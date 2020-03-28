A math teaser

Matthew sent me this tweet, which has people’s knickers in a twist. It looks easy, right? Three equations, three unknowns, and you don’t even have to combine them. But if you look at the thread after the tweet, the answers are all over the map.
Actually. there are two correct answers, depending on where you put the parentheses in the last equation. But I advise you to look carefully, and then answer below.
1st line: each shoe is 5
2nd line: each person is 5
3rd line:each cone is 2
4th: group x before +, answer: 15
Of course because a pair of shoes is worth 10 needn’t mean a single shoe is worth 5. Try selling a single shoe.🙃
Correct, however (parentheses) 4th line:
A. 5 + (5 x 2) = 15
B. (5 + 5) x 2 = 20
There are no parentheses so we go with order of operations. 15.
English grammar school maths c.1960 took a different view!
Besides, our host warned about (parentheses).
Further, looking further down the thread, I am probably wrong anyway…
I think it was a red herring since there are no parens!
I really dislike these kinds of “puzzles”, because the symbols are too ripe for misunderstanding.
In your case, you failed to notice that the person on the final line is holding two cones. So what does a person holding two cones stand for? We don’t know, if we treat the equations formally. But we’re probably meant to think it’s a person (5) plus two cones (4).
That means the final equation is 5 + ((5+4) * 2) = 23
In reality, it means nothing, because the only symbols reliably defined are the pair of shoes, the person, and the pair of cones.
He is also wearing the shoes so he might be worth 19 and the answer is 43. Without guidance as how to treat the combinations, the puzzle is meaningless.
If you multiply items in combination, the answer is 405. But who knows? Maybe the shoes and cones in combination with the man raise his value to a power.
I did not see the shoes.
*Sigh* Gets out a pencil again…
28.125?
Sorry, 48. I misvalued the cones.
If you go by standard convention of “multiply first, the answer is 20.
If you don’t (do the addition first), it is 60
This is really:
3x = 30
2y + x = 20
2z + y = 13
Then, using conventional rules:
x + yz = ?
OR, unconventionally
(x+y)z = ?
ack..didn’t pay attention..KD 33 is right:
6x = 30
2y + 2x = 20 (so x = 5, y = 5
4z + y = 13 so z = 2
NOW x + yz = 5+ 5(2) = 15 OR
(x+y)z = 10(2) = 20
49
76
23?
This boy is naughty 🙂
Uh, what about the cones the person is holding in the last equation?
43
OK… so where do we put our answers?
I guess here.
48 or 43.
Ha ha… ha.? What’s I do wrong?
What’s the joke? I don’t get it.
There are lots of subtle things that are easy to miss here. We have to start with an assumption about what two shoes mean. Are they just added? Given that the problem writes out a multiplication symbol, this is a reasonable assumption.
The first line, then gives us shoe = 5. The second line, we substitute that (2m + 2s = 20, 2m + 10 = 20, m = 5).
The third line is then (4r + m = 13, 4r + 5 = 13, r = 2) (r for rice).
Then the last line tries to trip us up. Notice that the man is also holding two things of rice. I interpreted this as (s + (m + 2r)*r, or 5 + (5+4)*2) or 23.
And, I of course, also missed that the man is also wearing a pair of the red shoes. That would be (s + (m + 2r + 2s)*r) or 43.
There is also a sense where multiplying by count of a specific object doesn’t really make sense.
And, I suspect I’m still missing something in the picture.
I didn’t notice he also wore a pair of the red shoes!!!
I get either 28 or 23
1 shoe = 5
1 kid = 5
1 bag = 2
(5+(5+4))x2=28
or
5+((5+4)x2)=23
PEDMAS suggests multiply first so my best guess is 23
oh damn, he’s wearing sneakers. Forget what I said.
1 shoe = 5
1 kid = 5
1 bag = 2
(5+(5+4+10))x2= 48
or
5+((5+4+10)x2)= 43
So 43?
An unpaired shoe is worthless, and so are the snow cones once that kid gets his paws on them. On the other hand the kid is nicer when he’s got two treats in hand, so +2 points for that. Applying KD33’s math for the rest, I get 7 x 2 = 14.
25
35
81
23
One shoe = 5
One Trump = 5
One cone full of turds = 2
One shoe + (Trump with two cones) * one cone
43
(I don’t like that pair of dorky shoes.)
I got 30. Because there are no parentheses given, and following PEMDAS, the multiplication should occur prior to the addition.
3x=30 -> x=10
2y+10=20 -> y=5
2z+5=13 -> z=4
10+5*4=30
Upon a closer examination, I can see my previous effort is incorrect. I didn’t pay close enough attention to the number of items depicted in the cartoon. Reassessing now!
I now think the answer is 43. I agree with Sue above.
There is a rule in math that without parentheses you do a multiplication operation first and an addition operation second. The answer is 15.
The answer is 23
Each shoe = 5
Each person = 5
Each cone = 2
The final equation is:
1 shoe + (one person + 2 cones) * one cone
= 5 + (5 + 2*2) * 2
= 5 + (5 + 4) * 2
= 5 + 9 * 2
= 5 + 18
= 23
There are not two answers, for standard mathematics always multiplies before adding.
Well shiver me timbers! He IS wearing shoes on the last line!
The answer is 43
Each shoe = 5
Each person = 5
Each cone = 2
The final equation is:
1 shoe + (one person + 2 cones + 2 shoes) * one cone
= 5 + (5 + 2*2 + 2*5) * 2
= 5 + (5 + 4 + 10) * 2
= 5 + 19 * 2
= 5 + 38
= 43
There are not two answers, for standard mathematics always multiplies before adding.
Don’t forget about the kid wearing the shoes!
I also agree with KD33, it’s 15. However, that assumes that left and right shoes are of equal value, for which we have no direct evidence. If I claim that one shoe is worth 2 and the other is eight, I could satisfy all of the given equations and arrive at 12 or 18 as correct answers. Also, I think the claim that two answers are possible depending on how we place parentheses is wrong. We only use parentheses when we want to force an execution order other than the convention of multiply first, then add.
Now I see my mistake. I failed to notice that the boy is holding two cones. That gives us 2X9 + 5 = 23. However, now we are assuming that the little cones the boy holds are equal in value to the giant, free-standing cones.
And you are failing to notice he is wearing the shoes.
Indeed – I failed to spot what the kid was wearing and holding in the final row, despite the instruction to look carefully. Epic fail!
Where is the official explanation of this joke?
Sorry, posted my answer in the wrong place.
Pretty sure it’s 42.
What are those cones? Paper cones with raisins? Who would even want that?
I traced their outlines, then colored them with crayons. I like the smell of crayons. I’ll probably go take a nap now. 😎
Yum. Crayons.
Sub
The correct answer is 793. How do I know? As I was contemplating the fact that just about any number could be the “answer” to this stupid puzzle, that number popped into my head. Obviously a revelation from God. Don’t bother to challenge me with any facts or logic; they are useless against God.
Clearly it’s 42.
This is really a “Spot the …” problem! I’m so unobservant that I initially didn’t even notice that the paired objects in the first three lines were single in the last line. I then belatedly saw that the kid was holding a pair of one of the other objects (whatever it is). I only realized he was wearing the shoes until I started reading the comments.
Making reasonable “mathematical” assumptions (not entirely realistic ones — I agree that one shoe is not worth half the pair in real life) I concur with the answer of 43.
I find my failing to notice the things above interesting. It’s due to assumptions I automatically made of what a system of equations will look like—and of course the problem playfully sabotages those assumptions.
5 + 19 x 2 = 5 + 38 = 43
assuming we can just make the sum of that naughty boy and the items he is carrying/wearing.