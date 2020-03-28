How to remove latex gloves without touching the outsides

I’m not a doctor, though the advice not to wear gloves while shopping or going about in public was given to me by my doctor.

Doing grocery shopping while wearing latex gloves (some of my friends use cotton gloves, which doesn’t seem to be any better) is, the doctor said, a waste, for the ultimate object is to avoid getting virus in your eyes, nose, or mouth, usually by touching your face. If you touch your face in the market or on the way home while wearing gloves, you’re just as liable to be infected as if you do it without gloves. More important, glove-wearing doesn’t relieve you of the burden of washing your hands, since you’d have to do that anyway after removing your gloves. That involves touching the outsides of the gloves and thus potentially getting your hands contaminated.

But for those who want to wear gloves and discard them without washing your hands, this video tells you how to do it. That said, even if I did this I’d still wash my hands afterwards. That’s just a quick second line of defense.

Medical workers, of course, have to wear gloves as they can’t wash their hands every two minutes, and they constantly change gloves not to avoid contaminating themselves but infecting other patients. In that case the video below is good practice, but I’m sure they adhere to it already.

As for me, I’ll eschew the gloves until I hear a good reason to wear them. In their place I’m washing my hands after every task that could potentially contaminate them.

Needless to say, I’m not touching other people nor shaking their hands.