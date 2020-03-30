Monday: Hili dialogue

Well, one more day until this wretched month is behind us: it’s Monday, March 30, 2020, and it’s both National Hot Chicken Day and National Turkey Neck Soup Day. It’s also National Doctors Day, Pencil Day, (“on today’s date in 1858, the United States Patent and Trademark Office granted Hyman Lipman the first patent for a modern pencil with an attached eraser”), and Take a Walk in the Park Day.

Here’s the first pencil-with-eraser patent. Lipman also invented the envelope with adhesive on it, and also the blank postcard:

News of the day: Again, depressing. At least Trump has admitted the obvious, extending the social-distancing guidelines until the end of April. So much for the “beautiful” packing of the pews on Easter! But deaths in New York State are now over 1000, the virus continues its onslaught, and Anthony Fauci has floated the possibility of 200,000 coronavirus deaths in the U.S. In Australia, a physicist trying to invent a device that would sound an alarm if you were about to touch your face has been hospitalized after getting four magnets stuck up his nose. (h/t Jeremy).

Meanwhile, we’re doing our best to cope, even with a parallel onslaught of desk weasels:

Day seven of lockdown, and all hope of getting any work done has now vanished, partly due to a widespread influx of highly distracting desk weasels… pic.twitter.com/OAy2WatmVi — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) March 30, 2020

Stuff that happened on March 30 include:

1818 – Physicist Augustin Fresnel reads a memoir on optical rotation to the French Academy of Sciences, reporting that when polarized light is “depolarized” by a Fresnel rhomb, its properties are preserved in any subsequent passage through an optically-rotating crystal or liquid.

1842 – Ether anesthesia is used for the first time, in an operation by the American surgeon Dr. Crawford Long.

This was the removal of two small tumors from a student, James Venable, who participated in one of the many “ether parties” that people had then. Long noticed that when the stoned patients staggered about, they felt no pain when they bumped themselves.

1867 – Alaska is purchased from Russia for $7.2 million, about 2-cent/acre ($4.19/km²), by United States Secretary of State William H. Seward.

1899 – German Society of Chemistry issues an invitation to other national scientific organizations to appoint delegates to the International Committee on Atomic Weights.

1944 – Out of 795 Lancasters, Halifaxes and Mosquitos sent to attack Nuremberg, 95 bombers do not return, making it the largest RAF Bomber Command loss of the war.

Here’s a refurbished and reflown Lancaster PA474 (foreground), along with a fighter (Hurricane LF363):

1959 – Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama, flees Tibet for India.

1981 – U.S. President Ronald Reagan is shot in the chest outside a Washington, D.C., hotel by John Hinckley, Jr.; three others are wounded in the same incident.

2017 – SpaceX conducts the world’s first reflight of an orbital class rocket.[10][11]

Notables born on this day include:

1135 – Maimonides, Spanish rabbi and philosopher (April 6 also proposed, d. 1204)

1746 – Francisco Goya, Spanish-French painter and sculptor (d. 1828)

1844 – Paul Verlaine, French poet (d. 1896)

1853 – Vincent van Gogh, Dutch-French painter and illustrator (d. 1890)

1914 – Sonny Boy Williamson I, American singer-songwriter and harmonica player (d. 1948)

1937 – Warren Beatty, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1945 – Eric Clapton, English guitarist and singer-songwriter

1968 – Celine Dion, Canadian singer-songwriter

Clapton turns 75 today. Here’s a live rendition, with a terrific solo, of his most famous song, and, to my mind, the best rock song ever (until it gets to the slow part). This is from the Madison Square Garden concert of 1999.

Here’s a nice painting by Goya, “Riña de Gatos” (Cat Fight):

Those who ceased to function on March 30 include:

1840 – Beau Brummell, English-French fashion designer (b. 1778)

1966 – Maxfield Parrish, American painter and illustrator (b. 1870)

1986 – James Cagney, American actor and dancer (b. 1899)

2013 – Phil Ramone, South African-American songwriter and producer, co-founded A & R Recording (b. 1934)

And a lovely Maxfield Parrish illustration for a children’s book:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Szaron continue their wary detente:

Szaron: You don’t have to walk by so cautiously. Hili: I don’t trust you.

In Polish:

Szaron: Nie musisz tak ostrożnie przechodzić.

Hili: Nie ufam ci.

There’s a new but blurry photo of Szron that’s captioned “Szaron – sofista,” which means “Szaron, Sophist.” He’s also on the sofa.

From Facebook. They may be coming, but they’re susceptible to infection:

From Nicole:

Retweeted by Queen Titania. Is this a new spoofer along the lines of McGrath and Elfwick?

"If it wasn’t for the celebrities out there putting themselves on the front line this past couple of weeks in the midst of a global crisis, I’m not sure how I would have remained relatively sane," writes @JarvisDuponthttps://t.co/v9LTaaKquf — Spectator USA (@SpectatorUSA) March 27, 2020

I made a tweet with a quote from Godless Mom sent to me by reader Barry:

“The invisible and the non-existent look very much alike.” —Delos McKown pic.twitter.com/BpOVFpzsYW — Jerry Coyne (@Evolutionistrue) March 29, 2020

Two tweets from Heather Hastie. This is a good ad, even better than the famous flower-and-bomb ad used against Barry Goldwater.

Via Ann German. Yep, this is pretty much how those pathetic “press briefings” go:

Tweets from Matthew. The first is one of the better examples of humor during quarantine:

In other news… the cat over the road is called Walter pic.twitter.com/loIHA2J4mH — Sian Cosgrove (@sian_cosgrove) March 29, 2020

I think Paul Krugman has a lack-of-attribution issue here. Matthew says, “Worse. Krugman(or someone) trimmed off the credit that is always underneath Murdoch’s graphs, and the FT logo that was at the top.”

Love to have credit to my work and @FinancialTimes cropped out by a Nobel prize winning economist. I think in economics they call this the free rider problem. https://t.co/Vs5M7HKhpQ — John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) March 29, 2020

The NBC Gang sings the very first rap song. Imagine the time it took to put this together!

Rapper's Delight by Brian Williams of NBC News pic.twitter.com/eeTSWQr4Dp — Ronnie T-Shirts (@ronnietshirts) March 26, 2020

No human could ever be this dextrous a goalkeeper, though I think there’s an own goal in there. . .