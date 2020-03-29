Jonathan Chait: the Trump Bump is temporary

Lately, Trump’s behavior relative to the pandemic has not only not been Presidential, but positively puerile. He’s trying to deny New York the ventilators it needs, he’s dissing CEOs, and—what really irks me—he’s threatening to punish states whose governors don’t toady to him. What kind of leadership is that? And yet we know that his approval rating has risen to about 50%—the highest since he’s been elected.
That “bump” depressed me, making me worry that he’ll be reelected—and shame on our country if, after four years of his insanity, they allow it to continue—but Jon Chait at New York Magazine feels otherwise. The title of his piece says it all, but click the screenshot to read.
Chait thinks the bump is temporary because all leaders get a bounce when there’s a national crisis. Further, Trump’s Bump is much smaller than those enjoyed by other leaders, including Boorish Johnson, Emmanuel Macron, and the Italian government. Chait puts an optimistic spin (for us Democrats) on it:
Against a backdrop where every leader is enjoying soaring, almost rapturous levels of public approval, Trump’s step up to almost 50 percent approval should be seen not as good news, but as a devastating political indictment of his leadership style. It’s like a Major League Baseball player competing against high schoolers and hitting 0.280.
What’s as bad as Trump trying to force governors to kowtow to him is his implicit promise to end social distancing and restart businesses before any rational person thinks the pandemic is waning, as well as scaling back protective measures sooner in states that support him and have “incredible governors” and “incredible senators”:
It may be true that high-density cities have suffered much faster outbreaks. It is not true, as Trump implies, that the lagging pace of the virus in red states is caused by superior Republican governance. Red states are not identifying patients with coronavirus and putting them in quarantine. They are experiencing the same unchecked community spread as blue states, and while the virus has taken hold more slowly, they are catching up rapidly. As Nate Silver points out, “Nine of the 10 states that have seen the most rapid increase in coronavirus from Monday to Thursday are states that voted for Trump in 2016.”
Trump’s plan to relax social distancing in the states with the lowest levels of reported outbreak — without yet having widespread, fast-working tests in place — is a recipe to extend the outbreak and delay the recovery he craves.
He may well be persuaded to abandon his plans to do so. (Dr. Anthony Fauci is certainly working to dissuade him.) But that leaves open the question of just what Trump will gain by repeatedly promising the country that social distancing will end soon, and the recovery will be rapid. Rather than prepare the country for a long, painful road to return to normal, he has ramped up expectations to a level even a highly competent president would have trouble meeting.
And a bit more optimism:
Trump has conspicuously failed even to pantomime what that kind of leadership looks like. Mostly he talks about other things to blame: China, the Obama administration, various Democratic governors, General Motors, and the supposed (and clearly untrue) fact that “nobody saw this coming.” He said on camera, “I don’t take responsibility at all,” a line that will appear in almost every Democratic ad, because it violates Americans’ most fundamental requirements of their leaders.
Maybe I’ll win my $100 bet (that he won’t be reelected) after all. Truly, I was appalled when Trump was elected, but to see people still praising him when, during a very serious crisis, he’s acting like an out-of-control maniac, makes me very pessimistic for the future of this country. A house divided against itself cannot stand.
And here’s a very good ad for Joe Biden about Trump’s pandemic problem (h/t Heather Hastie):
All of what Chait said here is reasonable. Still, Trump is really, really good at blaming others. There are so many ways he could spin this story to his advantage:
1. He has claimed that it is the job of governors, local governments, hospitals to deal with things in their jurisdictions. Will many regular citizens believe this and blame them instead of Trump?
2. He continues to blame China and other countries for not controlling the virus and letting it spread to the US. This paints the US as a victim which, of course, it is. The Right already hates immigration and the Left hates globalization, both of which feed into his narrative. And, of course, the virus is natural so he can always fall back on the US as just the victim of a natural disaster. How unfair it would be to punish his administration for something it can’t control!
3. Democrats have made the pandemic worse than it would otherwise have been by stoking fears. When presenting this trope, he’ll conveniently ignore whether the fears were justified and focus only on the effects. He will claim that the Dems have prevented the economy recovering: “Our economy would be back to normal by now but for the Dem’s constant message of doom and gloom. When the country should have been rallying around the flag and my leadership, they were un-American in failing to support the people and my glorious efforts to combat this Chinese threat.”
This is without getting into how he portrays the media coverage of the virus as false and unfair to him, or how he intends to delay the election and his leaving office because of the crisis. (I can’t see any way he’s not going to do this.)
I kind of think a lot of people are going to be shocked by the economy regardless of how long the pandemic goes on. This Trump economy was already in bad shape and week in many ways. The extremely low interest rates and very high debt are part of it. The so-called bounce back will be a long time coming.
Well stated, Paul.
There are so many ways for him to spin this. If we get through this fairly unscathed he is going to trumpet that he guided us through the worst thing that ever happened to our country and won. “I saved many lives”.
Then there’s the stimulus check with his name on it. “No President has ever done this before. I wrote a check to every American to help them get through this hard time”.
The sad irony is that the better the outcome of this COVID scenario the better it is for him. And if it gets worse then it’s someone else’s fault.
Deplorable.
So many of we Europeans have a great love of the United States, its people and its culture, and of the central role the USA had seventy years ago in saving the world for democracy, that it makes it difficult to comment upon the man-child who is your president.
We have a similar chump running the UK, and they share all the problems associated with low-intelligence: the need to bluff all the time: a failure to recognise social processes and seeing the world as a series of still photographs. But whereas dim Boris has a sense of humour to slide away from his bad decisions, your president can be quite nasty.
I am so hoping that the virus weakens; for if not, the USA will be severely weakened by the terrible death toll. It is a very long shot but the inequalities may somehow be addressed when the corporations and financial services are brought down.
It’s not weakening at all. There’s a skyscraper-high Wave of Death washing over the USA in slow motion.
Yes and I worry about civil unrest as a result. It’s worrying when we in Canada have been in isolation for weeks with everything shut down and we see all this going on at our southern border. There was an article I read about a Canadian traveling back to Canada from Florida by car. The people in Florida thought he was a chump to obey his government’s request for Canadians to return home but as he got more North he saw how the northern states took it more seriously. There are truly two Americas.
Mr Boris is intelligent and has a grasp of reality, he knows better and is evil.
Mr Trump is not the sharpest knife in the drawer and has no idea about reality. He is not really evil, just a a “useful idiot” as the former KGB would say..
“Mr Trump is … not really evil.”
What’s your definition of evil? He’s not possessed by the Devil if that’s what you mean. What would it take for you to call him evil? What would he have to do?
Boris may be a lot of things (including not always honest), but he really is not dim.
And not a sociopath.
Everything in this country politics wise depends on how you use the media and the internet. Actual action or lack thereof means little. The people are herd animals and Trump is the con man. I would hope Chait knows what he is talking about but would not be putting lots of money on it. Trump started off calling this thing a hoax and later said he knew it was a pandemic all along. His cult is stupid enough to think that makes perfect sense. If the campaign actually ever gets going the democrats should have tons of ads on Trump to make the points. In a normal world they wouldn’t need to do anything. Meanwhile his Supreme Court is doing everything possible to delay outcomes on his past until it will be too late.
They are often even a step behind. As Trump changed his tune from “hoax” to “knew it all along” his supporters were still repeating the “hoax” lie.
I guess they all can’t be stable geniuses ?
Not exactly a silver lining, of course, but tRump’s base is likely to suffer more from the pandemic than the rest of us. Not that the virus cares about anyone’s politics, but these who pretend that this isn’t a problem and those who think Jesus will protect them are will necessarily get sick more often. Maybe this will wake them up. Then again, there are many other things that I thought might wake them up and I’ve now got a history of being wrong on this subject.
Nah. Nothing will wake them up. They are impervious to reality. They simply will refuse to believe it’s true. Once, during the Cold War, my parents had a friend who had a relative over in Canada from the Ukraine. I don’t know how the person travelled here during the Cold War. Perhaps it was at the end when travel was opened up. He took this relative to a grocery store and this relative said it wasn’t real. All the stores with all this food were just for tourists and they didn’t really exist. So, I see this person as similar to these Trump supporters; you can make up whatever you want especially when you’ve been deceived and brain washed for a long time.
You are quite right that the Trump cult (to a large extent one and the same as the religious) is impervious to reality. Although it is the base of the Republican Party, it is not large enough to win the presidential election by itself, especially taking into the consideration the importance of the swing states. When the reality of the nature of the pandemic sinks into minds of those who voted for Trump for non-cultish reasons, many of them may swing to the Democrats. At least, I hope so.
For context: GW Bush’s approval jumped 35+ points right after 9/11.
Yes, the sycophants like to point to the fact he decreed travel restrictions early, in late January. I must admit I was mistaken too. I thought it was a good idea, but that turned out to be wrong. Even travel bans only earn a few hours, or days at best. These days can be precious if combined with other measures, such as testing on a massive scale and early lockdown. But nothing like that happened. Mr Trump spent the better part of six weeks downplaying the seriousness of the pandemic.
I hope the surge in his ratings is indeed due to the ‘rallying to the flag’ in times of trouble, surges which generally subside quickly.
But with Mr Trump one never knows.
I think people’s inability to admit their wrong runs pretty deep. That said, if someone they know and love dies after they have dismissed the threat, I believe it can have a ripple effect.
And even then they will simply say it happened like that all over the world and couldn’t be stopped. They will refuse to admit their government could have saved them.
Mr. Chait’s analysis is reasonable and I think it is the most probable. The unknowns are immense, though. Seven months in American politics is a lifetime.
Yes, and seven months without the ability to have political rallies and conventions can only favor Trump.
Yep. He gets his ugly mug and message in the news every day. Biden is side-lined.
Yes. I think Trump is pretty much in an invincible position. Biden is already out of the picture, and the only media coverage Democrats get at the moment looks like griping, in contrast to Trump’s “positive” message.
The idea that tRump’s bump (hey, I like that – tRump’s bump. Tee Hee) is much smaller than it should be compared to other western leaders, is very reassuring. I say, Biden by a landslide!
One thing I am worried about right now is tRump using this pandemic as an excuse to seize dictatorial powers to cope the national emergency. I liked it better when he and his followers were telling everyone it wasn’t a problem.
Sexual assault allegations are surfacing against Biden. I hope they are not credible.
This allegation of sexual assault goes back to 1993 and was made by one woman. At this time, it is impossible to tell how credible it is. Biden denies it. If other women come forward making similar charges then Biden could be in trouble. There would be a movement within the Democratic Party to dump Biden. This would create utter chaos. If Biden should remain the nominee, I am not sure that the Republicans would use them against him because they would revive the now moribund charges against Trump. All in all, credible allegations against Biden will throw but another wrench in the already bizarre election year, with its impact not currently known.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/mar/28/joe-biden-sexual-assault-allegations-why-has-media-ignored-claims
Dr. Fauci predicts millions of infections and the death toll could be 100,000 or more. When these numbers sink into the American public along with the accompanying economic and psychological devastation, Trump’s popularity should sink. The “bump” will be gone long before Election Day. Still, we need to be vigilant against any attempt by Trump to corrupt or cancel the election. If Biden takes office amidst the ruins, he will face the greatest challenge since FDR took office in 1933. Unfortunately, he is no FDR. Due to his age and health, his selection for vice-president, certainly a woman, is critically important.
https://www.chicagotribune.com/coronavirus/ct-nw-coronavirus-world-updates-20200329-ezdk6zuf3zbibjbdvyslexamne-story.html#nt=oft-Double%20Chain~Flex%20Feature~top-news-curated-chain~fauci-sun-930a~~1~yes-art~curated~curatedpage
This is just a tiny smattering of the BS Trump puts out every day. If a leader responded to a crisis this way in any rational country no one would wait for an election. He would have been booted out by now.
Trump:
Jan. 22: “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China. We have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
Feb 02: “We pretty much shut it down, coming from China.”
Feb 12: “If we test more people then the numbers will go up.”
Feb. 24: “The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA. ”
Feb. 26: “So we’re at the low level. As they get better, we take them off the list, so that we’re going to be pretty soon at only five people.”
Mar 04: “We’re talking about very small numbers in the United States.”
Mar 13: “No, I don’t take responsibility at all.”
Mar 17: “This is a pandemic. I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic.”