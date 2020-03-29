Paul Simon sings in isolation

I sense a new series coming on: musicians playing in self-quarantine (see the recent post on An die Freude). Here’s Paul Simon singing one of his best songs. Yes, the voice is a far cry from the old days, but take the will for the deed.

Reader Tom Czarny, who sent this, comments:

I wept listening to this. Suddenly, unbeckoned, I was in tears. I usually don’t do that sort of thing. This song meant a great deal to me as a young man in 1973, but to hear Simon sing it again alone in some unknown, empty space under this lowering cloud of pandemic just opened the floodgates. Hope to talk to you again on the other side of all this.