and February, the nation’s far right dismissed the seriousness of the pandemic. Mr. Falwell derided it as an “overreaction” driven by liberal desires to damage Mr. Trump.
Though the current crisis would appear epidemiological in nature, Dr. Eppes said he saw it as a reflection of “the political divide.”
“If Liberty sneezes, there are people who don’t like the fact that Liberty sneezed,” he said in an interview. “Mr. Falwell called me to listen to a view that wasn’t exactly his. Great leaders do that type of thing.”
Great leaders? In the meantime, the “regular” citizens of Lynchburg are described as “furious”. They don’t want to die. Falwell had earlier assured the mayor that the school would remained closed, but changed his mind (did he get a message from God?). And now Falwell is crying that he’s persecuted because the school is conservative and Christian:
“We think it’s irresponsible for so many universities to just say ‘closed, you can’t come back,’ push the problem off on other communities and sit there in their ivory towers,” Mr. Falwell said on Wednesday on a radio show hosted by Todd Starnes, a far-right conspiracy theorist.
“We’re conservative, we’re Christian, and therefore we’re being attacked,” he said.
Michael Gillette, a former mayor of Lynchburg and a bioethicist now working with its hospitals on rationing scarce ventilators, disagrees.
“To argue that criticism of Liberty is based on political bias is unfounded and unreasonable,” he said. “Liberty just did not take this threat as seriously as others have.”
Again we have a conflict between what science says and what conservative Christians say. They cry political persecution, but surely it goes beyond that, because plenty of conservatives who aren’t religious loons are taking the pandemic very seriously.
Finally, the students aren’t going to get full tuition refunds if they leave (they get a $1000 rebate). Some parents of Liberty students, as well as at least one professor, have begged Falwell to close the school. The paper says that his refusal to do so is a mystery.
All of this has left even his critics scratching their heads.
“It’s honestly hard to figure out what his motives are,” Mr. Best, the student who wrote the Facebook post, said in an interview. “If he had purely political motives, he’s being way more conservative than even Trump is being right now. Trump is at least allowing doctors to say their piece. Jerry is not. It kind of shocks me at this point.”
Well, maybe the motives aren’t just political but religious as well. Maybe God has told Falwell to open the campus, for spreading the Word is more important than making some students sick. After all, they’re young and resilient. In the meantime, the students are flouting local regulations and the area’s medical facilities are ill prepared:
On campus, the administration says it is adhering to Virginia’s public health mandates, but students are flouting them. While security guards appear to be enforcing state advisories requiring a six-foot distance from others and gatherings of no more than 10 people, students are still assembling in closer proximity to eat, play sports, study and use dormitory restrooms. Decals slapped on furniture that say “Closed for Social Distancing” have wound up on laptops and car bumpers. Study tables are farther apart, but shared computer terminals remain. While some students are trying to adhere to social distancing guidelines, they live in group houses, pile onto city buses and crowd the few businesses that remain open in Lynchburg.
. . . Lynchburg is particularly ill-prepared to become a hot spot. Hospitals in the region have a total of 1,174 beds, only 55 of them intensive care, according to a recent analysis by the Harvard Global Health Institute. Those must serve 217,000 adults, nearly 50,000 of whom are 65 or older. Tests for the coronavirus remain in short supply.
The students are young, so I blame what’s going to happen—and it will happen if viruses behave the way they’re supposed to—on Falwell and the campus doctor. If there are any deaths, put them at Falwell’s door. But he’ll just shift the blame to the Big Man in the Sky—the man whose will is inscrutable.
Isn’t God empathic enough to recognize that it’s okay to worship him from home? There are online services, you know.
Online attendance isn’t going to be so high, and you can’t pass the collection plate as effectively. I think if you could convince the preachers that they wouldn’t take a revenue hit & lose devotees if they went online, they would suddenly have a change of heart on quarantines. As Jesus pointed out, you can only serve either God or Mammon, and Chri$$$tianity has been cashing out since the Middle Ages.
If the religious leaders, parishoners and faithful become infected with Corona, they will no doubt call for the best possible medical treatment. If they should not receive it (keyword triage), they or their relatives or will most likely complain bitterly about the evil doctors and scientists.
Alternately, it will give some control groups to epidemiologists. In order to better appreciate different factors, it’s important to compare experimental (following advices) and control (following faith) groups.
The issue over the churches is a reflection of the wider culture wars that still rage even during a pandemic. The right wing, dominated by the conservative religious, have long held a distrust of what government tells them. Of course, Trump stoked this. Since the government has told them of the dangers of the virus, the conservatives are automatically skeptical. With their anti-science tendencies it doesn’t take much for them to dismiss what the government scientists say.
Today, the Atlantic posted three interrelated articles on this topic. The first by McCay Coppins provides some anecdotes on how right wingers distrust government and will not accept what it says. The second is by noted political theorist Francis Fukuyama. He presents a scholarly analysis of how trust in government determines in large measure how societies responds to crises such as the current one. He notes that “the United States today faces a crisis of political trust. Trump’s base—the 35–40 percent of the population that will support him no matter what—has been fed a diet of conspiracy stories for the past four years concerning the “deep state,” and taught to distrust expertise that does not actively support the president.” Finally, historian Lawrence Glickman traces the roots of conservative anti-government sentiment back to the New Deal. The conservative rhetoric then as now is that government intrudes too much in the lives of people. And what can be more intrusive than the government telling people to stay at home and shut their businesses?
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2020/03/social-distancing-culture/609019/
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/03/thing-determines-how-well-countries-respond-coronavirus/609025/
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/03/conservative-campaign-security/608986/
So, perhaps we should not be surprised that many of the religious still flock to their churches. Religious fervor combined with an anti-government ideology provides them with the rationale to risk their lives. Even the deaths of many of their friends and relatives are unlikely to change their minds.
The dismal testing in the US might be the cause of the US becoming the worst CoVID 19 country in the world (while on paper it was the ‘best prepared’).
The dismal testing is the result of a chain of unlucky and incompetent (if not some irresponsible malice) ‘events’ that one would think one could only find in a comedy film.
From the Netherlands (where this dangerous ‘herd immunity’ approach was only recently abandoned) we get some very worrying news, confirming our worst suspicions:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-03-28/dutch-hospital-workers-show-insidious-nature-of-coronavirus
But still, Canadians’ 2 deaths per million population is 4 times better than USians’ 8.
Those numbers are far more meaningful, especially now, than anything involving the number of verified infections.
And they are independent of the population size, and will do nothing but increase with time for all countries.
However, the “4 times” could change a lot, especially since it came here a bit later maybe than to US.
“But still, Canadians’ 2 deaths per million population is 4 times better than USians’ 8.”
That number doesn’t really say anything about mortality. To determine how lethal a virus is, the denominator should not be the entire population but rather the population of infected people.
I did not say it had anything to do with the mortality rate of the virus.
I replied to the original poster, who certainly seemed to be raising the topic of the relative effectiveness of the steps taken by the two countries, the relative environments and health systems of them as well.
So it is not only related to the mortality rates in the two countries, it is exactly that number at the present time, modulo the accuracy of the data.
The number will become vastly larger for both countries in the next few months. Living in Canada I hope the ratio goes from 4 up to 40, by us doing better, not US doing worse. But that’s out of the question. As I implied, the 4 ratio will most likely decrease somewhat IMO.
And both will be much worse than the numbers for Norway and Germany. Universal health care and concern for the elderly, anyone??
“The pastor … said that the pandemic was of less concern than the flu.”
NUMBER OF DEATHS PER 10,000 PEOPLE INFECTED:
@wine flu pandemic(2009)……….2
Seasonal flu………………….10
Hong Kong flu (1968-9)…………50
1918 pandemic…………………200
EARLY ESTIMATE FOR CORONAVIRUS??..340
Elsewhere:
Sars(2002-4) GLOBAL!……1,500
Mers(?2018, Middle East)..3,430
So 34 deaths is of less concern than 1 death if it means any trouble for Drumpf, does it Mr. God-flogger??
IN 1968 I was temporarily living in Hyde Park (Chicago, where famous people like Obama and Jerry Coyne have lived and worked). I got that Hong Kong flu from work, my wife and then my 2-year old boy and 1 year old girl all caught it. Now it feels scarier than then looking at that number, but it was no fun. So I got the others, hopefully accurate.
One important fact when looking at coronavirus vs. flu :
Vaccine- flu has one. Corona virus no.
So all those deaths from flu underestimate the mortality of flu.
Your numbers seem accurate. We now know the mortality rate for this coronavirus ranges from about 0.25% to about 3% depending on locale.
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/6/20-0233_article
What just might get thru their thick skulls are the issues of accreditation, insurance claims, and opening themselves up to lawsuits. Maybe that will get them too backtrack.
Rod Dreher, an Orthodox Christian, writes about this same topic and is worth reading…one of the big churches is his home town. Apparently, many of these churches are Pentecostal.
https://www.theamericanconservative.com/dreher/coronavirus-christians-who-make-christians-look-bad/
BTW, it’s not just the religious who are flouting this, as we know. In Dallas parks and trails may be closed because people (including many, many young people) are not maintaining social distance.
https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/coronavirus/dallas-threatens-park-closures-if-residents-dont-adhere-to-social-distancing/2341572/
It is true that religion is not the only source of irresponsible behavior.
Here in Germany Merkel’s approval rating has shot up to 79%. I am glad to live in a country where the government can be trusted. (Trump’s approval rating here was around 13% late last year — and that was before he was caught trying to steal that vaccine.)
Choir practice turns fatal.
Richard Read,LA Times, March 29, 2020
Sad but it’s an object lesson not a comeuppance; this occurred before the restrictions on groups meeting were in place. From the article you cited;
Goes to show that COVID-19 isn’t the only mass contagion. This seems evidence that there’s a religiously induced mass delusional disorder, or folie à plusieurs, loosed upon the land as well.
Hope that, if and when these folks get really sick, they seek relief in revival tents rather than hog the limited bed-space available in make-shift hospitals employing our scarce supply of ventilators.
Apparently as of Friday, a dozen Liberty U students have symptoms of COVID. Cause and Effect much?
Well, they may want to consider this:
From ProPublica:
People With Intellectual Disabilities May Be Denied Lifesaving Care Under These Plans as Coronavirus Spreads
Disaster preparedness plans in Washington and Alabama say people with cognitive issues are a lower priority for lifesaving treatment.
Where are your Sophisticated Theologians now, the ones who complain we non-believers always present a caricature of the religious?