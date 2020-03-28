A math teaser

Matthew sent me this tweet, which has people’s knickers in a twist. It looks easy, right? Three equations, three unknowns, and you don’t even have to combine them. But if you look at the thread after the tweet, the answers are all over the map.

Actually. there are two correct answers, depending on where you put the parentheses in the last equation. But I advise you to look carefully, and then answer below.

  1. KD33
    Posted March 28, 2020 at 1:13 pm | Permalink

    1st line: each shoe is 5
    2nd line: each person is 5
    3rd line:each cone is 2
    4th: group x before +, answer: 15

    Reply
    • darwinwins
      Posted March 28, 2020 at 1:25 pm | Permalink

      Of course because a pair of shoes is worth 10 needn’t mean a single shoe is worth 5. Try selling a single shoe.🙃

      Reply
    • sted24
      Posted March 28, 2020 at 1:30 pm | Permalink

      Correct, however (parentheses) 4th line:

      A. 5 + (5 x 2) = 15

      B. (5 + 5) x 2 = 20

      Reply
      • George
        Posted March 28, 2020 at 1:40 pm | Permalink

        There are no parentheses so we go with order of operations. 15.

        Reply
        • sted24
          Posted March 28, 2020 at 2:03 pm | Permalink

          English grammar school maths c.1960 took a different view!

          Besides, our host warned about (parentheses).

          Further, looking further down the thread, I am probably wrong anyway…

          Reply
          • GBJames
            Posted March 28, 2020 at 2:57 pm | Permalink

            ”our host warned about (parentheses”

            I think it was a red herring since there are no parens!

            Reply
    • Thanny
      Posted March 28, 2020 at 1:35 pm | Permalink

      I really dislike these kinds of “puzzles”, because the symbols are too ripe for misunderstanding.

      In your case, you failed to notice that the person on the final line is holding two cones. So what does a person holding two cones stand for? We don’t know, if we treat the equations formally. But we’re probably meant to think it’s a person (5) plus two cones (4).

      That means the final equation is 5 + ((5+4) * 2) = 23

      In reality, it means nothing, because the only symbols reliably defined are the pair of shoes, the person, and the pair of cones.

      Reply
      • darwinwins
        Posted March 28, 2020 at 1:42 pm | Permalink

        He is also wearing the shoes so he might be worth 19 and the answer is 43. Without guidance as how to treat the combinations, the puzzle is meaningless.

        Reply
        • darwinwins
          Posted March 28, 2020 at 2:09 pm | Permalink

          If you multiply items in combination, the answer is 405. But who knows? Maybe the shoes and cones in combination with the man raise his value to a power.

          Reply
        • Mark Sturtevant
          Posted March 28, 2020 at 2:14 pm | Permalink

          I did not see the shoes.
          *Sigh* Gets out a pencil again…

          Reply
  2. Jonathan Dore
    Posted March 28, 2020 at 1:14 pm | Permalink

    28.125?

    Reply
    • Jonathan Dore
      Posted March 28, 2020 at 1:20 pm | Permalink

      Sorry, 48. I misvalued the cones.

      Reply
  3. oldgote
    Posted March 28, 2020 at 1:17 pm | Permalink

    If you go by standard convention of “multiply first, the answer is 20.
    If you don’t (do the addition first), it is 60

    This is really:
    3x = 30
    2y + x = 20
    2z + y = 13
    Then, using conventional rules:
    x + yz = ?

    OR, unconventionally
    (x+y)z = ?

    Reply
    • oldgote
      Posted March 28, 2020 at 1:20 pm | Permalink

      ack..didn’t pay attention..KD 33 is right:

      6x = 30
      2y + 2x = 20 (so x = 5, y = 5
      4z + y = 13 so z = 2

      NOW x + yz = 5+ 5(2) = 15 OR
      (x+y)z = 10(2) = 20

      Reply
  4. fairlesshillsflyfisher
    Posted March 28, 2020 at 1:17 pm | Permalink

    49

    Reply
  5. mvanbellinghen
    Posted March 28, 2020 at 1:19 pm | Permalink

    76

    Reply
  6. Kelly M. Houle
    Posted March 28, 2020 at 1:24 pm | Permalink

    23?

    Reply
  7. Desnes Diev
    Posted March 28, 2020 at 1:24 pm | Permalink

    This boy is naughty 🙂

    Reply
  8. CR
    Posted March 28, 2020 at 1:25 pm | Permalink

    Uh, what about the cones the person is holding in the last equation?

    Reply
    • Kelly M. Houle
      Posted March 28, 2020 at 1:35 pm | Permalink

      43

      Reply
  9. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted March 28, 2020 at 1:26 pm | Permalink

    OK… so where do we put our answers?

    Reply
    • ThyroidPlanet
      Posted March 28, 2020 at 1:29 pm | Permalink

      I guess here.

      48 or 43.

      Ha ha… ha.? What’s I do wrong?

      What’s the joke? I don’t get it.

      Reply
  10. d3zd3z
    Posted March 28, 2020 at 1:26 pm | Permalink

    There are lots of subtle things that are easy to miss here. We have to start with an assumption about what two shoes mean. Are they just added? Given that the problem writes out a multiplication symbol, this is a reasonable assumption.

    The first line, then gives us shoe = 5. The second line, we substitute that (2m + 2s = 20, 2m + 10 = 20, m = 5).

    The third line is then (4r + m = 13, 4r + 5 = 13, r = 2) (r for rice).

    Then the last line tries to trip us up. Notice that the man is also holding two things of rice. I interpreted this as (s + (m + 2r)*r, or 5 + (5+4)*2) or 23.

    Reply
    • d3zd3z
      Posted March 28, 2020 at 1:31 pm | Permalink

      And, I of course, also missed that the man is also wearing a pair of the red shoes. That would be (s + (m + 2r + 2s)*r) or 43.

      There is also a sense where multiplying by count of a specific object doesn’t really make sense.

      And, I suspect I’m still missing something in the picture.

      Reply
      • jhs
        Posted March 28, 2020 at 1:35 pm | Permalink

        I didn’t notice he also wore a pair of the red shoes!!!

        Reply
  11. Sue B
    Posted March 28, 2020 at 1:26 pm | Permalink

    I get either 28 or 23

    1 shoe = 5
    1 kid = 5
    1 bag = 2

    (5+(5+4))x2=28
    or
    5+((5+4)x2)=23
    PEDMAS suggests multiply first so my best guess is 23

    Reply
    • Sue B
      Posted March 28, 2020 at 1:33 pm | Permalink

      oh damn, he’s wearing sneakers. Forget what I said.
      1 shoe = 5
      1 kid = 5
      1 bag = 2

      (5+(5+4+10))x2= 48
      or
      5+((5+4+10)x2)= 43

      So 43?

      Reply
  12. paultorek
    Posted March 28, 2020 at 1:27 pm | Permalink

    An unpaired shoe is worthless, and so are the snow cones once that kid gets his paws on them. On the other hand the kid is nicer when he’s got two treats in hand, so +2 points for that. Applying KD33’s math for the rest, I get 7 x 2 = 14.

    Reply
  13. GBJames
    Posted March 28, 2020 at 1:28 pm | Permalink

    25

    Reply
  14. jhs
    Posted March 28, 2020 at 1:30 pm | Permalink

    23

    One shoe = 5
    One Trump = 5
    One cone full of turds = 2

    One shoe + (Trump with two cones) * one cone

    Reply
    • jhs
      Posted March 28, 2020 at 1:41 pm | Permalink

      43

      (I don’t like that pair of dorky shoes.)

      Reply
  15. Brian
    Posted March 28, 2020 at 1:31 pm | Permalink

    I got 30. Because there are no parentheses given, and following PEMDAS, the multiplication should occur prior to the addition.

    3x=30 -> x=10
    2y+10=20 -> y=5
    2z+5=13 -> z=4
    10+5*4=30

    Reply
    • Brian
      Posted March 28, 2020 at 1:36 pm | Permalink

      Upon a closer examination, I can see my previous effort is incorrect. I didn’t pay close enough attention to the number of items depicted in the cartoon. Reassessing now!

      Reply
      • Brian
        Posted March 28, 2020 at 1:42 pm | Permalink

        I now think the answer is 43. I agree with Sue above.

        Reply
  16. darwinwins
    Posted March 28, 2020 at 1:32 pm | Permalink

    There is a rule in math that without parentheses you do a multiplication operation first and an addition operation second. The answer is 15.

    Reply
  17. Murray
    Posted March 28, 2020 at 1:38 pm | Permalink

    The answer is 23

    Each shoe = 5
    Each person = 5
    Each cone = 2

    The final equation is:

    1 shoe + (one person + 2 cones) * one cone

    = 5 + (5 + 2*2) * 2
    = 5 + (5 + 4) * 2
    = 5 + 9 * 2
    = 5 + 18
    = 23

    There are not two answers, for standard mathematics always multiplies before adding.

    Reply
    • Murray
      Posted March 28, 2020 at 1:44 pm | Permalink

      Well shiver me timbers! He IS wearing shoes on the last line!

      The answer is 43

      Each shoe = 5
      Each person = 5
      Each cone = 2

      The final equation is:

      1 shoe + (one person + 2 cones + 2 shoes) * one cone

      = 5 + (5 + 2*2 + 2*5) * 2
      = 5 + (5 + 4 + 10) * 2
      = 5 + 19 * 2
      = 5 + 38
      = 43

      There are not two answers, for standard mathematics always multiplies before adding.

      Reply
    • Brian
      Posted March 28, 2020 at 1:45 pm | Permalink

      Don’t forget about the kid wearing the shoes!

      Reply
  18. Joe Dickinson
    Posted March 28, 2020 at 1:40 pm | Permalink

    I also agree with KD33, it’s 15. However, that assumes that left and right shoes are of equal value, for which we have no direct evidence. If I claim that one shoe is worth 2 and the other is eight, I could satisfy all of the given equations and arrive at 12 or 18 as correct answers. Also, I think the claim that two answers are possible depending on how we place parentheses is wrong. We only use parentheses when we want to force an execution order other than the convention of multiply first, then add.

    Reply
    • Joe Dickinson
      Posted March 28, 2020 at 1:47 pm | Permalink

      Now I see my mistake. I failed to notice that the boy is holding two cones. That gives us 2X9 + 5 = 23. However, now we are assuming that the little cones the boy holds are equal in value to the giant, free-standing cones.

      Reply
      • darwinwins
        Posted March 28, 2020 at 1:49 pm | Permalink

        And you are failing to notice he is wearing the shoes.

        Reply
        • JezGrove
          Posted March 28, 2020 at 2:40 pm | Permalink

          Indeed – I failed to spot what the kid was wearing and holding in the final row, despite the instruction to look carefully. Epic fail!

          Reply
  19. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted March 28, 2020 at 1:49 pm | Permalink

    Where is the official explanation of this joke?

    Reply
  20. Kelly M. Houle
    Posted March 28, 2020 at 1:51 pm | Permalink

    Sorry, posted my answer in the wrong place.

    Reply
  21. painedumonde
    Posted March 28, 2020 at 2:08 pm | Permalink

    Pretty sure it’s 42.

    Reply
  22. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted March 28, 2020 at 2:16 pm | Permalink

    What are those cones? Paper cones with raisins? Who would even want that?

    Reply
  23. rickflick
    Posted March 28, 2020 at 2:22 pm | Permalink

    I traced their outlines, then colored them with crayons. I like the smell of crayons. I’ll probably go take a nap now. 😎

    Reply
  24. merilee
    Posted March 28, 2020 at 2:29 pm | Permalink

    Sub

    Reply
  25. harrync
    Posted March 28, 2020 at 2:35 pm | Permalink

    The correct answer is 793. How do I know? As I was contemplating the fact that just about any number could be the “answer” to this stupid puzzle, that number popped into my head. Obviously a revelation from God. Don’t bother to challenge me with any facts or logic; they are useless against God.

    Reply
    • merilee
      Posted March 28, 2020 at 2:36 pm | Permalink

      Clearly it’s 42.

      Reply
  26. Paul Matthews
    Posted March 28, 2020 at 2:47 pm | Permalink

    This is really a “Spot the …” problem! I’m so unobservant that I initially didn’t even notice that the paired objects in the first three lines were single in the last line. I then belatedly saw that the kid was holding a pair of one of the other objects (whatever it is). I only realized he was wearing the shoes until I started reading the comments.

    Making reasonable “mathematical” assumptions (not entirely realistic ones — I agree that one shoe is not worth half the pair in real life) I concur with the answer of 43.

    I find my failing to notice the things above interesting. It’s due to assumptions I automatically made of what a system of equations will look like—and of course the problem playfully sabotages those assumptions.

    Reply
  27. Nicolaas Stempels
    Posted March 28, 2020 at 2:50 pm | Permalink

    5 + 19 x 2 = 5 + 38 = 43
    assuming we can just make the sum of that naughty boy and the items he is carrying/wearing.

    Reply

