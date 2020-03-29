Advice about Covid-19 from a pulmonary critical-care doctor

Reader Rick sent me this video, which I’ve listened to in its entirety (57 minutes). It’s made by Dr. David Price, a critical pulmonary-care specialist at Weill Cornell Hospital in New York City. Usually he deals with all kinds of respiratory ailments, but, as he says, now he’s dealing only with COVID-19 patients. Here Price offers advice, and it’s somewhat reassuring, as the precautions you need are not onerous but are IMPORTANT. Reader Rick added this information.

I found this encouraging. Dr. David Price is a critical care pulmonologist. He does a conference call describing his experience. It’s a long video, but quite valuable. Bottom line: COVID-19 is becoming well understood. If you practice good hand cleanliness procedures and distancing, you have nothing to worry about. Hand to face is the critical path. Spray, rarely. Get into the habit of knowing where your hands are and be sure they are clean. (sanitizer) Wear a mask, not to protect you, but simply to avoid hand to face contact. You don’t need an N-95 mask. Anything will do. Give N-97 to your local hospital. Carry sanitizer with you when you go out. Be friendly and social, just stay 6′ away. Shrink your social circle. You don’t want to be in large groups. Go to the hospital only if you are short of breath. Headache, fever, muscle ache, cough – stay home. Course of the disease is 7 -14 days. Immunity then follows. If you follow the simple rules, you will not get COVID-19. This should be liberating.

Again, I’m not a doctor and so you must make your own judgment about this doctor’s advice. The first 20 minutes of the video are recommendations for general behavior (i.e., wear a mask in public, but only to keep you from touching your face. Price doesn’t mention gloves). From 20-30 minutes in, Price discusses what you should do if you think your’e infected, or if you have a family member who is infected. From 30 minutes to the end, Price deals with general questions.