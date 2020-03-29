Readers’ wildlife photos: Duck O’ the Day

From now on, every Sunday’s wildlife photos will comprise ducks, for evolutionist John Avise has kindly offered to send weekly allotments of duck photos to get us through the pandemic. Each Sunday will feature one species of duck, and your job is to guess the species. I will put the correct answer below the fold, along with an interesting Fact About That Duck.

This will give you a chance, during our joint quarantine, to learn some of the many species of this awesome group, and to see their pervasive sexual dimorphism. John has about 21 species of North American duck, so that should keep us occupied for 5 months, and (knock on wood) perhaps the pandemic will have abated by then.

Here’s the Duck O’ the Day. What species is it? (Answer and fact below the fold.)

Duck O’ the Day: The Lesser Scaup (Aythya affinis)

John’s Duck Fact:

This “diving duck” feeds by surface-diving and then swimming underwater, often in open bays. In winter, they sometimes congregate on the surface in large flocks called “flotillas”.