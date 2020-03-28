Caturday felid trifecta: Ships’ cats; cats hidden in paintings; and a real ceiling cat

*************

From the site Bright Side we have an artist who creates “catscapes”. Click on the screenshot for the story and the catscapes:

An excerpt:

A Malaysian artist named Lim Heng Swee shared a big secret with the whole world. Turns out, we live on a cat planet, because they’re everywhere around us. They smartly blend into landscapes and become roads, clouds, and even mountains. Can’t see them? Check out the works of the artist below.

Here at Bright Side, we liked this idea and wanted to show you how it would feel to live on a cat planet with the 25 pics below.. There are many other catscapes, as well as other cool artworks, on Swee’s Instagram page. Here are five catscapes.

Reader Beckie sent in a real, honest-to-G*d Ceiling Cat. It is also a basement cat, since Lilith hides in the basement of the Ceiling. It is God and Satan all in one: a Duo (or whatever the word is for a two-cat Trinity).

Her description and photo is as follows:

This is a picture of Lilith, who through divine inspiration has become a Basement Ceiling Cat. Though the conversion was not without trials and tribulations. Her first day was fraught with doubt on how to descend. With the encouragement of her staff and brother she hesitated so we left her alone. She found her way down and now makes daily journeys to the Ceiling. She was not amused by my documenting her. Thought you would enjoy this Testament of Conversion. She and her brother Norbert are our house cats we got from the Humane Society. They are three years old. We are selling our house and had to move them to my sister in law’s while we showed the house. They were in her basement so I think Lilith took a liking to hiding in a basement. When we brought them home she was still in hiding mode. No idea how she figured out how to get up in our basement ceiling. Our washing machine is right there, she must have been exploring and found this spot. One day she was was missing and we heard her up there. Since then it is a regular occurrence.



