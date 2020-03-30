How do we grade in Remote College?

With virtually every American campus (save Liberty University) devoid of students, who are now learning remotely, the issue of how to grade them naturally arises. There have been many solutions that we’ve discussed, and these are the subject of a New York Times piece, prominent in today’s paper edition but hard to find in the online version. Click on the screenshot to read.

The options offered by colleges include these (and others)

Regular letter grades

A choice of regular letter grades or a Pass/Fail (P/F) option with the choice of an option specified in advance by the student

The above, but with letter grades mandated for courses in your major

A right to choose the P/F option after you see what your grade was (this, of course, would lead to grade inflation, as students who got a grade they didn’t like would request a “Pass”)

A “Pass/No Record” system in which you either pass the course and get credit for it or get an “NRC,” which means “no record/covid”. The latter could mean either a fail or a withdrawal, but you wouldn’t get credit for the course. This means that you avoid the stigma of a “fail” because there are other reasons beside poor performance that a student could not complete a course. In some schools the “NRC” would simply not be recorded on your transcript, so you’re not seen as having registered for the course.

This is clearly a very difficult time for colleges, and so I am not drastically opposed to Pass/Fail systems or ones in which you get a choice (but in advance). Similarly, if you have to drop out of a course because of illness of yourself or your family, you don’t have to have that course on your record (often colleges give a “W” for “withdraw” in such cases. But there are two systems that I oppose, neither of which seems to have been adopted by any college, but which are being suggested by the students themselves.

First, the “everyone passes” system. This is known as “universal pass”, and many students are petitioning for it (see the link below as well as my previous post on this issue):

Some universities will still offer the option of letter grades, while others have dropped them altogether. But that’s not good enough for some students, who are seeking a “universal pass” — meaning that nobody would fail, regardless of performance and whether they can continue to take online classes, and that letter grades would be abolished. The idea has acquired petition campaigns on scores of campuses and even an acronym among the cognoscenti: UP.

A version of this is a “pass/no record” system, in which if you fail you get an NRC rather than a fail. In my view, NRC should be reserved for those instances in which students cannot complete their course because of circumstances due to the pandemic, not because they withdrew because they were failing or actually failed and didn’t want that to be recorded.

Second is the even more ludicrous system of “everyone gets an A or an A-“, which University of Texas students are demanding. This shouldn’t be given even a moment’s consideration by colleges, for it causes grade inflation and makes most students look better than they are (unless there’s a note on the transcript to the effect that “During this semester, the University decided to give everyone an A or an A-.”) Even with that note, I object to it.

The problem with both of these systems is that the loss of any system of ranking, be it regular grades or the coarser system of Pass/Fail, reduces the incentive of students to work. I hasten to add that not all students are working for grades or motivated by grades: some don’t care that much about grades but do care about learning. But if you’ve taught college students, you know that many don’t really come to college to learn, but to get a diploma for a job or a certification for a career. Increasingly too, many colleges (and I hasten to except colleges like The University of Chicago) care less about the students learning and more about graduation rates and credentialing. Many students are in college because they are expected to go to college, and once they’re here aren’t that eager to learn about literature, fine arts, or science.

For those students, the threat of a poor grade is a real incentive to work, and that work has to involve learning. To think otherwise is like arguing that people don’t commit crimes simply because they’re nice, not because they’re afraid of the police, the law, and punishment. If you believe the former, read about what happened during the Montreal Police Strike in 1969, something Steve Pinker’s often discussed.

It seems to me, as a petulant ex-teacher, that many students are arguing for “universal pass” and “universal A’s” not as a way to facilitate the learning experience, but to allow them to get by with less work. Here’s one of them quoted in the NYT:

Mr. Polanco, the Dartmouth student arguing for a universal pass policy, said that at schools with semesters, rather than on a quarter system like his, students have already put in several weeks of work, so they wouldn’t pass based on nothing. But even if they were failing before the coronavirus shut down campuses, he said, it shouldn’t matter, and the focus on grades is beside the point. “In reality, we go to school to learn, not really to receive a grade.”

That may be true of Mr. Polanco, but it’s not true of most students (again, I think that schools like mine are an exception: the U of C has a reputation as a school full of nerds who want to study all the time).

It’s a testament to the moxie of professors and administrators that no school I know of has bowed to these student demands. But even if they don’t, there’s another danger lurking. Once colleges see that online learning is possible, it may give them an incentive to expand that to the detriment of interactive, real-time, face-to-face learning, so that even elite colleges may reduce their brick and mortar presence. (I thank Greg for suggesting this possibility.) As Greg wrote me,

Some adminstrations may see this as an opportunity to ditch the buildings and the faculty– their two major costs. As a colleague put it, “All this does is prove that the old model (teaching’ & ‘learning’) was obsolete. I see consolidation of online content & delivery with brutal competition for customers—we’ll be lucky if we re-open.”