Answer to math teaser

Yesterday I posted this math teaser:

128 people came up with answers. I said there were two, depending on where one puts the parentheses in the last equation, but the mathies say that there is a convention: one does the multiplication first, and then the addition. The only trick in the piece was the last line: the kid is wearing two sneakers and holding two cones of whatever that stuff is. (What is it?)

Here is my answer, which I think is correct if you use the “multiply first convention”

6 sneakers = 30, ergo 1 sneaker = 5
Two boys + two sneakers = 20.  Two boys + 10 = 20, ergo one boy = 5
4 cones plus one boy = 13. 4 cones + 5 = 13; ergo 4 cones = 8, so that one cone = 2.

In the last picture, we have one sneaker plus (one boy with two cones and two sneakers) times one cone.
Ergo 5 + (5 + 4 + 10) X 2 is the solution. That is 5 + 19 X 2
Using the multiplication rule first, that works out to 5 + 38 = 43.

If you put the parentheses in the last equation around (sneaker plus boy with cones and sneakers) X cone, you’d get 24 X 2 or 48. But the mathies say that this is wrong under the convention.

So the correct answer is 43. (I hope I didn’t screw up!)

Thyroid Planet was the first to post the correct answer(s) 29 minutes after the contest started, saying “48 or 43”.

  1. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted March 29, 2020 at 8:47 am | Permalink

    Thank you for the recognition, and :

    Well done everyone! I think everyone who posted anything should also get recognition for taking on math problems, I think we all learned something new!

    • JezGrove
      Posted March 29, 2020 at 9:14 am | Permalink

      I certainly did – when you’re told to look carefully before starting, do it!

  2. Jacques Hausser
    Posted March 29, 2020 at 9:31 am | Permalink

    I got 43 too, but I didn’t answer because I was sure I was wrong somewhere: the answer MUST be 42.

  3. darwinwins
    Posted March 29, 2020 at 9:58 am | Permalink

    “What is it?”

    Someone here said it is licorice flavored popcorn. Since the tweet came from England, that would be a good guess. The English love licorice, or liquorice as they spell it.

