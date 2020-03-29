Sunday: Duck report

I believe it’s nesting season, as both of the hens (Honey and Dorothy) have taken to sitting on the ledges of Erman, the building that overlooks Botany Pond. In the meantime, Wingman sits in the pond, viciously expelling any interloper drake who comes by. (They are few now.)

Here’s Dorothy on her customary third-floor perch from yesterday morning:

She wasn’t quacking yesterday, just sitting there placidly and looking out. I suspect they’re scoping out nest sites, but they’re not yet building any, so I’m a bit puzzled.

Closer up:

The bill patterns, with the dot on the right side of her bill, tells you it’s Dorothy. I’m beginning to suspect she’s Honey’s daughter, as they’re almost inseparable.

The other side of Dorothy’s bill, also matching what we’ve seen before:

And a view from below:

Last year Honey nested on the third floor on the fourth window from the right. Yesterday afternoon she was sitting right below that window, on the second floor.

A bit closer:

The bill markings, which I discerned only after I downloaded and enlarged the picture, show that this is undoubtedly Honey.

And it’s also Honey from the right side. She looks plump and healthy, and I hope she’s pondering a nest site. I can handle two broods this summer.